Here are the Northern and Southern Maine Girl's High School Basketball Heal Point Standings for games played and reported thru January 4th. With most teams having played 7-9 games of the 18 game schedule, it's a good look at where teams stand, with the season almost half over.

Northern Maine Class A - Top 8 Teams Qualify

Rank School Record Tournament Index 1 Edward Little 8-1 28.148 2 Mt. Ararat 7-0 26.950 3 Camden Hills 6-2 24.938 4 Bamgor 7-1 24.136 5 Jampden Academy 6-1 17.629 6 Brunswick 3-5 10.556 7 Lewiston 3-4 5.370 8 Skowhegan 4-5 4.259 9 Brewer 1-7 3.704 10 Messalonskee 1-7 0.556 10 Oxford Hills 1-7 0.556 13 Mount Blue 0-7 0.000

Northern Maine Class B -Top 9 Teams Qualify

Rank School Record Tournament Index 1 Old Town 6-2 31.242 2 Ellsworth 7-1 28.302 3 Hermon 5-3 25.449 4 MDI 7-2 25.401 5 Lawrence 6-1 23.086 6 Gardiner 7-0 22.250 7 Presque Isle 5-4 16.767 8 Cony 5-3 12.206 9 Belfast 4-4 11.550 10 John Bapst 4-5 10.568 11 Erskine Academy 5-2 10.320 12 Waterville 1-7 2.288 13 Nokomis 0-9 0.000

Northern Maine Class C - Top 10 Qualify

Rank School Record Tournament Index 1 Mattanawcook Academy 9-0 36.057 2 GSA 7-1 25.988 3 Foxcroft Academy 7-1 25.093 4 Dexter/PCHS 5-3 10.926 5 Sumner 4-3 10.617 6 Caribou 4-4 8.897 7 Calais 3-5 8.580 8 Houlton 3-5 7.654 9 Washington Academy 2-6 5.556 10 Orono 2-5 4.506 11 Central 3-5 4.012 12 Fort Kent 1-6 3.403 13 Bucksport 2-6 2.349 14 MCI 1-7 1.176

Northern Maine Class D - Top 10 Teams Qualify

Rank School Record Tournament Index 1 Bangor Christian 10-0 42.160 2 Central Aroostook 6-1 19.753 3 Machais 6-2 18.897 4 Narraguagus 6-3 17.407 5 Southern Aroostook 6-2 15.741 6 Penobscot Valley 4-2 6.914 7 Fort Fairfield 4-4 6.605 8 Stearns 2-4 2.168 9 Hodgdon 3-5 2.099 10 Woodland 2-4 1.543 11 Penquis Valley 1-5 1.049 12 Lee Academy 1-3 1.046 13 Schenck 0-6 0.000 13 Madawaska 0-8 0.000

Northern Maine Class S - Top 8 Teams Qualify

Rank School Record Tournament Index 1 Wisdom 9-0 24.383 2 Katahdin 8-0 18.951 3 Deer Isle-Stonington 6-4 15.062 4 Jonesport-Beals 3-3 10.309 5 Ashland 5-4 9.630 6 Shead 3-4 2.654 7 Van Buren 3-3 2.099 8 Easton 2-5 1.111 9 Washburn 1-7 0.556 10 East Grand 0-8 0.000

Southern Maine Class A - Top 11 Teams Qualify

Rank School Record Tournament Index 1 Cheverus 8-0 31.358 2 Sanford 5-1 23.696 3 Biddeford 5-2 21.786 4 South Portland 5-1 21.071 5 Westbrook 5-2 18.286 6 Gorham 5-3 17.378 7 Windham 4-3 13.943 8 Thornton Academy 4-4 9.815 9 Scarborough 3-4 6.173 10 Deering 3-5 5.639 11 Kennebunk 2-5 2.542 12 Bonny Eagle 2-4 1.895 13 Portland 2-4 1.863 14 Massabesic 1-6 1.307 15 Noble 1-6 0.556 16 Falmouth 0-7 0.000

Southern Maine Class B - Top 10 Teams Qualify

Rank School Record Tournament Index 1 Oceanside 7-1 28.053 2 Gray-New Gloucester 8-0 24.363 3 Greely 7-1 22.654 4 Poland 5-2 11.914 5 York 4-4 11.852 6 Marshwood 4-2 11.474 7 Lake Region 2-5 9.012 8 Yarmouth 3-5 8.148 9 Leavitt 2-5 7.925 10 Freeport 3-4 7.593 11 Medomak Valley 2-5 6.852 12 Cape Elizabeth 3-5 4.081 13 Lincoln Academy 1-6 1.176 14 Morse 1-6 1.111 15 Fryeburg Academy 0-7 0.000

Southern Maine Class C - Top 10 Teams Qualify

Rank School Record Tournament Index 1 Spruce Mountain 8-0 30.556 2 Maranacook 6-2 28.519 3 Winthrop 5-2 13.148 4 Wells 5-2 11.852 5 Winslow 5-2 11.778 6 Oak Hill 5-2 10.926 7 Dirigo 4-3 5.494 8 Mount View 4-4 5.189 9 Hall-Dale 1-5 4.321 10 Waynflete 2-5 4.248 11 Lisbon 2-5 3.337 12 Traip Academy 2-5 3.272 13 Sacopee Valley 2-6 3.148 14 Mountain Valley 1-5 2.160

Southern Maine Class D - Top 8 Teams Qualify

Rank School Record Tournament Index 1 Buckfield 7-1 27.211 2 Mt. Abram 6-2 13.210 3 Carrabec 6-1 9.993 4 Old Orchard Beach 6-2 9.012 5 Madison 2-4 6.605 6 Boothbay 4-3 6.605 7 Monmouth Academy 2-5 3.464 8 North Yarmouth Academy 1-7 2.160 9 Telstar 1-6 1.111 10 Richmond 1-4 0.556 10 Searsport 1-6 0.556 12 Wiscasset 0-7 0.000

Southern Maine Class S - Top 8 Teams Qualify

Rank School Record Tournament Index 1 Valley 8-1 32.251 2 Forest Hills 7--2 20.589 3 Vinalhaven 5-3 10.066 4 Temple Academy 4-4 6.340 5 North Haven 2-3 5.139 6 Pine Tree Academy 3-4 4.126 7 Rangely Lakes 2-5 1.176 8 Greenville 1-6 0.556 9 Islesboro 0-7 0.000

