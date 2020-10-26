The fall sports season is different this year, but student-athletes from all around the state still are lacing up and competing. That being the case, we here at 92.9 The Ticket, Maine's Sports Leader, will honor those who excel on the field.

This week, we have several deserving nominees. If you'd like to nominate someone for athlete of the week, you can do so here.

Below are this week's nominees. You may vote below once per day until 11:59 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 29. The poll results will be available after the voting has ended.

Contributed photo.

Danielle Masterson, Hampden Academy

In four varsity field hockey games in five days, Danielle scored 8 goals helping Hampden to three wins in those games. She scored all five goals in a 5-1 win over John Bapst, two goals in a 4-2 win over Bangor and a goal with 5 seconds left in regulation that took the game to overtime in a 2-1 win over Orono.

Emilyn Streams, Bangor High School

The sophomore had a hat trick in a 12-1 varsity soccer win over Nokomis.

Contributed photo

Jordan Doak, Brewer High School

The sophomore had one goal and one assist in Saturday's varsity soccer game, but the reason for nomination is team leadership. When her teammate Kayla was injured, and couldn’t walk off the field, Jordan threw her on her back and helped her off the field.