Justin Courtney Throws Shutout Inning in Debut for Syracuse Mets

Bangor High School and University of Maine graduate Justin Courtney made his Triple A debut for the Syracuse Mets on Sunday, April 9th throwing a shutout inning.

Courtney came on in relief in the 7th inning, and walked a batter. He didn't allow a hit. He needed 11 pitches to retire the Rochester batters, throwing 6 of them for strikes.

Syracuse won the game 9-1 and are now 6-3 on the season.

