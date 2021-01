High school winter sports practices got underway yesterday in 12 of the state's 16 counties.

While it's still a day-to-day process, there does appear to be a slight progression in the direction of being able to have a shortened season on the court and ice.

Travis Lazarczyk of the Morning Sentinel and the Kennebec Journal joined The Drive on Tuesday to discuss what needs to happen to see games take place as early as next week.