Northern and Southern Maine Girls and Boys High School Basketball Heal Point Standings – February 1

The 2025-26 Maine High School Basketball Season comes to a close on Thursday, February 5th. With most teams having just 1-2 games left to play, here are the Heal Point Standings as of Sunday afternoon, February 1st.

Good luck to all the players and teams as you finish out the season!

Girls

Class A North - Top 8 Teams Qualify

RankTeamRecordTournament Index
1Mt. Ararat15-1121.790
2Camden Hills13-3104.815
3Hampden Academy12-4102.346
4Edward Little13-392.963
5Bangor12-490.123
6Brunswick6-1041.111
7Lewiston8-840.432
8Brewer5-1122.593
9Skowhegan`7-920.741
10Messalonskee3-132.346
11Oxford Hills1-150.556
12Mount Blue0-160.000

Class B North - Top 9 Teams Qualify

RankTeamRecordTournament Index
1Gardiner15-1135.802
2Old Town13-4135.062
3Ellsworth11-698.210
4Presque Isle12-595.617
5Hermon9-895.370
6Lawrence11-5`88.148
7MDI11-683.457
8Erskine Academy13-376.728
9Cony`9-869.568
10John Bapst8-945.679
11Belfast4-1327.284
12Nokomis2-1413.148
13Waterville2-146.605

Class C North- Top 10 Teams Qualify

RankTeamRecordTournament Index
1Mattanawcook Academy17-0147.654
2GSA15-2110.617
3Foxcroft Academy14-390.494
4Dexter/PCHS10-663.086
5Caribou9-855.185
6Calais7-945.432
7Sumner7-939.136
8Orono7-1035.494
9Houlton`4-1325.926
10Central5-1225.247
11Washington Academy4-1221.914
12Fort Kent3-1317.284
13Bucksport5-1215.802
14MCI3-139.877

Class D North - Top 10 Teams Qualify

RankTeamRecordTournament Index
1Bangor Christian17-0165.802
2Machias15-2108.827
3Central Aroostook16-1106.173
4Southern Aroostook14-383.086
5Penobscot Valley12-482.840
6Narraguagus9-853.395
7Woodland7-940.556
8Stearns7-929.691
9Schenck`5-1128.642
10Fort Fairfield6-1026.049
11Penquis Valley5-1224.198
12Hodgdon7-1120.123
13Madawaska3-1419.074
14Lee Academy3-129.608

Class S North - Top 8 Teams Qualify

RankTeamRecordTournament Index
1Wisdom16-1112.284
2Katahdin15-290.000
3Jonesport-Beals9-757.901
4Deer Isle-Stonington10-846.173
5Ashland9-839.321
6Shead7-1018.951
7Van Buren7-1017.222
8Easton6-1115.185
9Washburn`2-151.111
10East Grand0-180.000

Class A South - Top 11 Teams Qualify

RankTeamRecordTournament Index
1Cheverus16-0144.753
2South Portland15-1130.000
3Sanford14-2118.935
4Biddeford14-2100.494
5Windham10-678.333
6Thornton Academy10-758.580
7Westbrook9-754.815
8Gorham9-748.704
9Scarborough`7-927.716
10Kennebunk7-921.543
11Massabesic4-1210.342
12Deering3-137.963
13Porltand3-137.963
14Bonny Eagle3-136.728
15Noble2-151.111
16Falmouth0-160.000

Class B South - Top 10 Teams Qualify

RankTeamRecordTournament Index
1Oceanside16-1133.210
2Gray-New Gloucester15-1132.901
3York10-694.691
4Greely12-491.852
5Poland11-667.654
6Marshwood11-558.580
7Freeport8-850.123
8Yarmouth8-847.778
9Leavitt`7-945.926
10Morse5-1140.617
11Lake Region6-1040.556
12Medomak Valley6-1039.938
13Lincoln Academy5-1129.444
14Cape Elizabeth7-927.840
15Fryeburg Academy0-160.000

Class C South - Top 10 Teams Qualify

RankTeamRecordTournament Index
1Spruce Mountain15-1152.716
2Maranacook14-3109.815
3Wells14-2106.358
4Oak Hill12-568.333
5Winslow10-652.716
6Winthrop8-851.194
7Dirigo8-842.593
8Mount View8-938.519
9Traip Academy`6-1025.802
10Hall-Dale4-1321.852
11Mountain Valley5-1120.679
12Waynflete3-1318.315
13Sacopee Valley4-129.630
14Lisbon2-146.543

Class D - Top 8 Teams Qualify

RankTeamRecordTournament Index
1Mount Abram15-399.938
2Buckfield14-394.532
3Carrabec14-380.654
4Monmouth Academy8-848.704
5Madison8-942.284
6Old Orchard Beach10-639.630
7Boothbay5-1227.284
8NYA5-1218.457
9Richmond`2-144.136
10Telstar2-154.136
11Wiscasset2-142.654
12Searsport2-141.111

Class S - South - Top 8 Teams Qualify

RankTeamRecordTournament Index
1Valley16-1134.830
2Forest Hills13-480.589
3Vinakhaven13-358.898
4Temple Academy10-741.515
5Pine Tree Academy8-829.021
6North Haven8-626.303
7Greenville4-136.776
8Rangeley Lakes2-141.176
9Islesboro`0-160.000

