Hermon Field Hockey Shuts Out Hampden Academy 5-0

The Hermon Hawks Field Hockey Team shut out the Hampden Academy Broncos 5-0 on Wednesday, September 21st in Hermon

Scoring for Hermon were

Delaney Carr 2 goals

Molly Simcox 2 goals

Grace Kelly 1 goal and assist

Makena Nevells assist

Ailie Erdt assist

Danielle Holland assist

Lydia Caron was in the box for the Hawks and had the shutout.

Hermon is now 6-2. The Hawks will travel up to Old Town on Monday, September 26th at 4 p.m. to play the Coyotes.

Hampden Academy is 0-7. They'll look for their 1st win of the season on Thursday, September 22nd when they host Bangor at 3:30 p.m.

