Friday Morning 10-16-20 Headlines And Highlights

Wayne, Bryan and Jeff run down all of the topics from around the world of sports so you can get up to date on all you need to know on The Morning Line.

The New England Patriots practiced for the first time this week yesterday, and they did so with Cam Newton taking part – which was expected – but they also had Stephon Gilmore and Bill Murray off the COVID-19/Reserve list and on the practice field as well.

There is an NFL policy requiring players and team staff members to isolate if they experience any COVID-19 symptoms, even if their most recent test result was negative. The league medical officials note that will lead to an increase in missed practices and meetings in an effort to be as safe and responsible as possible.

The Kansas City Chiefs signed free agent and recently released running back Le’Veon Bell to a one year contract.

Getty Images

Both of the League Championship Series have teams a win away from the pennant, but both series will play today after the Houston Astros hit a walk off homer to stay alive in the American League and the Atlanta Braves routed the Dodgers to take a 3-1 series lead.

The NBA Coaching Carousel reportedly filled one vacancy yesterday as the Clippers and Ty Lue agreed to a five year deal to move Lue from an assistant coaching role to the head coach on the bench in Los Angeles.

41 year old free agent Joe Thornton is playing a league in Switzerland, a return to the club he played for 15 years ago.

The Boston Bruins are reportedly a possibility for free agent left winger Mike Hoffman who played last season with the Florida Panthers.

Today is the weigh in and the final COVID-19 test leading up to the lightweight title unification fight between Vasiliy Lomachenko and Teofimo Lopez.