Hampden Academy Beats John Bapst 2-1 on Power Play Goal in Final Minute

Thanks to our special Hampden Academy Ice Hockey correspondent Adrian Ellingwood for his recap of the Hampden Academy-John Bapst Hockey game.

The Hampden Academy Broncos faced another tough challenge against the Crusaders of John Bapst Memorial High School on Saturday night, the 8th of January at 5:10 pm at Sawyer Arena, after the game was originally scheduled for the previous day at 6:30.

The Broncos didn't fail getting off to a good start, as they outshot John Bapst 16-12, but neither team could find the opener in the first period. Hampden had 10 shots on goal in the first period while John Bapst only had 5. This was the first time that Hampden failed to put the puck in the back of the net in the first period all season, other than their 2-0 loss against Bangor.

The Broncos came out strong in the second period. It wasn't long before Matt Shayne put Hampden in front 1-0 assisted by Keith Brooks and Max Fleming at 4:55.

John Bapst had a 5 on 3 power play for 43 seconds in the second period, but couldn't capitalize.

The Crusaders were outshot 10-19 in the second period. Hampden goalie Aaron Donovan made 3 saves on 3 shots on goal in the second period, while Gavin Bartlett in goal for John Bapst made 12 saves on 13 shots on goal in the second period.

The score remained 1-0 at the end of 2.

In the 3rd period with 6:24 gone, John Bapst equalized to make the score 1-1. Lucas Gagnon scored assisted by Aiden Dunn and Jeremiah Vadas.

Later in the 3rd period with 51.3 remaining in regulation John Bapst had to play a man short for the remainder of regulation for contact to the head and a 5 minute major.

28 seconds later with 23.3 left in regulation, Freshman Lucas Dunn won the game for the Broncos assisted by Morgan Tash on the power play.

John Bapst finished the game with three skaters on the ice after another penalty was called just second after the goal by Lucas Dunn. The Broncos increased their record to 6-1 and 5-0 at home. Hampden finished the game outshooting John Bapst 59-27. Hampden goaltender Aaron Donovan made 10 saves on 11 shots on goal while Crusaders goalie Gavin Bartlett made 34 saves on 36 shots on goal.

Hampden Academy will play their next game away against Camden Hills on Wednesday, January 12 at 7 pm. John Bapst will play their next game Friday January 14 at home against the Houlton/Hodgdon Blackhawks at 6:30 pm