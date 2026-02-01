The 2025-26 Maine High School Basketball Season comes to a close on Thursday, February 5th. With most teams having just 1-2 games left to play, here are the Heal Point Standings as of Sunday afternoon, February 1st.

Good luck to all the players and teams as you finish out the season!

Girls

Class A North - Top 8 Teams Qualify

Rank Team Record Tournament Index 1 Mt. Ararat 15-1 121.790 2 Camden Hills 13-3 104.815 3 Hampden Academy 12-4 102.346 4 Edward Little 13-3 92.963 5 Bangor 12-4 90.123 6 Brunswick 6-10 41.111 7 Lewiston 8-8 40.432 8 Brewer 5-11 22.593 9 Skowhegan ` 7-9 20.741 10 Messalonskee 3-13 2.346 11 Oxford Hills 1-15 0.556 12 Mount Blue 0-16 0.000

Class B North - Top 9 Teams Qualify

Rank Team Record Tournament Index 1 Gardiner 15-1 135.802 2 Old Town 13-4 135.062 3 Ellsworth 11-6 98.210 4 Presque Isle 12-5 95.617 5 Hermon 9-8 95.370 6 Lawrence 11-5` 88.148 7 MDI 11-6 83.457 8 Erskine Academy 13-3 76.728 9 Cony ` 9-8 69.568 10 John Bapst 8-9 45.679 11 Belfast 4-13 27.284 12 Nokomis 2-14 13.148 13 Waterville 2-14 6.605

Class C North- Top 10 Teams Qualify

Rank Team Record Tournament Index 1 Mattanawcook Academy 17-0 147.654 2 GSA 15-2 110.617 3 Foxcroft Academy 14-3 90.494 4 Dexter/PCHS 10-6 63.086 5 Caribou 9-8 55.185 6 Calais 7-9 45.432 7 Sumner 7-9 39.136 8 Orono 7-10 35.494 9 Houlton ` 4-13 25.926 10 Central 5-12 25.247 11 Washington Academy 4-12 21.914 12 Fort Kent 3-13 17.284 13 Bucksport 5-12 15.802 14 MCI 3-13 9.877

Class D North - Top 10 Teams Qualify

Rank Team Record Tournament Index 1 Bangor Christian 17-0 165.802 2 Machias 15-2 108.827 3 Central Aroostook 16-1 106.173 4 Southern Aroostook 14-3 83.086 5 Penobscot Valley 12-4 82.840 6 Narraguagus 9-8 53.395 7 Woodland 7-9 40.556 8 Stearns 7-9 29.691 9 Schenck ` 5-11 28.642 10 Fort Fairfield 6-10 26.049 11 Penquis Valley 5-12 24.198 12 Hodgdon 7-11 20.123 13 Madawaska 3-14 19.074 14 Lee Academy 3-12 9.608

Class S North - Top 8 Teams Qualify

Rank Team Record Tournament Index 1 Wisdom 16-1 112.284 2 Katahdin 15-2 90.000 3 Jonesport-Beals 9-7 57.901 4 Deer Isle-Stonington 10-8 46.173 5 Ashland 9-8 39.321 6 Shead 7-10 18.951 7 Van Buren 7-10 17.222 8 Easton 6-11 15.185 9 Washburn ` 2-15 1.111 10 East Grand 0-18 0.000

Class A South - Top 11 Teams Qualify

Rank Team Record Tournament Index 1 Cheverus 16-0 144.753 2 South Portland 15-1 130.000 3 Sanford 14-2 118.935 4 Biddeford 14-2 100.494 5 Windham 10-6 78.333 6 Thornton Academy 10-7 58.580 7 Westbrook 9-7 54.815 8 Gorham 9-7 48.704 9 Scarborough ` 7-9 27.716 10 Kennebunk 7-9 21.543 11 Massabesic 4-12 10.342 12 Deering 3-13 7.963 13 Porltand 3-13 7.963 14 Bonny Eagle 3-13 6.728 15 Noble 2-15 1.111 16 Falmouth 0-16 0.000

