Friday May 29th Headlines & Highlights

Getty Images[/caption

We start the day the right way by getting you caught up on all the happenings from around the world of sports on The Morning Line.

Wayne, Bryan and Jeff get you the latest details on the NHL Awards for the Boston Bruins, changes in professional baseball that may impact the Portland Sea Dogs, and how the NASCAR race in Charlotte ended Thursday night.

For the first time in their 124 year history the Boston Marathon is cancelled, the Basketball Hall of Fame is pushing off their induction ceremony, a favorite in horse racing's triple crown is retiring too, they have all of those details and let you know about the restart of professional soccer in Europe.

Getty Images

]And of course the latest scores in the Korean Baseball Organization and the Chinese Professional Baseball League are updated too.

Find out what you need to know to start your Friday.