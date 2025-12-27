Here are the Maine Girl's and Boy's Ice Hockey Heal Point Standings for games played and reported through Friday December 26th.

Girl's North

Rank School Record Tournament Index 1 Yarmouth/Freeport 8-0-1 38.889 2 Red Hornets 6-2-0 26.725 3 Brunswick 5-4-0 16.848 4 Penobscot 3-5-0 9.877 5 Black Tigers 2-3-1 6.536 6 Blue Devils 1-7-0 0.556

Girl's South

Rank School Record Tournament Index 1 Cheverus Coop 4-2-2 26.235 2 Biddeford/TA/Kenn/Wells 5-3-0 22.342 3 Gorham 5-3-0 11.667 4 York Coop 2-4-0 7.407 5 Falmouth/Scarborough 1-4-2 5.276 6 Portland Coop 4-4-0 4.815 7 Greely/GNG 0-6-0 0.000

Boy's Class A

Rank School Record Tournament Index 1 Thornton Academy 5-1-0 10.165 2 Edward Little 4-1-0 6.481 3 Cheverus/Yarmouth Coop 4-1-0 5.926 4 Blue Devils 3-2-0 5.508 5 Trail Blazers 2-2-0 5.494 6 IceCats 3-0-0 5.370 7 Kents Hill/Oceanside 1-1-0 0.588 8 Scarborough 1-0-0 0.556 9 Marshwood/Noble/Sanford/Traip Coop 0-5-0 0.000 9 Portland Coop 0-5-0 0.000 9 BGR/BRW/NARRA/SKOW 0-2-0 0.000 9 Falmouth 0-2-0 0.000

Boy's Class B North

Rank School Record Tournament Index 1 Messalonskee 2-1-0 8.954 2 Cony Coop 2-1-0 5.183 3 Presque Isle/CAHA/Caribou/Wisdom 3-0-0 3.039 4 Camden Hills 2-2-0 1.728 5 Black Hawks 1-1-0 1.315 6 Hampden/Nokomis/Ellsworth/MDI 1-2-0 1.242 7 Old Town/Orono 1-3-0 0.588 8 John Bapst/Hermon/Bgr. Christian 0-2-0 0.000

Boy's Class B South

Rank School Record Tournament Index 1 Kennebunk/Wells Coop 3-1-1 8.182 2 Leavitt/Poland/GNG/Oak Hill 3-1-1 7.978 3 Gorham/Massabesic Coop 4-1-0 7.130 4 Greely 2-3-0 5.309 5 Brunswick/Freeport 2-1-0 3.072 6 York/Bideford/OOB 2-2-0 1.790 7 Cape Elizabeth 1-5-0 0.556 8 Gardiner Coop 0-4-0 0.000