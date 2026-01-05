Girl’s Class A-S North/South Basketball Heal Point Standings – January 4
Here are the Northern and Southern Maine Girl's High School Basketball Heal Point Standings for games played and reported thru January 4th. With most teams having played 7-9 games of the 18 game schedule, it's a good look at where teams stand, with the season almost half over.
Northern Maine Class A - Top 8 Teams Qualify
|Rank
|School
|Record
|Tournament Index
|1
|Edward Little
|8-1
|28.148
|2
|Mt. Ararat
|7-0
|26.950
|3
|Camden Hills
|6-2
|24.938
|4
|Bamgor
|7-1
|24.136
|5
|Jampden Academy
|6-1
|17.629
|6
|Brunswick
|3-5
|10.556
|7
|Lewiston
|3-4
|5.370
|8
|Skowhegan
|4-5
|4.259
|9
|Brewer
|1-7
|3.704
|10
|Messalonskee
|1-7
|0.556
|10
|Oxford Hills
|1-7
|0.556
|13
|Mount Blue
|0-7
|0.000
Northern Maine Class B -Top 9 Teams Qualify
|Rank
|School
|Record
|Tournament Index
|1
|Old Town
|6-2
|31.242
|2
|Ellsworth
|7-1
|28.302
|3
|Hermon
|5-3
|25.449
|4
|MDI
|7-2
|25.401
|5
|Lawrence
|6-1
|23.086
|6
|Gardiner
|7-0
|22.250
|7
|Presque Isle
|5-4
|16.767
|8
|Cony
|5-3
|12.206
|9
|Belfast
|4-4
|11.550
|10
|John Bapst
|4-5
|10.568
|11
|Erskine Academy
|5-2
|10.320
|12
|Waterville
|1-7
|2.288
|13
|Nokomis
|0-9
|0.000
Northern Maine Class C - Top 10 Qualify
|Rank
|School
|Record
|Tournament Index
|1
|Mattanawcook Academy
|9-0
|36.057
|2
|GSA
|7-1
|25.988
|3
|Foxcroft Academy
|7-1
|25.093
|4
|Dexter/PCHS
|5-3
|10.926
|5
|Sumner
|4-3
|10.617
|6
|Caribou
|4-4
|8.897
|7
|Calais
|3-5
|8.580
|8
|Houlton
|3-5
|7.654
|9
|Washington Academy
|2-6
|5.556
|10
|Orono
|2-5
|4.506
|11
|Central
|3-5
|4.012
|12
|Fort Kent
|1-6
|3.403
|13
|Bucksport
|2-6
|2.349
|14
|MCI
|1-7
|1.176
Northern Maine Class D - Top 10 Teams Qualify
|Rank
|School
|Record
|Tournament Index
|1
|Bangor Christian
|10-0
|42.160
|2
|Central Aroostook
|6-1
|19.753
|3
|Machais
|6-2
|18.897
|4
|Narraguagus
|6-3
|17.407
|5
|Southern Aroostook
|6-2
|15.741
|6
|Penobscot Valley
|4-2
|6.914
|7
|Fort Fairfield
|4-4
|6.605
|8
|Stearns
|2-4
|2.168
|9
|Hodgdon
|3-5
|2.099
|10
|Woodland
|2-4
|1.543
|11
|Penquis Valley
|1-5
|1.049
|12
|Lee Academy
|1-3
|1.046
|13
|Schenck
|0-6
|0.000
|13
|Madawaska
|0-8
|0.000
Northern Maine Class S - Top 8 Teams Qualify
|Rank
|School
|Record
|Tournament Index
|1
|Wisdom
|9-0
|24.383
|2
|Katahdin
|8-0
|18.951
|3
|Deer Isle-Stonington
|6-4
|15.062
|4
|Jonesport-Beals
|3-3
|10.309
|5
|Ashland
|5-4
|9.630
|6
|Shead
|3-4
|2.654