Class B South - Top 10 Teams Qualify

Rank Team Record Tournament Index 1 Oceanside 16-1 133.210 2 Gray-New Gloucester 15-1 132.901 3 York 10-6 94.691 4 Greely 12-4 91.852 5 Poland 11-6 67.654 6 Marshwood 11-5 58.580 7 Freeport 8-8 50.123 8 Yarmouth 8-8 47.778 9 Leavitt ` 7-9 45.926 10 Morse 5-11 40.617 11 Lake Region 6-10 40.556 12 Medomak Valley 6-10 39.938 13 Lincoln Academy 5-11 29.444 14 Cape Elizabeth 7-9 27.840 15 Fryeburg Academy 0-16 0.000

Class C South - Top 10 Teams Qualify

Rank Team Record Tournament Index 1 Spruce Mountain 15-1 152.716 2 Maranacook 14-3 109.815 3 Wells 14-2 106.358 4 Oak Hill 12-5 68.333 5 Winslow 10-6 52.716 6 Winthrop 8-8 51.194 7 Dirigo 8-8 42.593 8 Mount View 8-9 38.519 9 Traip Academy ` 6-10 25.802 10 Hall-Dale 4-13 21.852 11 Mountain Valley 5-11 20.679 12 Waynflete 3-13 18.315 13 Sacopee Valley 4-12 9.630 14 Lisbon 2-14 6.543

Class D - Top 8 Teams Qualify

Rank Team Record Tournament Index 1 Mount Abram 15-3 99.938 2 Buckfield 14-3 94.532 3 Carrabec 14-3 80.654 4 Monmouth Academy 8-8 48.704 5 Madison 8-9 42.284 6 Old Orchard Beach 10-6 39.630 7 Boothbay 5-12 27.284 8 NYA 5-12 18.457 9 Richmond ` 2-14 4.136 10 Telstar 2-15 4.136 11 Wiscasset 2-14 2.654 12 Searsport 2-14 1.111

Class S - South - Top 8 Teams Qualify

Rank Team Record Tournament Index 1 Valley 16-1 134.830 2 Forest Hills 13-4 80.589 3 Vinakhaven 13-3 58.898 4 Temple Academy 10-7 41.515 5 Pine Tree Academy 8-8 29.021 6 North Haven 8-6 26.303 7 Greenville 4-13 6.776 8 Rangeley Lakes 2-14 1.176 9 Islesboro ` 0-16 0.000

Boys

Class A North - Top 8 Teams Qualify

Rank Team Record Tournament Index 1 Camden Hills 15-1 144.321 2 Edward Little 12-4 105.000 3 Brunswick 12-4 93.642 4 Lewiston 9-7 65.494 5 Bangor 8-8 60.864 6 Mount Blue 9-7 57.037 7 Hampden Academy 8-8 48.642 8 Skowhegan 8-8 43.580 9 Brewer ` 6-10 34.630 10 Oxford Hills 4-12 27.963 11 Messalonskee 4-12 20.370 12 Mt. Ararat 2-14 6.400

Class B North - Top 9 Teams Qualify

Rank Team Record Tournament Index 1 Hermon 15-2 158.210 2 Cony 15-2 148.272 3 Gardiner 14-2 132.716 4 MDI 15-2 120.123 5 Ellsworth 13-4 98.519 6 Erksine Academy 12-4 67.654 7 Belfast 6-11 53.210 8 Presque Isle 9-8 50.427 9 John Bapst ` 4-13 25.988 10 Nokomis 4-12 22.531 11 Lawrence 3-13 19.753 12 Waterville 3-13 15.617 13 Old Town 2-15 9.383

Class C North - Top 10 Teams Qualify

Rank Team Record Tournament Index 1 Caribou 14-3 137.469 2 Fort Kent 11-5 112.099 3 Mattanawcook Academy 14-3 104.444 4 Foxcrot Academy 13-4 87.901 5 Washington Academy 11-7 68.580 6 Sumner 10-6 59.877 7 Orono 10-6 48.519 8 Calqis` 6-10 30.679 9 Bucksport ` 512 24.938 10 Dexter 6-10 23.568 11 GSA` 5-13 23.210 12 MCI 4-12 21.253 13 Central 4-12 19.198 C Houlton 0-16 0.000

