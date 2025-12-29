Northern Maine High School Basketball Girl’s and Boy’s Heal Point Standings – December 28
With most teams having played a third of their 18-game schedules, here are the Northern Maine Girl's and Boy's High School Basketball Heal Point Standings with games reported through December 28th.
Girls Class A - Top 8 Teams Qualify
|Rank
|School
|Record
|Tournament Index
|1
|Edward Little
|6-1
|19.136
|2
|Camden Hills
|5-1
|18.827
|3
|Bangor
|6-1
|16.173
|4
|Mt. Ararat
|5-0
|14.717
|5
|Brunswick
|3-3
|9.383
|6
|Hampden Academy
|4-1
|4.815
|7
|Brewer
|1-5
|2.469
|8
|Skowhegan
|3-4
|2.346
|9
|Lewiston
|2-3
|1.111
|10
|Messalonskee
|1-5
|0.557
|11
|Mount Blue
|0-5
|0.000
|11
|Oxford Hills
|0-6
|0.000
Girls Class B Top 9 Teams Qualify
|Rank
|School
|Record
|Tournament Index
|1
|Ellsworth
|6-0
|20.882
|2
|Old Town
|5-1
|18.758
|3
|Gardiner
|6-0
|16.368
|4
|Hermon
|4-2
|14.535
|5
|MDI
|5-2
|12.919
|6
|Lawrence
|4-1
|12.531
|7
|Erskine Academy
|5-1
|8.529
|8
|John Bapst
|3-4
|7.398
|9
|Presque Isle
|4-3
|7.125
|10
|Belfast
|2-4
|5.810
|11
|Cony
|3-3
|4.690
|12
|Waterville
|1-6
|2.288
|13
|Nokomis
|0-7
|0.000
Girls Class C - Top 10 Teams Qualify
|Rank
|School
|Record
|Tournament Index
|1
|GSA
|6-0
|17.284
|2
|Mattanawcook Academy
|6-0
|14.074
|3
|Foxcroft Academy
|5-1
|10.759
|4
|Calais
|3-3
|6.358
|5
|Caribou
|4-2
|5.563
|6
|Dexter/PCHS
|2-3
|5.494
|7
|Sumner
|3-2
|5.247
|8
|Orono
|2-4
|3.395
|9
|Central
|3-4
|3.395
|10
|Fort Kent
|1-5
|2.222
|11
|Bucksport
|2-4
|1.732
|12
|Houlton
|1-5
|1.049
|13
|Washington Academy
|1-5
|1.049
|14
|MCI
|0-6
|0.000
Girls Class D - Top 10 Teams Qualify
|Rank
|School
|Record
|Tournament Index
|1
|Bangor Christian
|7-0
|20.494
|2
|Narraguagus
|5-2
|13.148
|3
|Machias
|4-2
|12.353
|4
|Central Aroostook
|5-0
|10.617
|5
|Southern Aroostook
|4-2
|7.716
|6
|Fort Fairfield
|3-3
|4.630
|7
|Penobscot Valley
|2-2
|4.259
|8
|Hodgdon
|2-4
|1.543
|8
|Woodland
|2-3
|1.543
|10
|Stearns
|1-2
|1.181
|11
|Penquis Valley
|1-2
|1.049
|12
|Lee Academy
|1-3
|1.046
|13
|Schenck
|0-4
|0.000
|13
|Madawaska
|0-6
|0.000
Girls Class S - Top 8 Teams Qualify
|Rank
|School
|Record
|Tournament Index
|1
|Katahdin
|6-0
|13.333
|2
|Wisdom
|7-0
|13.210
|3
|Deer Isle-Stonington
|6-3
