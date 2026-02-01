Northern and Southern Maine Girls and Boys High School Basketball Heal Point Standings – February 1
The 2025-26 Maine High School Basketball Season comes to a close on Thursday, February 5th. With most teams having just 1-2 games left to play, here are the Heal Point Standings as of Sunday afternoon, February 1st.
Good luck to all the players and teams as you finish out the season!
Girls
Class A North - Top 8 Teams Qualify
|Rank
|Team
|Record
|Tournament Index
|1
|Mt. Ararat
|15-1
|121.790
|2
|Camden Hills
|13-3
|104.815
|3
|Hampden Academy
|12-4
|102.346
|4
|Edward Little
|13-3
|92.963
|5
|Bangor
|12-4
|90.123
|6
|Brunswick
|6-10
|41.111
|7
|Lewiston
|8-8
|40.432
|8
|Brewer
|5-11
|22.593
|9
|Skowhegan
|`
|7-9
|20.741
|10
|Messalonskee
|3-13
|2.346
|11
|Oxford Hills
|1-15
|0.556
|12
|Mount Blue
|0-16
|0.000
Class B North - Top 9 Teams Qualify
|Rank
|Team
|Record
|Tournament Index
|1
|Gardiner
|15-1
|135.802
|2
|Old Town
|13-4
|135.062
|3
|Ellsworth
|11-6
|98.210
|4
|Presque Isle
|12-5
|95.617
|5
|Hermon
|9-8
|95.370
|6
|Lawrence
|11-5`
|88.148
|7
|MDI
|11-6
|83.457
|8
|Erskine Academy
|13-3
|76.728
|9
|Cony
|`
|9-8
|69.568
|10
|John Bapst
|8-9
|45.679
|11
|Belfast
|4-13
|27.284
|12
|Nokomis
|2-14
|13.148
|13
|Waterville
|2-14
|6.605
Class C North- Top 10 Teams Qualify
|Rank
|Team
|Record
|Tournament Index
|1
|Mattanawcook Academy
|17-0
|147.654
|2
|GSA
|15-2
|110.617
|3
|Foxcroft Academy
|14-3
|90.494
|4
|Dexter/PCHS
|10-6
|63.086
|5
|Caribou
|9-8
|55.185
|6
|Calais
|7-9
|45.432
|7
|Sumner
|7-9
|39.136
|8
|Orono
|7-10
|35.494
|9
|Houlton
|`
|4-13
|25.926
|10
|Central
|5-12
|25.247
|11
|Washington Academy
|4-12
|21.914
|12
|Fort Kent
|3-13
|17.284
|13
|Bucksport
|5-12
|15.802
|14
|MCI
|3-13
|9.877
Class D North - Top 10 Teams Qualify
|Rank
|Team
|Record
|Tournament Index
|1
|Bangor Christian
|17-0
|165.802
|2
|Machias
|15-2
|108.827
|3
|Central Aroostook
|16-1
|106.173
|4
|Southern Aroostook
|14-3
|83.086
|5
|Penobscot Valley
|12-4
|82.840
|6
|Narraguagus
|9-8
|53.395
|7
|Woodland
|7-9
|40.556
|8
|Stearns
|7-9
|29.691
|9
|Schenck
|`
|5-11
|28.642
|10
|Fort Fairfield
|6-10
|26.049
|11
|Penquis Valley
|5-12
|24.198
|12
|Hodgdon
|7-11
|20.123
|13
|Madawaska
|3-14
|19.074
|14
|Lee Academy
|3-12
|9.608
Class S North - Top 8 Teams Qualify
