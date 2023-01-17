Winter Week 6 High School Athlete of the Week [VOTE]

The 92.9 High School Athlete of the Week has returned for another season! But we need your help to not only recognize the Athlete of the Week, but then to select the nominee!

Thanks to those who have nominated high school athletes for Week 6 (January 8-14) of the Winter High School Season. You can vote as often as you wish until Thursday night, January 19th at 11:59 p.m. We will announce the winner Friday morning! Here are the nominees

Elyannah Briggs - Old Town Indoor Track - As a freshman Elyannah tied the New Balance Field House record in the High Jump with a jump of 5-02 on January 10th.

Miles Burr - MDI Indoor Track - Set the Eastern Maine Indoor Track League and New Balance Field House record on January 11th in the 55 meter dash with a time of 6.61. Also finished 1st in the Triple Jump with a jump of 43-01.50

Charlie Collins - Hampden Academy Indoor Track - Came in 1st in the 400 meter Dash and 2 mile run on the the January 11th meet

Lizzy Gruber - Gardiner Girls Basketball - Lizzy scored her 1000th point against Mount Ararat on January 14th and her 1000th rebound against Nokomis on January 10th. The Gardiner Girls Team is undefeated.

Soren Hopkins-Goff - MDI Girls Basketball - Trailing by 1 with less than 10 seconds left Soren scored her only points of the game, hitting a jump-shot from the left side and then sinking 1-2 free throws to give the MDI Trojans a 52-50 win over Houlton.

Gage Jones - Bangor Indoor Track - Came in 1st in the 55 meter Dash and 200 meter Dash on the January 10th meet

Will Kusnierz - Dexter Boys Basketball - Will scored his 1000th career point and game high 37 points in Dexter's win over GSA on January 13th.

Isaiah Morin - Nokomis Wrestling - Came in 1st in the 160 pound weight class at the Skowhegan Meet on January 14th.

Abby Radel - Ellsworth Girls Basketball - Averaged 13.5 per game (2 games) while playing point guard for the Eagles in Ellsworth's wins over Mt. View and Bucksport

Kadin Reed - MDI Boys Basketball - Averaged 21 points and had 6 3's in 1 game and 2 3's in another has the Trojans lost to Orono and beat Houlton

Brady Saunders - Brewer Boys Basketball - In the January 12th game against Nokomis Brady had 27 points including 4 3's as the Witches remain undefeated.

The winner of Week 6 will join Week 5's winner, Madelyn Deprey of Caribou and also will join Raegan King of Nokomis, who was voted Week 4 High School Athlete of the Week, Cal Hodgdon of MDI, who was voted Week 3 High School Athlete of the Week, Camryn King of Nokomis who was voted Week 2 High School Athlete of the Week and Mollie Gray of MDI who was voted Week 1 High School Athlete of the Week

You can nominate someone for the Winter Week 7 High School Athlete of the Week by emailing HERE. Please put High School Athlete of the Week in the subject. Nominations for games January 15-21 need to be received by January 23rd. Then tell us why your nominee is deserving! Let us know specifics! How many goals did she/he score? How many points did she/he score? How fast did they run or throw in the indoor track meet? How fast did they swim in the swim meet? How did they do in the wrestling meet? We also want to know what school they go to! Please send them by Monday night!

Tuesday we will then compile the nominees and it will be your turn to choose the winner! You can then cast your votes, and voting will close Thursday night at 11:59 p.m. We will then announce the winner online and on air on Friday each week!

We are also looking for reports of High School Basketball, Hockey, Swimming, Indoor Track and Field, and Wrestling results. If you can email them HERE we will write recaps nightly. We need the score, who scored the goal, and any highlights. You can even text the photo of the scoresheets to 207-469-8660