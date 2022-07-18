Help Build Maine’s Official TD Beach to Beacon 10K Playlist

The TD Beach to Beacon 10K road race is back in full force on August 6! 7,000 runners of all abilities will join some of the best runners in the world for one of the most beautiful runs on the planet. The course is amazing. The runners are inspiring. Now, all we need is the most incredible running playlist of all time! And that's where YOU come in.

You don't have to be running the race to submit a song. You don't even have to be a runner at all! Here's your chance to tell us what song pumps you up so we can share it and keep the TD Beach to Beacon 10K runners fired up for all 10 K's! Any genre, any style! We'll compile the list and then broadcast them during the race on August 6. Plus, we will all be building the greatest Ultimate Workout Playlist in history!

SUBMIT YOUR SONG FOR THE OFFICIAL TD BEACH TO BEACON PLAYLIST

How much does a great music playlist help a runner? A LOT. According to this article from Runner's World:

Music can help you run longer, faster, and easier. Matching your stride to a particular beat can help you better regulate your pace.

Want to get even more involved in the Beach to Beacon? Organizers are looking for volunteers. This world-renowned race doesn't happen without fantastic volunteers. You'll be part of something incredible. It is so great to have the race back in Cape Elizabeth after a few years off, so be part of it!