Class D North - Top 10 Teams Qualify

Rank Team Record Tournament Index 1 Machias 16-1 150.062 2 Madawaska 14-3 125.185 3 Bangor Christian 15-2 114.938 4 Fort Fairfield 13-3 112.901 5 Hodgdon 12-6 89.815 6 Woodland 11-6 83.086 7 Central Aroostook 12-5 70.494 8 Schenck 9-7 64.568 9 Penobscot Valley ` 10-7 62.654 10 Stearns 10-6 54.444 11 Narraguagus 9-8 43.457 12 Piscataquis 7-9 36.975 13 Southern Aroostook 8-9 35.185 14 Lee Academy 2-14 7.901 15 Penquis Valley 2-14 4.198

Class D North - Top 8 Teams Qualify

Rank Team Record Tournament Index 1 Jonesport-Beals 11-6 64.198 2 Easton 11-6 60.617 3 Katahdin 9-8 41.420 4 Shead 8-9 34.815 5 Washburn 8-9 29.383 6 Wisdom 5-12 10.494 7 Van Buren 5-12 10.494 8 Deer Isle-Stonington 2-16 4.444 9 East Grand ` 2-14 1.250 10 Ashland 0-17 0.000

Class A South - Top 11 Teams Qualify

Rank Team Record Tournament Index 1 Windham 14-2 138.889 2 Sanford 15-1 131.235 3 South Portland 13-3 121.543 4 Thornton Academy 12-5 84.568 5 Cheverus 9-7 75.926 6 Scarborough 10-6 68.704 7 Westbrook 11-5 68.642 8 Portland 10-6 66.111 9 Kennebunk ` 10-6 63.642 10 Bonny Eagle 10-6 60.000 11 Falmouth 6-10 26.790 12 Gorham 5-11 20.617 13 Noble 4-13 7.284 14 Biddeford 3-13 7.222 15 Deering 3-13 6.049 16 Massabesic 1-15 1.235

Class B South - Top 10 Teams Qualify

Rank Team Record Tournament Index 1 York 15-1 119.753 2 Medomak Valley 13-3 105.247 3 Yarmouth 13-3 101.993 4 Leavitt 11-5 91.852 5 Lake Region 13-3 91.667 6 Poland 11-6 68.351 7 Oceanside 8-9 49.630 8 Cape Elizabeth 7-9 39.833 9 Lincoln Ademy ` 5-11 35.432 10 Morse 5-11 31.006 11 Gray-New Gloucester 5-11 28.889 12 Greely 5-11 19.630 13 Freeport 4-12 12.840 14 Marshwood 1-15 1.173 15 Fryeburg Academy 0-16 0.000

Class C South Top 10 Teams Qualify

Rank Team Record Tournament Index 1 Maranacook 13-4 123.395 2 Spruce Mountain 14-2 123.395 3 Hall-Dale 13-3 120.741 4 Mount View 10-7 63.025 5 Sacopee Valley 11-5 61.728 6 Waynflete 8-7 60.196 7 Oak Hill 9-7 60.018 8 Dirigo 9-7 47.222 9 Lisbon ` 8-8 43.333 10 Wells 7-9 38.845 11 Winslow 7-9 36.235 12 Traip Academy 5-11 31.376 13 Mountain Valley 3-13 17.901 14 Winthrop 3-13 14.938

Class D South - Top 8 Teams Qualify

Rank Team Record Tournament Index 1 Mount Abram 14-3 103.889 2 Monmouth Academy 11-5 82.284 3 Madison 11-6 79.444 4 Carrabec 10-7 61.471 5 Wiscasset 11-5 54.938 6 Buckfield 7-10 54.784 7 Telstar 6-12 46.914 8 Old Orchard Beach 6-10 38.827 9 NYA ` 4-13 32.191 10 Searsport 4-12 19.506 11 Boothbay 4-13 13.519 12 Richmond 2-14 10.123

Class S South - Top 8 Teams Qualify

Rank Team Record Tournament Index 1 Valley 15-2 112.057 2 Pine Tree Academy 12-3 74.142 3 Forest Hills 11-6 47.930 4 Isleboro 7-8 30.670 5 Vinalhaven 5-10 17.225 6 Temple Academy 4-13 12.643 7 Rangeley Lakes 3-13 8.366 8 Greenville 2-15 3.951