|Rank
|Team
|Record
|Tournament Index
|1
|Wisdom
|16-1
|112.284
|2
|Katahdin
|15-2
|90.000
|3
|Jonesport-Beals
|9-7
|57.901
|4
|Deer Isle-Stonington
|10-8
|46.173
|5
|Ashland
|9-8
|39.321
|6
|Shead
|7-10
|18.951
|7
|Van Buren
|7-10
|17.222
|8
|Easton
|6-11
|15.185
|9
|Washburn
|`
|2-15
|1.111
|10
|East Grand
|0-18
|0.000
Class A South - Top 11 Teams Qualify
|Rank
|Team
|Record
|Tournament Index
|1
|Cheverus
|16-0
|144.753
|2
|South Portland
|15-1
|130.000
|3
|Sanford
|14-2
|118.935
|4
|Biddeford
|14-2
|100.494
|5
|Windham
|10-6
|78.333
|6
|Thornton Academy
|10-7
|58.580
|7
|Westbrook
|9-7
|54.815
|8
|Gorham
|9-7
|48.704
|9
|Scarborough
|`
|7-9
|27.716
|10
|Kennebunk
|7-9
|21.543
|11
|Massabesic
|4-12
|10.342
|12
|Deering
|3-13
|7.963
|13
|Porltand
|3-13
|7.963
|14
|Bonny Eagle
|3-13
|6.728
|15
|Noble
|2-15
|1.111
|16
|Falmouth
|0-16
|0.000
Class B South - Top 10 Teams Qualify
|Rank
|Team
|Record
|Tournament Index
|1
|Oceanside
|16-1
|133.210
|2
|Gray-New Gloucester
|15-1
|132.901
|3
|York
|10-6
|94.691
|4
|Greely
|12-4
|91.852
|5
|Poland
|11-6
|67.654
|6
|Marshwood
|11-5
|58.580
|7
|Freeport
|8-8
|50.123
|8
|Yarmouth
|8-8
|47.778
|9
|Leavitt
|`
|7-9
|45.926
|10
|Morse
|5-11
|40.617
|11
|Lake Region
|6-10
|40.556
|12
|Medomak Valley
|6-10
|39.938
|13
|Lincoln Academy
|5-11
|29.444
|14
|Cape Elizabeth
|7-9
|27.840
|15
|Fryeburg Academy
|0-16
|0.000
Class C South - Top 10 Teams Qualify
|Rank
|Team
|Record
|Tournament Index
|1
|Spruce Mountain
|15-1
|152.716
|2
|Maranacook
|14-3
|109.815
|3
|Wells
|14-2
|106.358
|4
|Oak Hill
|12-5
|68.333
|5
|Winslow
|10-6
|52.716
|6
|Winthrop
|8-8
|51.194
|7
|Dirigo
|8-8
|42.593
|8
|Mount View
|8-9
|38.519
|9
|Traip Academy
|`
|6-10
|25.802
|10
|Hall-Dale
|4-13
|21.852
|11
|Mountain Valley
|5-11
|20.679
|12
|Waynflete
|3-13
|18.315
|13
|Sacopee Valley
|4-12
|9.630
|14
|Lisbon
|2-14
|6.543
Class D - Top 8 Teams Qualify
|Rank
|Team
|Record
|Tournament Index
|1
|Mount Abram
|15-3
|99.938
|2
|Buckfield
|14-3
|94.532
|3
|Carrabec
|14-3
|80.654
|4
|Monmouth Academy
|8-8
|48.704
|5
|Madison
|8-9
|42.284
|6
|Old Orchard Beach
|10-6
|39.630
|7
|Boothbay
|5-12
|27.284
|8
|NYA
|5-12
|18.457
|9
|Richmond
|`
|2-14
|4.136
|10
|Telstar
|2-15
|4.136
|11
|Wiscasset
|2-14
|2.654
|12
|Searsport
|2-14
|1.111
Class S - South - Top 8 Teams Qualify
|Rank
|Team
|Record
|Tournament Index
|1
|Valley
|16-1
|134.830
|2
