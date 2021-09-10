High School Sports Scores – Thursday September 9

The rain played havoc with the High School schedule for Thursday, September 9th. Many games were postponed because of the rain and COVID precautions.

Here are the scores we have reported. To report your score please email them to chris.popper@townsquaremedia.com or text them to 207-469-8660

Field Hockey

Mt. Ararat 1 Brunswick 1

Football

Houlton 46 - Orono 0. 3 touchdowns each by Chris Caswell and Caleb Solomon

Girls Soccer

Calais 4 - Woodland 4

Volleyball

Nokomis defeated MDI 3-1. Individual set scores were 20-25, 25-20, 25-22, 25-18

To vote for this week's High School Athlete of the Week, you can vote once daily through Sunday, September 12th at Midnight. Vote HERE. If you'd like to nominate someone for the High School Athlete of the Week, please do so HERE