Northern Maine High School Basketball Girl’s and Boy’s Heal Point Standings – December 28

With most teams having played a third of their 18-game schedules, here are the Northern Maine Girl's and Boy's High School Basketball Heal Point Standings with games reported through December 28th.

Girls Class A - Top 8 Teams Qualify

RankSchoolRecordTournament Index
1Edward Little6-119.136
2Camden Hills5-118.827
3Bangor6-116.173
4Mt. Ararat5-014.717
5Brunswick3-39.383
6Hampden Academy4-14.815
7Brewer1-52.469
8Skowhegan3-42.346
9Lewiston2-31.111
10Messalonskee1-50.557
11Mount Blue0-50.000
11Oxford Hills0-60.000

Girls Class B Top 9 Teams Qualify

RankSchoolRecordTournament Index
1Ellsworth6-020.882
2Old Town5-118.758
3Gardiner6-016.368
4Hermon4-214.535
5MDI5-212.919
6Lawrence4-112.531
7Erskine Academy5-18.529
8John Bapst3-47.398
9Presque Isle4-37.125
10Belfast2-45.810
11Cony3-34.690
12Waterville1-62.288
13Nokomis0-70.000

Girls Class C - Top 10 Teams Qualify

RankSchoolRecordTournament Index
1GSA6-017.284
2Mattanawcook Academy6-014.074
3Foxcroft Academy5-110.759
4Calais3-36.358
5Caribou4-25.563
6Dexter/PCHS2-35.494
7Sumner3-25.247
8Orono2-43.395
9Central3-43.395
10Fort Kent1-52.222
11Bucksport2-41.732
12Houlton1-51.049
13Washington Academy1-51.049
14MCI0-60.000

Girls Class D - Top 10 Teams Qualify

RankSchoolRecordTournament Index
1Bangor Christian7-020.494
2Narraguagus5-213.148
3Machias4-212.353
4Central Aroostook5-010.617
5Southern Aroostook4-27.716
6Fort Fairfield3-34.630
7Penobscot Valley2-24.259
8Hodgdon2-41.543
8Woodland2-31.543
10Stearns1-21.181
11Penquis Valley1-21.049
12Lee Academy1-31.046
13Schenck0-40.000
13Madawaska0-60.000

Girls Class S - Top 8 Teams Qualify

RankSchoolRecordTournament Index
1Katahdin6-013.333
2Wisdom7-013.210
3Deer Isle-Stonington6-311.852
4Ashland4-37.037
5Jonesport-Beals1-33.086
6Shead3-42.654
7Van Buren2-31.543
8Easton2-41.111
9Washburn1-50.556
10East Grand0-60.000

Boys Class A - Top 8 Teams Qualify

RankSchoolRecordTournament Index
1Camden Hills6-024.321
2Edward Little5-215.741
3Bangor4-310.871
4Brunswick4-210.563
5Mount Blue4-19.760
6Brewer2-37.422
7Lewiston3-26.049
8Skowhegan3-44.815
9Oxford Hills1-53.704
10Hampden Academy2-32.476
11Messalonskee1-51.242
12Mt. Ararat1-40.556

Boys Class B - Top 9 Teams Qualify

RankSchoolRecordTournament Index
1Hermon5-121.543
2Gardiner5-117.778
3MDI5-116.014
4Cony5-113.472
5Ellsworth5-29.300
6Erskine Academy5-19.274
7Belfast2-48.148
8Nokomis3-44.198
9Lawrence1-43.958
10Waterville1-62.222
11Presque Isle2-32.185
12John Bapst1-51.429
13Old Town0-70.000

Boys Class C - Top 10 Teams Qualify

RankSchoolRecordTournament Index
1Caribou6-026.191
2Fort Kent4-114.907
3Washington Academy6-213.290
4Mattanawcook Academy7-111.747
5Sumner5-18.272
6Foxcroft Academy5-17.557
7Orono4-35.294
8Bucksport2-44.321
9GSA1-54.074
10Dexter1-63.272
11Calais1-63.086
12Central3-42.716
13MCI1-52.222
14Houlton0-50.000

Boys Class D - Top 10 Teams Qualify

RankSchoolRecordTournament Index
1Machias7-023.395
2Fort Fairfield6-016.049
3Bangor Christian5-215.309
4Madawaska5-111.975
5Hodgdon5-210.123
6Schenck5-110.000
7PCHS4-28.882
8Stearns4-37.963
9Central Aroosttok2-36.975
10Woodland3-26.049
11Penobscot Valley2-35.185
12Southern Aroostook3-33.642
13Narraguagus4-23.519
14Lee Academy1-30.988
15Penquis Valley0-50.000

Boys Class S - Top 8 Teams Qualify

RankSchoolRecordTournament Index
1Washburn4-25.062
2Karahdin2-44.753
3Jonesport-Beals2-24.074
4Easton3-23.086
5Shead3-23.025
6Van Buren2-32.531
7Wisdom2-51.111
8Deer Isle-Stonington1-80.556
9Ashland0-70.000
9East Grand0-50.000
