#2 Hampden Academy Girls Beat #3 Camden Hills 41-39 [STATS]

The #2 Hampden Academy Lady Broncos punched their ticket to the Class A North Regional Finals beating #3 Camden Hills 41-39 at the Augusta Civic Center on Wednesday, February 19th.

Camden Hills led 14-7 at the end of the 1st Quarter but Hampden Academy outscored the Windjammers 17-6 in the 2nd Quarter to take a 24-20 lead at the end of the 1st Half. In the 2nd Quarter Aubrey Shaw had 9 points, with a 3-pointer, while Eve Wiles and Kate Adams each drained a 3-pointer.

In the 3rd Quarter the Lady Broncos outscored Camden Hills 13-10 to lead 37-30. Naia Standley, Wiles and Adams each hit another 3-pointer for Hampden Academy in the 3rd Quarter.

In the 4th Quarter Hampden Academy hung on to win, being outscored 9-4. Wiles hit her 4th 3-pointer for the Lady Broncos. Camden Hills was just 1-6 from the free throw in the 4th Quarter.

Hampden Academy was led by Eve Wiles with 14 points. Aubrey Shaw had 11 points. The Lady Broncos had 8 3-pointes. Wiles had 4 3's, Kate Adams 2 3's and Naia Studley and Aubrey Shaw each had 1 3-pointer. Hampden Academy was 3-7 from the free throw line.

Camden Hills was led by Leah Jones with 14 points including 2 3-pointers. Thea Laukka had 8 points. Rita Haslam had a 3-pointer. The Lady Windjammers were 6-14 from the free throw line.

Hampden Academy will now play #1 Mt. Ararat in the Northern Maine Class A Girls Regional Final at 7 p.m. at the Augusta Civic Center. That game will be broadcast on 92.9 The Ticket, online at 92.9 The Ticket Internet Radio, on our FREE downloadable APP and on any Alexa enabled device

Line Score

1234T
Camden Hills Girls14610939
Hampden Academy Girls71713441

 

Box Score

Camden Hills

#NamePTS2PM3PMFTMFTA
3Rita Haslam3-1--
4Leah Jones143228
5Maddie Conkrite2--22
11Isabelle Minery0----
13Maren Johnson0----
15Violet Ward0----
21Maddie Fuller0----
22Thea Laukka83-24
23Tallulah Marks42---
24Catherine Leadbetter0----
31Gabby Martin63---
32Ali Sylvester0----
33Hannah Stowe21---
35Carly Fitzpatrick0----
TOTALS39123614

Hampden Academy.

#NamePTS2PM3PMFTMFTA
5Naia Studley511--
10Mallory Lausier31-15
11Chloe Watson0----
12Eve Wiles1414--
13Delia Rich0----
15Marlaina Roberts0----
21Aubrey Shaw1141--
22Ella Higgins0----
23Grace Labree2--22
25Gracyn Haskell0----
30Paige Richard0----
32Zoe Higgins0----
33Lily Blanchard0----
35Kate Adams6-2--
TOTALS417837
