Golf Scores – Old Town 172, Orono 190, Ellsworth 193
The Old Town Coyotes Golf Team won the golf match with Orono and Ellsworth on Wednesday, September 21st. Old Town finished with a team round of 172, while Orono carded a 190 just edging Ellsworth who came in the clubhouse with a score of 193.
Charlotte Bouchard and Nate Baker, both of Old Town were the co-medalists with low rounds of 40.
Here are the individual scores
Old Town - 172
- Charlotte Bouchard 40
- Nate Baker 40
- Riely Thomas 43
- Sam Cote 45
- Michael Garland 48
- Keegan Plourde 52
- Ridge Mitchell 54
- Olivia Neely 59
- Jack Austin 62
Orono - 190
- Ellis Spaulding 44
- Noah Jones 47
- Aston Paul 49
- Noah Schaff 50
- Mson Kenney 52
- Adam Sherman 55
Ellsworth - 193
- Will Robbins 43
- Drew Cote 46
- Wyatt Bragon 51
- Orion Wilson 53
Thanks to Coach Rick Roberts for the stats
