The #2 Hampden Academy Lady Broncos punched their ticket to the Class A North Regional Finals beating #3 Camden Hills 41-39 at the Augusta Civic Center on Wednesday, February 19th.

Camden Hills led 14-7 at the end of the 1st Quarter but Hampden Academy outscored the Windjammers 17-6 in the 2nd Quarter to take a 24-20 lead at the end of the 1st Half. In the 2nd Quarter Aubrey Shaw had 9 points, with a 3-pointer, while Eve Wiles and Kate Adams each drained a 3-pointer.

In the 3rd Quarter the Lady Broncos outscored Camden Hills 13-10 to lead 37-30. Naia Standley, Wiles and Adams each hit another 3-pointer for Hampden Academy in the 3rd Quarter.

In the 4th Quarter Hampden Academy hung on to win, being outscored 9-4. Wiles hit her 4th 3-pointer for the Lady Broncos. Camden Hills was just 1-6 from the free throw in the 4th Quarter.

Hampden Academy was led by Eve Wiles with 14 points. Aubrey Shaw had 11 points. The Lady Broncos had 8 3-pointes. Wiles had 4 3's, Kate Adams 2 3's and Naia Studley and Aubrey Shaw each had 1 3-pointer. Hampden Academy was 3-7 from the free throw line.

Camden Hills was led by Leah Jones with 14 points including 2 3-pointers. Thea Laukka had 8 points. Rita Haslam had a 3-pointer. The Lady Windjammers were 6-14 from the free throw line.

Hampden Academy will now play #1 Mt. Ararat in the Northern Maine Class A Girls Regional Final at 7 p.m. at the Augusta Civic Center. That game will be broadcast on 92.9 The Ticket, online at 92.9 The Ticket Internet Radio, on our FREE downloadable APP and on any Alexa enabled device

Line Score

1 2 3 4 T Camden Hills Girls 14 6 10 9 39 Hampden Academy Girls 7 17 13 4 41

Box Score

Camden Hills

# Name PTS 2PM 3PM FTM FTA 3 Rita Haslam 3 - 1 - - 4 Leah Jones 14 3 2 2 8 5 Maddie Conkrite 2 - - 2 2 11 Isabelle Minery 0 - - - - 13 Maren Johnson 0 - - - - 15 Violet Ward 0 - - - - 21 Maddie Fuller 0 - - - - 22 Thea Laukka 8 3 - 2 4 23 Tallulah Marks 4 2 - - - 24 Catherine Leadbetter 0 - - - - 31 Gabby Martin 6 3 - - - 32 Ali Sylvester 0 - - - - 33 Hannah Stowe 2 1 - - - 35 Carly Fitzpatrick 0 - - - - TOTALS 39 12 3 6 14

Hampden Academy.

# Name PTS 2PM 3PM FTM FTA 5 Naia Studley 5 1 1 - - 10 Mallory Lausier 3 1 - 1 5 11 Chloe Watson 0 - - - - 12 Eve Wiles 14 1 4 - - 13 Delia Rich 0 - - - - 15 Marlaina Roberts 0 - - - - 21 Aubrey Shaw 11 4 1 - - 22 Ella Higgins 0 - - - - 23 Grace Labree 2 - - 2 2 25 Gracyn Haskell 0 - - - - 30 Paige Richard 0 - - - - 32 Zoe Higgins 0 - - - - 33 Lily Blanchard 0 - - - - 35 Kate Adams 6 - 2 - - TOTALS 41 7 8 3 7

