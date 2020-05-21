Headlines And Highlights Thursday May 21

We get your day started the right way on The Morning Line with a look at what is going on around sports with Wayne, Kevin, and Jeff.

The NHL and NBA are working on getting back to the games, we let you know of a couple of plans that are being discussed. The CFL is trying to get their season started too, but they know it won't be starting anytime soon, we have those details.

College football stadiums are getting attention, Ohio State has figured out how many fans they can have in for games, and Alabama had to shut down renovations at Bryant-Denny stadium, we'll let you know why and for how long during the headlines and highlights.

And the Oakland A's didn't pay a bill, we have that and of course an update on baseball games going on in Korea with the latest scores.

We also let you know about how the NASCAR race at Darlington ended Wednesday night and why one driver was not pleased.

