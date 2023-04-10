Justin Courtney Throws Shutout Inning in Debut for Syracuse Mets
Bangor High School and University of Maine graduate Justin Courtney made his Triple A debut for the Syracuse Mets on Sunday, April 9th throwing a shutout inning.
Courtney came on in relief in the 7th inning, and walked a batter. He didn't allow a hit. He needed 11 pitches to retire the Rochester batters, throwing 6 of them for strikes.
Syracuse won the game 9-1 and are now 6-3 on the season.
