After C’s win Banner 18, which BOS team will be the next champ?

16 years ago tonight the 2007-08 Boston Celtics ended a 22-year championship drought by capturing the Larry O'Brien Trophy, which prompted Kevin Garnett to do this.

Tonight, this year's edition of the C's will look to do the same and end a 16-year franchise drought, and by doing so, a 5+ year drought for the region.

In fact, this is the 2nd-longest span between championships since the Red Sox, Bruins, Celtics and Patriots have all existed simultaneously. With the last title coming in Feb. 2019 when the Patriots defeated the L.A. Rams 13-3 in Super Bowl LIII, the only longer drought in the city's history other than the past five and a half years was between the Celtics' title in 1986 and the Pats' first Super Bowl triumph in '01.

So we're due, dammit! Yes, I know we're also very spoiled.

Assuming the Celtics get the job done tonight - I mean, it's written in the stars, just look at the date (6-17), that's Boston's area code for goodness sake - which of the region's teams is best positioned to win the next championship?

While we haven't seen a repeat champion in the NBA since the Warriors in 2017 & 2018, or even a team return to the Finals two years in a row since Golden State did so from 2015-19, I think it's still an easier argument to make for the Celtics than the other three Boston teams combined.

What do you think?