|7
|Van Buren
|3-3
|2.099
|8
|Easton
|2-5
|1.111
|9
|Washburn
|1-7
|0.556
|10
|East Grand
|0-8
|0.000
Southern Maine Class A - Top 11 Teams Qualify
|Rank
|School
|Record
|Tournament Index
|1
|Cheverus
|8-0
|31.358
|2
|Sanford
|5-1
|23.696
|3
|Biddeford
|5-2
|21.786
|4
|South Portland
|5-1
|21.071
|5
|Westbrook
|5-2
|18.286
|6
|Gorham
|5-3
|17.378
|7
|Windham
|4-3
|13.943
|8
|Thornton Academy
|4-4
|9.815
|9
|Scarborough
|3-4
|6.173
|10
|Deering
|3-5
|5.639
|11
|Kennebunk
|2-5
|2.542
|12
|Bonny Eagle
|2-4
|1.895
|13
|Portland
|2-4
|1.863
|14
|Massabesic
|1-6
|1.307
|15
|Noble
|1-6
|0.556
|16
|Falmouth
|0-7
|0.000
Southern Maine Class B - Top 10 Teams Qualify
|Rank
|School
|Record
|Tournament Index
|1
|Oceanside
|7-1
|28.053
|2
|Gray-New Gloucester
|8-0
|24.363
|3
|Greely
|7-1
|22.654
|4
|Poland
|5-2
|11.914
|5
|York
|4-4
|11.852
|6
|Marshwood
|4-2
|11.474
|7
|Lake Region
|2-5
|9.012
|8
|Yarmouth
|3-5
|8.148
|9
|Leavitt
|2-5
|7.925
|10
|Freeport
|3-4
|7.593
|11
|Medomak Valley
|2-5
|6.852
|12
|Cape Elizabeth
|3-5
|4.081
|13
|Lincoln Academy
|1-6
|1.176
|14
|Morse
|1-6
|1.111
|15
|Fryeburg Academy
|0-7
|0.000
Southern Maine Class C - Top 10 Teams Qualify
|Rank
|School
|Record
|Tournament Index
|1
|Spruce Mountain
|8-0
|30.556
|2
|Maranacook
|6-2
|28.519
|3
|Winthrop
|5-2
|13.148
|4
|Wells
|5-2
|11.852
|5
|Winslow
|5-2
|11.778
|6
|Oak Hill
|5-2
|10.926
|7
|Dirigo
|4-3
|5.494
|8
|Mount View
|4-4
|5.189
|9
|Hall-Dale
|1-5
|4.321
|10
|Waynflete
|2-5
|4.248
|11
|Lisbon
|2-5
|3.337
|12
|Traip Academy
|2-5
|3.272
|13
|Sacopee Valley
|2-6
|3.148
|14
|Mountain Valley
|1-5
|2.160
Southern Maine Class D - Top 8 Teams Qualify
|Rank
|School
|Record
|Tournament Index
|1
|Buckfield
|7-1
|27.211
|2
|Mt. Abram
|6-2
|13.210
|3
|Carrabec
|6-1
|9.993
|4
|Old Orchard Beach
|6-2
|9.012
|5
|Madison
|2-4
|6.605
|6
|Boothbay
|4-3
|6.605
|7
|Monmouth Academy
|2-5
|3.464
|8
|North Yarmouth Academy
|1-7
|2.160
|9
|Telstar
|1-6
|1.111
|10
|Richmond
|1-4
|0.556
|10
|Searsport
|1-6
|0.556
|12
|Wiscasset
|0-7
|0.000
Southern Maine Class S - Top 8 Teams Qualify
|Rank
|School
|Record
|Tournament Index
|1
|Valley
|8-1
|32.251
|2
|Forest Hills
|7--2
|20.589
|3
|Vinalhaven
|5-3
|10.066
|4
|Temple Academy
|4-4
|6.340
|5
|North Haven
|2-3
|5.139
|6
|Pine Tree Academy
|3-4
|4.126
|7
|Rangely Lakes
|2-5
|1.176
|8
|Greenville
|1-6
|0.556
|9
|Islesboro
|0-7
|0.000
Get our free mobile app
13 Fun Things to Do in Maine in 2026
2026 has plenty in store for the State of Maine!
Gallery Credit: Arlen Jameson