With most teams having played a third of their 18-game schedules, here are the Northern Maine Girl's and Boy's High School Basketball Heal Point Standings with games reported through December 28th.

Girls Class A - Top 8 Teams Qualify

Rank School Record Tournament Index 1 Edward Little 6-1 19.136 2 Camden Hills 5-1 18.827 3 Bangor 6-1 16.173 4 Mt. Ararat 5-0 14.717 5 Brunswick 3-3 9.383 6 Hampden Academy 4-1 4.815 7 Brewer 1-5 2.469 8 Skowhegan 3-4 2.346 9 Lewiston 2-3 1.111 10 Messalonskee 1-5 0.557 11 Mount Blue 0-5 0.000 11 Oxford Hills 0-6 0.000

Girls Class B Top 9 Teams Qualify

Rank School Record Tournament Index 1 Ellsworth 6-0 20.882 2 Old Town 5-1 18.758 3 Gardiner 6-0 16.368 4 Hermon 4-2 14.535 5 MDI 5-2 12.919 6 Lawrence 4-1 12.531 7 Erskine Academy 5-1 8.529 8 John Bapst 3-4 7.398 9 Presque Isle 4-3 7.125 10 Belfast 2-4 5.810 11 Cony 3-3 4.690 12 Waterville 1-6 2.288 13 Nokomis 0-7 0.000

Girls Class C - Top 10 Teams Qualify

Rank School Record Tournament Index 1 GSA 6-0 17.284 2 Mattanawcook Academy 6-0 14.074 3 Foxcroft Academy 5-1 10.759 4 Calais 3-3 6.358 5 Caribou 4-2 5.563 6 Dexter/PCHS 2-3 5.494 7 Sumner 3-2 5.247 8 Orono 2-4 3.395 9 Central 3-4 3.395 10 Fort Kent 1-5 2.222 11 Bucksport 2-4 1.732 12 Houlton 1-5 1.049 13 Washington Academy 1-5 1.049 14 MCI 0-6 0.000

Girls Class D - Top 10 Teams Qualify

Rank School Record Tournament Index 1 Bangor Christian 7-0 20.494 2 Narraguagus 5-2 13.148 3 Machias 4-2 12.353 4 Central Aroostook 5-0 10.617 5 Southern Aroostook 4-2 7.716 6 Fort Fairfield 3-3 4.630 7 Penobscot Valley 2-2 4.259 8 Hodgdon 2-4 1.543 8 Woodland 2-3 1.543 10 Stearns 1-2 1.181 11 Penquis Valley 1-2 1.049 12 Lee Academy 1-3 1.046 13 Schenck 0-4 0.000 13 Madawaska 0-6 0.000

Girls Class S - Top 8 Teams Qualify

Rank School Record Tournament Index 1 Katahdin 6-0 13.333 2 Wisdom 7-0 13.210 3 Deer Isle-Stonington 6-3 11.852 4 Ashland 4-3 7.037 5 Jonesport-Beals 1-3 3.086 6 Shead 3-4 2.654 7 Van Buren 2-3 1.543 8 Easton 2-4 1.111 9 Washburn 1-5 0.556 10 East Grand 0-6 0.000

Boys Class A - Top 8 Teams Qualify

Rank School Record Tournament Index 1 Camden Hills 6-0 24.321 2 Edward Little 5-2 15.741 3 Bangor 4-3 10.871 4 Brunswick 4-2 10.563 5 Mount Blue 4-1 9.760 6 Brewer 2-3 7.422 7 Lewiston 3-2 6.049 8 Skowhegan 3-4 4.815 9 Oxford Hills 1-5 3.704 10 Hampden Academy 2-3 2.476 11 Messalonskee 1-5 1.242 12 Mt. Ararat 1-4 0.556

Boys Class B - Top 9 Teams Qualify

Rank School Record Tournament Index 1 Hermon 5-1 21.543 2 Gardiner 5-1 17.778 3 MDI 5-1 16.014 4 Cony 5-1 13.472 5 Ellsworth 5-2 9.300 6 Erskine Academy 5-1 9.274 7 Belfast 2-4 8.148 8 Nokomis 3-4 4.198 9 Lawrence 1-4 3.958 10 Waterville 1-6 2.222 11 Presque Isle 2-3 2.185 12 John Bapst 1-5 1.429 13 Old Town 0-7 0.000

Boys Class C - Top 10 Teams Qualify

Rank School Record Tournament Index 1 Caribou 6-0 26.191 2 Fort Kent 4-1 14.907 3 Washington Academy 6-2 13.290 4 Mattanawcook Academy 7-1 11.747 5 Sumner 5-1 8.272 6 Foxcroft Academy 5-1 7.557 7 Orono 4-3 5.294 8 Bucksport 2-4 4.321 9 GSA 1-5 4.074 10 Dexter 1-6 3.272 11 Calais 1-6 3.086 12 Central 3-4 2.716 13 MCI 1-5 2.222 14 Houlton 0-5 0.000

Boys Class D - Top 10 Teams Qualify

Rank School Record Tournament Index 1 Machias 7-0 23.395 2 Fort Fairfield 6-0 16.049 3 Bangor Christian 5-2 15.309 4 Madawaska 5-1 11.975 5 Hodgdon 5-2 10.123 6 Schenck 5-1 10.000 7 PCHS 4-2 8.882 8 Stearns 4-3 7.963 9 Central Aroosttok 2-3 6.975 10 Woodland 3-2 6.049 11 Penobscot Valley 2-3 5.185 12 Southern Aroostook 3-3 3.642 13 Narraguagus 4-2 3.519 14 Lee Academy 1-3 0.988 15 Penquis Valley 0-5 0.000

Boys Class S - Top 8 Teams Qualify

Rank School Record Tournament Index 1 Washburn 4-2 5.062 2 Karahdin 2-4 4.753 3 Jonesport-Beals 2-2 4.074 4 Easton 3-2 3.086 5 Shead 3-2 3.025 6 Van Buren 2-3 2.531 7 Wisdom 2-5 1.111 8 Deer Isle-Stonington 1-8 0.556 9 Ashland 0-7 0.000 9 East Grand 0-5 0.000

Get our free mobile app