Boys

Class A North - Top 8 Teams Qualify

RankTeamRecordTournament Index
1Camden Hills15-1144.321
2Edward Little12-4105.000
3Brunswick12-493.642
4Lewiston9-765.494
5Bangor8-860.864
6Mount Blue9-757.037
7Hampden Academy8-848.642
8Skowhegan8-843.580
9Brewer`6-1034.630
10Oxford Hills4-1227.963
11Messalonskee4-1220.370
12Mt. Ararat2-146.400

Class B North - Top 9 Teams Qualify

RankTeamRecordTournament Index
1Hermon15-2158.210
2Cony15-2148.272
3Gardiner14-2132.716
4MDI15-2120.123
5Ellsworth13-498.519
6Erksine Academy12-467.654
7Belfast6-1153.210
8Presque Isle9-850.427
9John Bapst`4-1325.988
10Nokomis4-1222.531
11Lawrence3-1319.753
12Waterville3-1315.617
13Old Town2-159.383

Class C North - Top 10 Teams Qualify

RankTeamRecordTournament Index
1Caribou14-3137.469
2Fort Kent11-5112.099
3Mattanawcook Academy14-3104.444
4Foxcrot Academy13-487.901
5Washington Academy11-768.580
6Sumner10-659.877
7Orono10-648.519
8Calqis`6-1030.679
9Bucksport`51224.938
10Dexter6-1023.568
11GSA`5-1323.210
12MCI4-1221.253
13Central4-1219.198
CHoulton0-160.000

Class D North - Top 10 Teams Qualify

RankTeamRecordTournament Index
1Machias16-1150.062
2Madawaska14-3125.185
3Bangor Christian15-2114.938
4Fort Fairfield13-3112.901
5Hodgdon12-689.815
6Woodland11-683.086
7Central Aroostook12-570.494
8Schenck9-764.568
9Penobscot Valley`10-762.654
10Stearns10-654.444
11Narraguagus9-843.457
12Piscataquis7-936.975
13Southern Aroostook8-935.185
14Lee Academy2-147.901
15Penquis Valley2-144.198

Class D North - Top 8 Teams Qualify

RankTeamRecordTournament Index
1Jonesport-Beals11-664.198
2Easton11-660.617
3Katahdin9-841.420
4Shead8-934.815
5Washburn8-929.383
6Wisdom5-1210.494
7Van Buren5-1210.494
8Deer Isle-Stonington2-164.444
9East Grand`2-141.250
10Ashland0-170.000

Class A South - Top 11 Teams Qualify

RankTeamRecordTournament Index
1Windham14-2138.889
2Sanford15-1131.235
3South Portland13-3121.543
4Thornton Academy12-584.568
5Cheverus9-775.926
6Scarborough10-668.704
7Westbrook11-568.642
8Portland10-666.111
9Kennebunk`10-663.642
10Bonny Eagle10-660.000
11Falmouth6-1026.790
12Gorham5-1120.617
13Noble4-137.284
14Biddeford3-137.222
15Deering3-136.049
16Massabesic1-151.235

Class B South - Top 10 Teams Qualify

RankTeamRecordTournament Index
1York15-1119.753
2Medomak Valley13-3105.247
3Yarmouth13-3101.993
4Leavitt11-591.852
5Lake Region13-391.667
6Poland11-668.351
7Oceanside8-949.630
8Cape Elizabeth7-939.833
9Lincoln Ademy`5-1135.432
10Morse5-1131.006
11Gray-New Gloucester5-1128.889
12Greely5-1119.630
13Freeport4-1212.840
14Marshwood1-151.173
15Fryeburg Academy0-160.000

Class C South Top 10 Teams Qualify

RankTeamRecordTournament Index
1Maranacook13-4123.395
2Spruce Mountain14-2123.395
3Hall-Dale13-3120.741
4Mount View10-763.025
5Sacopee Valley11-561.728
6Waynflete8-760.196
7Oak Hill9-760.018
8Dirigo9-747.222
9Lisbon`8-843.333
10Wells7-938.845
11Winslow7-936.235
12Traip Academy5-1131.376
13Mountain Valley3-1317.901
14Winthrop3-1314.938

Class D South - Top 8 Teams Qualify

RankTeamRecordTournament Index
1Mount Abram14-3103.889
2Monmouth Academy11-582.284
3Madison11-679.444
4Carrabec10-761.471
5Wiscasset11-554.938
6Buckfield7-1054.784
7Telstar6-1246.914
8Old Orchard Beach6-1038.827
9NYA`4-1332.191
10Searsport4-1219.506
11Boothbay4-1313.519
12Richmond2-1410.123

Class S South - Top 8 Teams Qualify

RankTeamRecordTournament Index
1Valley15-2112.057
2Pine Tree Academy12-374.142
3Forest Hills11-647.930
4Isleboro7-830.670
5Vinalhaven5-1017.225
6Temple Academy4-1312.643
7Rangeley Lakes3-138.366
8Greenville2-153.951
