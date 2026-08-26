The Brewer and Old Town Field Hockey Teams came together to host a Play Day at Heddericg Field in Brewer on Wednesday, August 26th to benefit Jeremy Bousquet and his battle with cancer.

Through the generosity of the spectators, fans and loved ones, $1900 was raised!

Bousquet, the Athletic Administrator at Old Town High School is on leave, as he battles cancer. You can follow his progress on the special Facebook Page, Bousquet Strong. Not only is Jeremy fighting two distinct types of cancer, stage three: colorectal cancer and a neuroendocrine carcinoma tumor, but his wife Rachel is battling stage one thyroid cancer.

The Brewer and Old Town Field Hockey Teams passed the bucket at the games. QR Codes directed visitors to the Bousquet Strong GoFundMe page. Donations may be made to their GoFundMe page.

Teams competing in the Play Day included Brewer, Dexter, Hampden Academy, Hermon, Nokomis, Old Town and Orono

Check out the photos.