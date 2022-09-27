Week 4 Fall Season – High School Athlete of the Week [VOTE]

The 92.9 High School Athlete of the Week returns for another season! But we need your help to not only recognize the Athlete of the Week, but then to select the nominee!

Thanks to those who have nominated high school athletes for Week 4 (September 19-25) of the Fall High School Season. You can vote as often as you wish until Thursday night at 11:59 p.m. We will announce the winner Friday morning! Here are the nominees

Addy Boyce - MDI (Volleyball) - In 3 matches she had 12 aces, 59 assists, 5 kills and 13 digs. She was 1st in the State for assists and tied for 2nd in aces.

Rachel Endre - Ellsworth (Volleyball) In the Senior Night Match against Nokomis Rchel had 22 service points, 13 aces, 12 kills and 10 digs.

Aiden Grant - MDI (Football) In the 50-46 loss to Yarmouth Aiden had 21 carries for 278 yards scoring 3 touchdowns. He also returned a kickoff 95 yards for a touchdown

Olivia Harmon - Ellsworth (Volleyball) In the Senior Night Match against Nokomis Olivia had 24 service points, 14 aces, 22 assists

Jack Morrison - Bucksport (Soccer) A freshman, he's been instrumental in the Bucksport Golden Bucks unbeaten season to date.

Maddie Niles - Lawrence (Field Hockey) - Maddie had a Hat Trick and 2 assists to lead the Bulldogs to a 6-0 win over MCI on September 24.

Kamryn Webber - Bucksport (Football) - In Friday night's game he had 32 carries for 203 yards and 2 touchdowns. He also caught the ball twice for 20 yards.

Jordin Williams - (Brewer Field Hockey) - Jordin had 4 goals in Brewer's 5-0 win over the John Bapst Crusaders.

Billy Wray - Sumner (Soccer) - In Sumner's win over Jonesport Beals Billy had a Hat Trick with 1 goal being scored on a free kick outside the 18. He also had an assist in the win

The winner will join Week 1's winner - Delaney Carr from Hermon High School ,Week 2's winner - Madden White from Nokomis High School and Week 3's winner Elizabeth Boles from Ellsworth High School.

