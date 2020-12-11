Friday Morning Headlines and Highlights 12-11-20

We take a trip around all going on in the world of sports on The Morning Line with Wayne, Bryan, and Jeff.

The New England Patriots scored just three points, and managed only 220 yards of offense, 62 coming in the second half as the LA Rams rolled past the Pats in the Thursday Night NFL Game 24-3.

New York Giants expect Quarterback Daniel Jones to start Sunday against Arizona. He missed the week 13 win at Seattle with a hamstring injury, but unless there is a setback the team plans on Jones starting at QB.

The UMaine Women missed the first two weeks of the season, and yesterday opened up on the road at Providence of the Big East Conference who already had played 6 games this year. And the Bears rolled the Friars 62-48 to get their season opening win.

The Philadelphia Phillies are finalizing a deal to bring former Red Sox executive Dave Dombrowski in to their organization as their President of Baseball Operations.

The NBA preseason begins tonight with 5 games around the league, the Celtics don’t start until Tuesday at 8pm at Philadelphia, here on 92.9 The Ticket.

The NBA is reportedly working with teams, players and agents about creating a plan to manage COVID-19 vaccines throughout the league once they are available.

Paul George signed a 4 years, 190 million dollar contract extension with the LA Clippers.

Oklahoma and West Virginia’s game is off for this weekend, because WVU is shutting down their football activities because of positive CV19 cases.

The University of Washington Huskies are 3-1, and lead the Pac-12 North division standings, and they will win the division because the Huskies game against Oregon for Saturday is off because Washington is below the required 53 scholarship players available to play because of positive cases of COVID-19 and related contact tracing protocols.

The MLS Cup is tomorrow at 8pm between Columbus and Seattle. The Crew had another player test positive, bringing their total to 10 players during the postseason. Columbus said midfielders Darlington Nagbe and Pedro Santos would not play in the final tomorrow night because they are not medically cleared to play.

