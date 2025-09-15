We are kicking off a new feature, our Good Sportsmanship Honor Roll! Our focus has been what's happening on the field in Maine's High Schools, but we know that so much good is happening off the field, and this is what the focus is! We want to recognize the good things that teams and individuals are doing in the community.

Please note this is not limited to varsity athletes! If there is a Coach or team that is doing good things we want to know about it. It could be a JV team, a grade school team. If there's a particular sports booster club or individual that has done something that the spotlight should be shone on them, this is your opportunity to recognize them!

There's no big winner here, There's no voting. Every email that you send will be included in the weekly Honor Roll. Please send your email to Chris Popper including who should be recognized, what school/team, and why. We will publish this honor roll weekly on Sunday, so please have all emails to Chris Popper by Saturday.

To start this off we will recognize the Hampden Academy Golf Team. Thanks to Tim Throckmorton their coach for sharing this with us!

The 92.9 Good Sportsmanship Honor Roll is sponsored by Coastal Auto Parts.

