The Maine High School Fall Sport's Season begins on Monday, August 17th. That's the 1st day of practices for football, volleyball, soccer, golf, cross country and field hockey teams.

The Brewer and Old Town Field Hockey Teams are coming together to host a Play Day at Heddericg Field in Brewer on Wednesday, August 26th to benefit Jeremy Bousquet and his battle with cancer.

Bousquet, the Athletic Administrator at Old Town High School is on leave, as he battles cancer. You can follow his progress on the special Facebook Page, Bousquet Strong. Seven local teams will come together to play and support Jeremy and his family. Not only is Jeremy fighting two distinct types of cancer, stage three: colorectal cancer and a neuroendocrine carcinoma tumor, but his wife Rachel is battling stage one thyroid cancer.

The Brewer and Old Town Field Hockey Teams will be passing the bucket at the games. QR Codes will direct you to the Bousquet Strong GoFundMe page. You can also make a donation now at the GoFundMe page.

Teams competing in the Play Day include Brewer, Dexter, Hermon, John Bapst Nokomis, Old Town and Orono

The schedule of games is

2:30 Brewer vs. Orono

3:00 Nokomis vs. Old Town

3:30 Hermon vs. John Bapst

4:00 Brewer vs. Dexter

4:30 John Bapst vs. Nokomis

5:00 Dexter vs. Orono

5:30 All Teams on Field for Photo

5:35 Old Town vs. Hermon

6:05 Nokomis vs. Brewer

6:35 Orono vs. John Bapst

7:05 Hermon vs. Dexter

7:35 Brewer vs. Old Town

Prior to the 7:35 game between Brewer and Old Town there will be a pregame presentation to the Bousquet Family.

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