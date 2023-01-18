Hampden Hockey Beats Brewer 6-2

The Hampden Academy Broncos beat the Brewer Witches, 6-2 on Tuesday night, January 17th at Sawyer Arena in Bangor.

Hampden started to put the pressure on in the second half of the 1st Period when Nik Bates #19 scored his first goal of the season at 7:27 assisted by Andrew Crouse and Tucker Leland.

The 1st Period ended with Hampden leading 1-0 with 9 shots on goal for Brewer and 8 for Hampden.

Brewer came out strong in the 2nd Period as they put the pressure on Hampden’s defense and goalie, Aaron Donavan. Brewer was whistled for a penalty just a few minutes into the 2nd period and Hampden’s Keith Brooks scored on the power play just over a minute later assisted by Lucas Dunn and Colin McKay, 2:58 into the second period. That gave the Broncos a 2-0 lead.

Hampden Academy's Andrew Crouse was sent to the penalty box for 2 minutes for interference at 11:25. Brewer took advantage and Grady Vanidestine quickly scored on the power play 10 seconds later with 10:36 remaining in the second period.

Hampden scored 10 seconds later when Matt Shayne put the puck into the back of the net assisted by Keith Brooks and Collin McKay. The goal was scored at 10:26. That made the score 3-1 Broncos.

With 7:33 left in the 2nd period Hampden and Brewer were whistled for matching penalties and shortly after at 6:57 Hampden’s Tucker Leland scored, assisted by Keith Brooks. That made it 4-1 Hampden.

Brewer's couldn't take advantage when Hampden’s Adrian Webb was sent to the penalty box for 2 minutes for tripping. At the end of the 2nd Period, Brewer led on shots on goal, but the Broncos led 4-2

The third period brought Hampden Academy 2 power plays, one with 11:46 left in the game and one with 6.26, but the Broncos were unable to capitalize.

The last 3 minutes of the game saw Hampden’s Keith Brooks score his second goal of the game assisted by Matt Shayne and Lucas Dunn. A minute and a half later, Adrian Webb put one in the back of the net assisted by Nik Bates and Gunnar Weil with only 1:32 remaining in the game.

Brewer outshot Hampden Academy 37-28 but Hampden Academy won the game 6-2 .

Brewer now 2-5 on the season, will play Old Town-Orno at the Alfond Arena in Orono on Thursday, January 19 while Hampden Academy, 4-2-1 on the season, plays at Brunswick on Thursday, January 19th at 4:45 p.m.

Thanks to Angela Ellingwood for the information.