|11.852
|4
|Ashland
|4-3
|7.037
|5
|Jonesport-Beals
|1-3
|3.086
|6
|Shead
|3-4
|2.654
|7
|Van Buren
|2-3
|1.543
|8
|Easton
|2-4
|1.111
|9
|Washburn
|1-5
|0.556
|10
|East Grand
|0-6
|0.000
Boys Class A - Top 8 Teams Qualify
|Rank
|School
|Record
|Tournament Index
|1
|Camden Hills
|6-0
|24.321
|2
|Edward Little
|5-2
|15.741
|3
|Bangor
|4-3
|10.871
|4
|Brunswick
|4-2
|10.563
|5
|Mount Blue
|4-1
|9.760
|6
|Brewer
|2-3
|7.422
|7
|Lewiston
|3-2
|6.049
|8
|Skowhegan
|3-4
|4.815
|9
|Oxford Hills
|1-5
|3.704
|10
|Hampden Academy
|2-3
|2.476
|11
|Messalonskee
|1-5
|1.242
|12
|Mt. Ararat
|1-4
|0.556
Boys Class B - Top 9 Teams Qualify
|Rank
|School
|Record
|Tournament Index
|1
|Hermon
|5-1
|21.543
|2
|Gardiner
|5-1
|17.778
|3
|MDI
|5-1
|16.014
|4
|Cony
|5-1
|13.472
|5
|Ellsworth
|5-2
|9.300
|6
|Erskine Academy
|5-1
|9.274
|7
|Belfast
|2-4
|8.148
|8
|Nokomis
|3-4
|4.198
|9
|Lawrence
|1-4
|3.958
|10
|Waterville
|1-6
|2.222
|11
|Presque Isle
|2-3
|2.185
|12
|John Bapst
|1-5
|1.429
|13
|Old Town
|0-7
|0.000
Boys Class C - Top 10 Teams Qualify
|Rank
|School
|Record
|Tournament Index
|1
|Caribou
|6-0
|26.191
|2
|Fort Kent
|4-1
|14.907
|3
|Washington Academy
|6-2
|13.290
|4
|Mattanawcook Academy
|7-1
|11.747
|5
|Sumner
|5-1
|8.272
|6
|Foxcroft Academy
|5-1
|7.557
|7
|Orono
|4-3
|5.294
|8
|Bucksport
|2-4
|4.321
|9
|GSA
|1-5
|4.074
|10
|Dexter
|1-6
|3.272
|11
|Calais
|1-6
|3.086
|12
|Central
|3-4
|2.716
|13
|MCI
|1-5
|2.222
|14
|Houlton
|0-5
|0.000
Boys Class D - Top 10 Teams Qualify
|Rank
|School
|Record
|Tournament Index
|1
|Machias
|7-0
|23.395
|2
|Fort Fairfield
|6-0
|16.049
|3
|Bangor Christian
|5-2
|15.309
|4
|Madawaska
|5-1
|11.975
|5
|Hodgdon
|5-2
|10.123
|6
|Schenck
|5-1
|10.000
|7
|PCHS
|4-2
|8.882
|8
|Stearns
|4-3
|7.963
|9
|Central Aroosttok
|2-3
|6.975
|10
|Woodland
|3-2
|6.049
|11
|Penobscot Valley
|2-3
|5.185
|12
|Southern Aroostook
|3-3
|3.642
|13
|Narraguagus
|4-2
|3.519
|14
|Lee Academy
|1-3
|0.988
|15
|Penquis Valley
|0-5
|0.000
Boys Class S - Top 8 Teams Qualify
|Rank
|School
|Record
|Tournament Index
|1
|Washburn
|4-2
|5.062
|2
|Karahdin
|2-4
|4.753
|3
|Jonesport-Beals
|2-2
|4.074
|4
|Easton
|3-2
|3.086
|5
|Shead
|3-2
|3.025
|6
|Van Buren
|2-3
|2.531
|7
|Wisdom
|2-5
|1.111
|8
|Deer Isle-Stonington
|1-8
|0.556
|9
|Ashland
|0-7
|0.000
|9
|East Grand
|0-5
|0.000
