Maine Girl’s and Boy’s Ice Hockey Heal Point Standings – December 26

Here are the Maine Girl's and Boy's Ice Hockey Heal Point Standings for games played and reported through Friday December 26th.

Girl's North

RankSchoolRecordTournament Index
1Yarmouth/Freeport8-0-138.889
2Red Hornets6-2-026.725
3Brunswick5-4-016.848
4Penobscot3-5-09.877
5Black Tigers2-3-16.536
6Blue Devils1-7-00.556

Girl's South

RankSchoolRecordTournament Index
1Cheverus Coop4-2-226.235
2Biddeford/TA/Kenn/Wells5-3-022.342
3Gorham5-3-011.667
4York Coop2-4-07.407
5Falmouth/Scarborough1-4-25.276
6Portland Coop4-4-04.815
7Greely/GNG0-6-00.000

Boy's Class A

RankSchoolRecordTournament Index
1Thornton Academy5-1-010.165
2Edward Little4-1-06.481
3Cheverus/Yarmouth Coop4-1-05.926
4Blue Devils3-2-05.508
5Trail Blazers2-2-05.494
6IceCats3-0-05.370
7Kents Hill/Oceanside1-1-00.588
8Scarborough1-0-00.556
9Marshwood/Noble/Sanford/Traip Coop0-5-00.000
9Portland Coop0-5-00.000
9BGR/BRW/NARRA/SKOW0-2-00.000
9Falmouth0-2-00.000

Boy's Class B North

RankSchoolRecordTournament Index
1Messalonskee2-1-08.954
2Cony Coop2-1-05.183
3Presque Isle/CAHA/Caribou/Wisdom3-0-03.039
4Camden Hills2-2-01.728
5Black Hawks1-1-01.315
6Hampden/Nokomis/Ellsworth/MDI1-2-01.242
7Old Town/Orono1-3-00.588
8John Bapst/Hermon/Bgr. Christian0-2-00.000

Boy's Class B South

RankSchoolRecordTournament Index
1Kennebunk/Wells Coop3-1-18.182
2Leavitt/Poland/GNG/Oak Hill3-1-17.978
3Gorham/Massabesic Coop4-1-07.130
4Greely2-3-05.309
5Brunswick/Freeport2-1-03.072
6York/Bideford/OOB2-2-01.790
7Cape Elizabeth1-5-00.556
8Gardiner Coop0-4-00.000
