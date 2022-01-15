Two sportscasters from a Houlton radio station have been fired over inappropriate comments made about players when their mics were live.

It's a rule in broadcasting that you always assume your microphone is on, even if the switch says it's off. But, at an Easton girls' basketball game last week, two WHOU announcers forgot that rule and made some inappropriate comments about some of the Easton players while on an internet live stream. I will not repeat the comments they made, but they fell under the category of body shaming.

The backlash from the community was immediate and, in response to that and the event itself, management at WHOU radio in Houlton has fired Jim Carter and Steve Shaw. In a post on the WHOU Facebook page, owner Fred Grant said students are dealing with the hardest possible circumstances, with pandemic restrictions and a very public landscape in the age of social media.

I apologize that the broadcasters failed to see this fundamental belief and I apologize for their behavior. I know they are remorseful and I believe they, too, will continue to learn from their mistakes.

A video of the broadcast has been making its way around social media. Grant is asking that people not share it, if they see it, but limit its exposure by ignoring it. And that anyone who has posted on their website, delete it before it can be further shared. The young women on the team don't need the added stress of knowing everyone is listening to the damaging remarks.

10 Ways Aroostook County Is Unlike Anywhere Else In Maine Far from the hustle and bustle of southern Maine, many miles further up I-95 from what flatlanders call "Northern Maine," is Aroostook County. It's a unique part of Maine, that at times, can feel like a whole different state. Here are 10 things that make Aroostook Country unlike anywhere else in Maine.