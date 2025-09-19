The Hermon Girls Soccer Team beat the John Bapst Crusaders 7-0 at Pottle Field on Thursday night September 18th.

The game was broadcast on Ticket TV, and you may see a repeat of it HERE

Natatlie Tardie had 4 goals, Madison Stewart 2 goals and Allison Stewart the final goal.

The Hawks are a perfect 4-0 and have only allowed 1 goal this season. They will travel up to Presque Isle to play the Wildcats on Saturday, September 20th at 12 noon.

John Bapst is 2-1. They will play Hermon again on Saturday, September 27th at 4 p.m.

Thanks to Mark Paulette for the information.

You may submit your nominations for the Athlete of the Week for Week 3 by emailing Chris Popper. Please submit your nominations by Sunday, September 21st, for games/matches played September 15th-20h. Voting will begin on Monday, September 2nd, and go thru Thursday, September 25th. The winner will be announced on Friday, September 26th.

You may also submit students/teams/coaches for the Good Sportsmanship Honor Roll. This will be published weekly on Sunday, so please submit by Saturday! Every email that you send will be included in the weekly Honor Roll. Please send your email to Chris Popper including who should be recognized, what school/team, and why. We will publish this honor roll weekly on Sunday, so please have all emails to Chris Popper by Saturday.