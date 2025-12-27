Maine Girl’s and Boy’s Ice Hockey Heal Point Standings – December 26
Here are the Maine Girl's and Boy's Ice Hockey Heal Point Standings for games played and reported through Friday December 26th.
Girl's North
|Rank
|School
|Record
|Tournament Index
|1
|Yarmouth/Freeport
|8-0-1
|38.889
|2
|Red Hornets
|6-2-0
|26.725
|3
|Brunswick
|5-4-0
|16.848
|4
|Penobscot
|3-5-0
|9.877
|5
|Black Tigers
|2-3-1
|6.536
|6
|Blue Devils
|1-7-0
|0.556
Girl's South
|Rank
|School
|Record
|Tournament Index
|1
|Cheverus Coop
|4-2-2
|26.235
|2
|Biddeford/TA/Kenn/Wells
|5-3-0
|22.342
|3
|Gorham
|5-3-0
|11.667
|4
|York Coop
|2-4-0
|7.407
|5
|Falmouth/Scarborough
|1-4-2
|5.276
|6
|Portland Coop
|4-4-0
|4.815
|7
|Greely/GNG
|0-6-0
|0.000
Boy's Class A
|Rank
|School
|Record
|Tournament Index
|1
|Thornton Academy
|5-1-0
|10.165
|2
|Edward Little
|4-1-0
|6.481
|3
|Cheverus/Yarmouth Coop
|4-1-0
|5.926
|4
|Blue Devils
|3-2-0
|5.508
|5
|Trail Blazers
|2-2-0
|5.494
|6
|IceCats
|3-0-0
|5.370
|7
|Kents Hill/Oceanside
|1-1-0
|0.588
|8
|Scarborough
|1-0-0
|0.556
|9
|Marshwood/Noble/Sanford/Traip Coop
|0-5-0
|0.000
|9
|Portland Coop
|0-5-0
|0.000
|9
|BGR/BRW/NARRA/SKOW
|0-2-0
|0.000
|9
|Falmouth
|0-2-0
|0.000
Boy's Class B North
|Rank
|School
|Record
|Tournament Index
|1
|Messalonskee
|2-1-0
|8.954
|2
|Cony Coop
|2-1-0
|5.183
|3
|Presque Isle/CAHA/Caribou/Wisdom
|3-0-0
|3.039
|4
|Camden Hills
|2-2-0
|1.728
|5
|Black Hawks
|1-1-0
|1.315
|6
|Hampden/Nokomis/Ellsworth/MDI
|1-2-0
|1.242
|7
|Old Town/Orono
|1-3-0
|0.588
|8
|John Bapst/Hermon/Bgr. Christian
|0-2-0
|0.000
Boy's Class B South
|Rank
|School
|Record
|Tournament Index
|1
|Kennebunk/Wells Coop
|3-1-1
|8.182
|2
|Leavitt/Poland/GNG/Oak Hill
|3-1-1
|7.978
|3
|Gorham/Massabesic Coop
|4-1-0
|7.130
|4
|Greely
|2-3-0
|5.309
|5
|Brunswick/Freeport
|2-1-0
|3.072
|6
|York/Bideford/OOB
|2-2-0
|1.790
|7
|Cape Elizabeth
|1-5-0
|0.556
|8
|Gardiner Coop
|0-4-0
|0.000
Get our free mobile app