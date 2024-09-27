GSA’s Reed Pambianco Voted Week 3 Fall High School Athlete of the Week

Congratulations to George Stevens Academy Boy's Soccer player Reed Pambianco who was voted the Week 3 Fall High School Athlete of the Week in very spirited online voting, that ended Thursday night, September 26th at 11:59 p.m.

The nominees for Week 3 were

Teagan Atherly - Bangor Girl's Soccer who had a hat trick in the Rams win over John Bapst on September 19th

who had a hat trick in the Rams win over John Bapst on September 19th Chloe Bratcher - Bucksport Girl's Soccer who had 3 goals and 2 assists in their win over MCI

who had 3 goals and 2 assists in their win over MCI Michael Caron - Lewiston Football kicked a game-winning 37 yard field goal as Lewiston beat Bangor 10-7.

kicked a game-winning 37 yard field goal as Lewiston beat Bangor 10-7. Tim Collins - Hampden Academy Boy's Cross Country who won the PVC-KVAC Crossover held in Bangor with a time of 16:33.89

who won the PVC-KVAC Crossover held in Bangor with a time of 16:33.89 Isaiah Ervin - Houlton Football rushed the ball 8 times for 134 yards and 3 touchdowns and was 5-10 passing for 134 yards and 4 touchdowns.

rushed the ball 8 times for 134 yards and 3 touchdowns and was 5-10 passing for 134 yards and 4 touchdowns. Teanne Ewings - Houlton Girl's Cross Country who won the PVC-KVAC Crossover held in Bangor with a time of 18:30.71

who won the PVC-KVAC Crossover held in Bangor with a time of 18:30.71 Will Francis - Orono Football had 11 catches or 250 yards and 3 touchdowns and a kickoff return.

had 11 catches or 250 yards and 3 touchdowns and a kickoff return. Aedyn Hughes - Ellsworth Boy's Cross Country won the cross country race in Blue Hill with a time of 15:34.89

won the cross country race in Blue Hill with a time of 15:34.89 Kyle Kenny - Ellsworth Boy's Soccer who had the game winning goal in overtime as the Eagles beat John Bapst.

who had the game winning goal in overtime as the Eagles beat John Bapst. Malcolm Page - GSA Boy's Soccer who had 3 goals and 3 assists in 3 wins for the Eagles.

who had 3 goals and 3 assists in 3 wins for the Eagles. Reed Pambianco - GSA Boy's Soccer who had 5 goals and 2 assist in Eagle's 3 wins

who had 5 goals and 2 assist in Eagle's 3 wins Christopher Salamone - South Portland Football who had a 52 yard touchdown throw.

who had a 52 yard touchdown throw. Raiden Sudborough - Bangor Boy's Soccer who scored a hat trick against Brewer including assisting on the 2nd goal.

who scored a hat trick against Brewer including assisting on the 2nd goal. Amelia Vandongen - MDI Girls Cross Country won the cross country race in Blue Hill with a time of 17:57.42

won the cross country race in Blue Hill with a time of 17:57.42 Jordin Williams - Brewer Field Hockey who had 2 goals in Brewer's 5-0 win over Oxford Hills.

Reed now joins Nathan Baker from the Old Town High School Golf Team, the Week 2 Winner and Kal Laslie from the Ellsworth Boy's Soccer Team who was the Week 1 High School Athlete of the Week as our Athletes of the Week.

We are taking nominations for outstanding performances for Week 4, for the week September 23rd - 28th. Please nominate a athlete by sending a email to Chris Popper.. In your nomination please include stats, the school and why they should be athlete of the week. Nominations will be accepted through Sunday, September 29th, with voting taking place September 30th- October 3rd with the winner of Week 4 being announced on October 4th.

LOOK: 10 Wacky Packages Cards From the '70s That You Won't Believe Existed Wacky Packages were beloved by '70s kids, but revisiting some of the more surprising cards might just leave you amazed that they ever existed. Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz