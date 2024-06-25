Poll: What is Jarren Duran’s potential?

Two years ago, Jarren Duran appeared to be a once exciting prospect who just couldn't put it together at the Major League level.

He swatted just .219 over his first two seasons and 91 games, with five homers, 27 RBI and 103 strikeouts in 311 at bats.

Now, he's one of the most dynamic and lethal leadoff hitters in the game. An ignitor of epic proportions atop the Sox lineup, who is hitting .419 during his career-best 14-game hitting streak and .396/4/14 for the month of June.

He leads MLB in triples (10) and leads the AL in doubles (23). He's tied for 4th in the league in stolen bases (20) and only Gunnar Henderson (5.6) and Aaron Judge (5.3) have better WAR than Duran, who is tied with Shohei Ohtani for the 3rd-best mark in the game at 4.3.

He's the first Sox player with 40+ extra-base hits and 20+ stolen bases in the team's first 80 games since Hall-of-Famer Tris Speaker did so in 1912 and 1913.

Remember those stats from up top of his first 91 games as a Major Leaguer? Well, since the start of last year, Duran has been as dynamic as anyone in the game hitting .294 (194-660) with 84 extra-base hits (57 2B's, 12 3B's, 15 HR), 77 RBI, 101 runs scored and 44 stolen bases over 181 games.

Oh yeah, and he posts every single day while openly stating his goal of playing in all 162.

Duran is blowing through every ceiling placed on him as he continues to be one of the team's top players and leaders, while continuing to be one of the most exciting players the game has to offer.

Consider me shocked with what we're seeing from Duran. Even coming off what was a very impressive season a year ago, it's at an entirely new level this season. Whether it's delivering walk-off hits, swiping bags, robbing home runs or stretching out an extra 90 feet, Jarren Duran is a gamechanger and he's becoming as lethal as anyone at doing so.