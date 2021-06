Pete Warner of the Bangor Daily News is heading out from behind the Editor's Desk and now is going to the woods and waters of Maine as the newest BDN outdoor writer.

We talked to him about the change in his career and his expectations of his new role.

It's a lot to do, and big shoes to fill, but it's also one of the best jobs for anyone who loves the outdoors.

Find out out this thoughts by listening again here.