|Forest Hills
|13-4
|80.589
|3
|Vinakhaven
|13-3
|58.898
|4
|Temple Academy
|10-7
|41.515
|5
|Pine Tree Academy
|8-8
|29.021
|6
|North Haven
|8-6
|26.303
|7
|Greenville
|4-13
|6.776
|8
|Rangeley Lakes
|2-14
|1.176
|9
|Islesboro
|`
|0-16
|0.000
Boys
Class A North - Top 8 Teams Qualify
|Rank
|Team
|Record
|Tournament Index
|1
|Camden Hills
|15-1
|144.321
|2
|Edward Little
|12-4
|105.000
|3
|Brunswick
|12-4
|93.642
|4
|Lewiston
|9-7
|65.494
|5
|Bangor
|8-8
|60.864
|6
|Mount Blue
|9-7
|57.037
|7
|Hampden Academy
|8-8
|48.642
|8
|Skowhegan
|8-8
|43.580
|9
|Brewer
|`
|6-10
|34.630
|10
|Oxford Hills
|4-12
|27.963
|11
|Messalonskee
|4-12
|20.370
|12
|Mt. Ararat
|2-14
|6.400
Class B North - Top 9 Teams Qualify
|Rank
|Team
|Record
|Tournament Index
|1
|Hermon
|15-2
|158.210
|2
|Cony
|15-2
|148.272
|3
|Gardiner
|14-2
|132.716
|4
|MDI
|15-2
|120.123
|5
|Ellsworth
|13-4
|98.519
|6
|Erksine Academy
|12-4
|67.654
|7
|Belfast
|6-11
|53.210
|8
|Presque Isle
|9-8
|50.427
|9
|John Bapst
|`
|4-13
|25.988
|10
|Nokomis
|4-12
|22.531
|11
|Lawrence
|3-13
|19.753
|12
|Waterville
|3-13
|15.617
|13
|Old Town
|2-15
|9.383
Class C North - Top 10 Teams Qualify
|Rank
|Team
|Record
|Tournament Index
|1
|Caribou
|14-3
|137.469
|2
|Fort Kent
|11-5
|112.099
|3
|Mattanawcook Academy
|14-3
|104.444
|4
|Foxcrot Academy
|13-4
|87.901
|5
|Washington Academy
|11-7
|68.580
|6
|Sumner
|10-6
|59.877
|7
|Orono
|10-6
|48.519
|8
|Calqis`
|6-10
|30.679
|9
|Bucksport
|`
|512
|24.938
|10
|Dexter
|6-10
|23.568
|11
|GSA`
|5-13
|23.210
|12
|MCI
|4-12
|21.253
|13
|Central
|4-12
|19.198
|C
|Houlton
|0-16
|0.000
Class D North - Top 10 Teams Qualify
|Rank
|Team
|Record
|Tournament Index
|1
|Machias
|16-1
|150.062
|2
|Madawaska
|14-3
|125.185
|3
|Bangor Christian
|15-2
|114.938
|4
|Fort Fairfield
|13-3
|112.901
|5
|Hodgdon
|12-6
|89.815
|6
|Woodland
|11-6
|83.086
|7
|Central Aroostook
|12-5
|70.494
|8
|Schenck
|9-7
|64.568
|9
|Penobscot Valley
|`
|10-7
|62.654
|10
|Stearns
|10-6
|54.444
|11
|Narraguagus
|9-8
|43.457
|12
|Piscataquis
|7-9
|36.975
|13
|Southern Aroostook
|8-9
|35.185
|14
|Lee Academy
|2-14
|7.901
|15
|Penquis Valley
|2-14
|4.198
Class D North - Top 8 Teams Qualify
|Rank
|Team
|Record
|Tournament Index
|1
|Jonesport-Beals
|11-6
|64.198
|2
|Easton
|11-6
|60.617
|3
|Katahdin
|9-8
|41.420
|4
|Shead
|8-9
|34.815
|5
|Washburn
|8-9
|29.383
|6
|Wisdom
|5-12
|10.494
|7
|Van Buren
