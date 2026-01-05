Girl&#8217;s Class A-S North/South Basketball Heal Point Standings &#8211; January 4

Girl’s Class A-S North/South Basketball Heal Point Standings – January 4

Photo Chris Popper

Here are the Northern and Southern Maine Girl's High School Basketball Heal Point Standings for games played and reported thru January 4th. With most teams having played 7-9 games of the 18 game schedule, it's a good look at where teams stand, with the season almost half over.

Northern Maine Class A - Top 8 Teams Qualify

RankSchoolRecordTournament Index
1Edward Little8-128.148
2Mt. Ararat7-026.950
3Camden Hills6-224.938
4Bamgor7-124.136
5Jampden Academy6-117.629
6Brunswick3-510.556
7Lewiston3-45.370
8Skowhegan4-54.259
9Brewer1-73.704
10Messalonskee1-70.556
10Oxford Hills1-70.556
13Mount Blue0-70.000

Northern Maine Class B -Top 9 Teams Qualify

RankSchoolRecordTournament Index
1Old Town6-231.242
2Ellsworth7-128.302
3Hermon5-325.449
4MDI7-225.401
5Lawrence6-123.086
6Gardiner7-022.250
7Presque Isle5-416.767
8Cony5-312.206
9Belfast4-411.550
10John Bapst4-510.568
11Erskine Academy5-210.320
12Waterville1-72.288
13Nokomis0-90.000

Northern Maine Class C - Top 10 Qualify

RankSchoolRecordTournament Index
1Mattanawcook Academy9-036.057
2GSA7-125.988
3Foxcroft Academy7-125.093
4Dexter/PCHS5-310.926
5Sumner4-310.617
6Caribou4-48.897
7Calais3-58.580
8Houlton3-57.654
9Washington Academy2-65.556
10Orono2-54.506
11Central3-54.012
12Fort Kent1-63.403
13Bucksport2-62.349
14MCI1-71.176

Northern Maine Class D - Top 10 Teams Qualify

RankSchoolRecordTournament Index
1Bangor Christian10-042.160
2Central Aroostook6-119.753
3Machais6-218.897
4Narraguagus6-317.407
5Southern Aroostook6-215.741
6Penobscot Valley4-26.914
7Fort Fairfield4-46.605
8Stearns2-42.168
9Hodgdon3-52.099
10Woodland2-41.543
11Penquis Valley1-51.049
12Lee Academy1-31.046
13Schenck0-60.000
13Madawaska0-80.000

Northern Maine Class S - Top 8 Teams Qualify

RankSchoolRecordTournament Index
1Wisdom9-024.383
2Katahdin8-018.951
3Deer Isle-Stonington6-415.062
4Jonesport-Beals3-310.309
5Ashland5-49.630
6Shead3-42.654
7Van Buren3-32.099
8Easton2-51.111
9Washburn1-70.556
10East Grand0-80.000

Southern Maine Class A - Top 11 Teams Qualify

RankSchoolRecordTournament Index
1Cheverus8-031.358
2Sanford5-123.696
3Biddeford5-221.786
4South Portland5-121.071
5Westbrook5-218.286
6Gorham5-317.378
7Windham4-313.943
8Thornton Academy4-49.815
9Scarborough3-46.173
10Deering3-55.639
11Kennebunk2-52.542
12Bonny Eagle2-41.895
13Portland2-41.863
14Massabesic1-61.307
15Noble1-60.556
16Falmouth0-70.000

Southern Maine Class B - Top 10 Teams Qualify

RankSchoolRecordTournament Index
1Oceanside7-128.053
2Gray-New Gloucester8-024.363
3Greely7-122.654
4Poland5-211.914
5York4-411.852
6Marshwood4-211.474
7Lake Region2-59.012
8Yarmouth3-58.148
9Leavitt2-57.925
10Freeport3-47.593
11Medomak Valley2-56.852
12Cape Elizabeth3-54.081
13Lincoln Academy1-61.176
14Morse1-61.111
15Fryeburg Academy0-70.000

Southern Maine Class C - Top 10 Teams Qualify

RankSchoolRecordTournament Index
1Spruce Mountain8-030.556
2Maranacook6-228.519
3Winthrop5-213.148
4Wells5-211.852
5Winslow5-211.778
6Oak Hill5-210.926
7Dirigo4-35.494
8Mount View4-45.189
9Hall-Dale1-54.321
10Waynflete2-54.248
11Lisbon2-53.337
12Traip Academy2-53.272
13Sacopee Valley2-63.148
14Mountain Valley1-52.160

Southern Maine Class D - Top 8 Teams Qualify

RankSchoolRecordTournament Index
1Buckfield7-127.211
2Mt. Abram6-213.210
3Carrabec6-19.993
4Old Orchard Beach6-29.012
5Madison2-46.605
6Boothbay4-36.605
7Monmouth Academy2-53.464
8North Yarmouth Academy1-72.160
9Telstar1-61.111
10Richmond1-40.556
10Searsport1-60.556
12Wiscasset0-70.000

Southern Maine Class S - Top 8 Teams Qualify

RankSchoolRecordTournament Index
1Valley8-132.251
2Forest Hills7--220.589
3Vinalhaven5-310.066
4Temple Academy4-46.340
5North Haven2-35.139
6Pine Tree Academy3-44.126
7Rangely Lakes2-51.176
8Greenville1-60.556
9Islesboro0-70.000
92.9 The Ticket logo
Get our free mobile app

13 Fun Things to Do in Maine in 2026

2026 has plenty in store for the State of Maine!

Gallery Credit: Arlen Jameson

Categories: Girls Basketball, High School Basketball, High School Basketball Tournament

More From 92.9 The Ticket