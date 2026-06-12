In a game broadcast on Ticket TV the #4 Hampden Academy baseball team shut out the #5 Messalonskee Eagles at Bordick Park in Hampden on Thursday, June 11th in a Class A quarterfinal.

Drew McKenney picked up the win for Hampden Academy. The freshman pitched a complete game allowing 4 hits, while striking out 10 and walking just 4.

The Broncos pounded out 16 hits.

McKenney helped himself at the plate. He hit a grand-slam home run in the 4th inning and ended up 2-4 with 5 runs batted in. Ashton O'Roak was 3-5 leading off with a run batted in. Wyatt Allen was 2-4 with a pair of runs batted in. Jacob Kelley had a double and drove in a run. Gavin Monyok was 2-3. Kaleb Smith and Henry Arnell each had a single and Logan Powers had a pair of singles.

Quinn Charles had a pair of singles for the Eagles. Sean Achorn had a double and Cavan Gooding had a single.

Messalonskee ends the season with a 9-8 record.

Hampden Academy is now 12-5. They will play at #1 Oxford Hills on Saturday, June 13th at 12 noon in the a Class A North semifinal game.