|5-12
|10.494
|8
|Deer Isle-Stonington
|2-16
|4.444
|9
|East Grand
|`
|2-14
|1.250
|10
|Ashland
|0-17
|0.000
Class A South - Top 11 Teams Qualify
|Rank
|Team
|Record
|Tournament Index
|1
|Windham
|14-2
|138.889
|2
|Sanford
|15-1
|131.235
|3
|South Portland
|13-3
|121.543
|4
|Thornton Academy
|12-5
|84.568
|5
|Cheverus
|9-7
|75.926
|6
|Scarborough
|10-6
|68.704
|7
|Westbrook
|11-5
|68.642
|8
|Portland
|10-6
|66.111
|9
|Kennebunk
|`
|10-6
|63.642
|10
|Bonny Eagle
|10-6
|60.000
|11
|Falmouth
|6-10
|26.790
|12
|Gorham
|5-11
|20.617
|13
|Noble
|4-13
|7.284
|14
|Biddeford
|3-13
|7.222
|15
|Deering
|3-13
|6.049
|16
|Massabesic
|1-15
|1.235
Class B South - Top 10 Teams Qualify
|Rank
|Team
|Record
|Tournament Index
|1
|York
|15-1
|119.753
|2
|Medomak Valley
|13-3
|105.247
|3
|Yarmouth
|13-3
|101.993
|4
|Leavitt
|11-5
|91.852
|5
|Lake Region
|13-3
|91.667
|6
|Poland
|11-6
|68.351
|7
|Oceanside
|8-9
|49.630
|8
|Cape Elizabeth
|7-9
|39.833
|9
|Lincoln Ademy
|`
|5-11
|35.432
|10
|Morse
|5-11
|31.006
|11
|Gray-New Gloucester
|5-11
|28.889
|12
|Greely
|5-11
|19.630
|13
|Freeport
|4-12
|12.840
|14
|Marshwood
|1-15
|1.173
|15
|Fryeburg Academy
|0-16
|0.000
Class C South Top 10 Teams Qualify
|Rank
|Team
|Record
|Tournament Index
|1
|Maranacook
|13-4
|123.395
|2
|Spruce Mountain
|14-2
|123.395
|3
|Hall-Dale
|13-3
|120.741
|4
|Mount View
|10-7
|63.025
|5
|Sacopee Valley
|11-5
|61.728
|6
|Waynflete
|8-7
|60.196
|7
|Oak Hill
|9-7
|60.018
|8
|Dirigo
|9-7
|47.222
|9
|Lisbon
|`
|8-8
|43.333
|10
|Wells
|7-9
|38.845
|11
|Winslow
|7-9
|36.235
|12
|Traip Academy
|5-11
|31.376
|13
|Mountain Valley
|3-13
|17.901
|14
|Winthrop
|3-13
|14.938
Class D South - Top 8 Teams Qualify
|Rank
|Team
|Record
|Tournament Index
|1
|Mount Abram
|14-3
|103.889
|2
|Monmouth Academy
|11-5
|82.284
|3
|Madison
|11-6
|79.444
|4
|Carrabec
|10-7
|61.471
|5
|Wiscasset
|11-5
|54.938
|6
|Buckfield
|7-10
|54.784
|7
|Telstar
|6-12
|46.914
|8
|Old Orchard Beach
|6-10
|38.827
|9
|NYA
|`
|4-13
|32.191
|10
|Searsport
|4-12
|19.506
|11
|Boothbay
|4-13
|13.519
|12
|Richmond
|2-14
|10.123
Class S South - Top 8 Teams Qualify
|Rank
|Team
|Record
|Tournament Index
|1
|Valley
|15-2
|112.057
|2
|Pine Tree Academy
|12-3
|74.142
|3
|Forest Hills
|11-6
|47.930
|4
|Isleboro
|7-8
|30.670
|5
|Vinalhaven
|5-10
|17.225
|6
|Temple Academy
|4-13
|12.643
|7
|Rangeley Lakes
|3-13
|8.366
|8
|Greenville
|2-15
|3.951
