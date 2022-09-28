Houlton Girls Soccer Shutout Mattanawcook Academy 5-0

The Houlton Shiretowners Girls' Soccer Team defeated Mattanawcook Academy 5-0 on Tuesday, September 27th.

Maddie Marino sparked the Houlton offense, scoring 3 goals, Gabby Gentle and Lydia Byron each added a goal and an assist in the win.

Emma McCarthy picks up her 6th shutout of the season in net.

Houlton is unbeaten on the season with a 8-0 record. They host the Calais Blue Devils on Friday, September 30th at 4 p.m.

Mattanawcook Academy is now 3-6. They travel to play Penquis on Thursday, September 29th at 4 p.m.

Thanks to Coach Cameron for the information

