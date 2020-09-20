(AP)Tigers manager Ron Gardenhire announced his immediate retirement Saturday barely over an hour before a game against Cleveland, saying he's been "stressed out" and not feeling well. Gardenhire, who turns 63 next month, was in his third season as Detroit's manager after he previously had a 13-year run with the Twins that included six AL Central titles.

Gardenhire missed time recently because of stomach issues, and he indicated Saturday that the stress of managing was difficult.

"It's been wonderful here, but I also know I have to take care of myself," Gardenhire said. "When you come to the ballpark, and you're stressed out all day, and your hands are shaking, that's not fun. I've got grandbabies, I've got kids that I need to take care of, and my wife, and as I told Al, I'm going to step back and take care of myself and try to get healthy."

Bench coach Lloyd McClendon is taking over as manager for the rest of the season, which is scheduled to end Sept. 27. Detroit was 21-29 heading into Saturday night's game and was unlikely to make the postseason.