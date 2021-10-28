HS Sports Playoff Scoreboard Through 10/27
There are 8 games left in the quarterfinal round to be played to set up the semifinals in Soccer and Field Hockey
Class B Field Hockey Quarterfinals
#6 Winslow at #3 Belfast- 10/28 3 PM
Class A Girls Soccer Quarterfinals
#6 Mt. Blue at #3 Brunswick- 10/28 6 PM
Class B Girls Soccer Quarterfinals
#13 Caribou at #12 Oceanside- 10/28 2:30 PM
#6 John Bapst at #3 Ellsworth- 10/28 6:30 PM
Class C Girls Soccer Quarterfinals
#9 Orono at #1 Bucksport- 10/28 4 PM
#6 Mattanawcook at #3 MCI- 10/28 1:30 PM
Class D Girls Soccer Quarterfinals
G12- #5 Fort Fairfield at #4 Madawaska- Wednesday 10/27 at 6 PM
Class C Boys Soccer Quarterfinals
G9- #5 Penquis at #4 Bucksport- 10/28 6:30 PM played at Hampden Academy
Here are the current results and schedules for the high school soccer (boys & girls) and field hockey postseasons
To find the full brackets from the Maine Principals Association check this link, and then choose the specific sport and class you are looking for.
- FIELD HOCKEY PLAYOFFS
Class A
- Prelim Round
G1 – #9 Hampden 0 at #8 Camden Hills 1
G2- #12 Edward Little 0 at #5 Messalonskee 2
G3- #11 Brewer 3 at #6 Brunswick 2
G4- #10 Bangor 0 at #7 Mt. Blue 5
- Quarterfinals (10/26 or 10/27)
G5- #8 Camden Hills 0 at #1 Skowhegan 5
G6- #5 Messalonskee 2 at #4 Lewiston 1
G7- #11 Brewer 0 at #3 Oxford Hills 2
G8- #7 Mt. Blue 0 at #2 Mt. Ararat 2
- Semifinals (Sat 10/30)
G9- #5 Messalonskee at #1 Skowhegan
G10- #3 Oxford Hills at #2 Mt. Ararat
- Regional Final (Wed 11/3)
G9 winner vs. G10 winner
- State championship (Sat 11/6)
North Champion vs. South Champion
Class B
- Prelim Round
G1 – #9 Hermon 1 at #8 Gardiner 4
G2- #11 Waterville 0 at #6 Winslow 1
G3- #10 Oceanside 0 at #7 John Bapst 1
- Quarterfinals (10/26 or 10/27)
G4- #8 Gardiner 1 at #1 Lawrence 2
G5- #5 Cony 2 at #4 Nokomis 1
G6- #6 Winslow at #3 Belfast- 10/28 3 PM
G7- #7 John Bapst 0 at #2 Old Town 5
- Semifinals (Sat 10/30)
G8- #5 Cony at #1 Lawrence
G9- G6 winner at #2 Old Town
- Regional final (Wed 11/3)
G8 winner vs. G9 winner
- State championship (Sat 11/6)
North Champion vs. South Champion
Class C
- Prelim Round
G1 – #9 Dexter 1 at #8 Spruce Mountain 2
G2- #12 Mattanawcook 0 at #5 Mountain Valley 7
G3- #11 Central 0 at #6 PCHS 5
G4- #10 Mount View 2 at #7 Stearns 1
- Quarterfinals (10/26 or 10/27)
G5- #8 Spruce Mountain 0 at #1 MCI 6
G6- #5 Mountain Valley 2 at #4 Orono 1 Final in Penalty Corners
G7- #6 PCHS 1 at #3 Dirigo 2
G8- #10 Mt. View 0 at #2 Foxcroft 2
- Semifinals (Sat 10/30)
G9- #5 Mountain Valley at #1 MCI
G10- #3 Dirigo at #2 Foxcroft Academy
- Regional final (Wed 11/3)
G9 winner vs. G10 winner
- State championship (Sat 11/6)
North Champion vs. South Champion
- Girls Soccer Playoffs
Class A
- Prelim Round
G1 – #9 Oxford Hills 3 at #8 Brewer 2
G2- #12 Lewiston 0 at #5 Messalonskee 3
G3- #11 Skowhegan 0 at #6 Mt. Blue 2
G4- #10 Edward Little 0 at #7 Hamdpen 2
- Quarterfinals (10/26 or 10/27)
G5- #9 Oxford Hills 1 at #1 Bangor 4
G6- #5 Messalonskee 3 at #4 Mt. Ararat 1
G7- #6 Mt. Blue at #3 Brunswick- 10/28 6 PM
G8- #7 Hampden 0 at #2 Camden Hills 5
- Semifinals (Sat 10/30)
G9- #5 Messolonskee at #1 Bangor
G10- G7 winner at #2 Camden Hills
- Regional final (Wed 11/3 at Messalonskee HS in Oakland 4pm)
G9 winner vs. G10 winner
- State championship (Sat 11/6 Massabesic HS in Waterboro 4pm)
North Champion vs. South Champion
Class B
- Prelim Round
G1 – #9 Cony 1 at #8 Nokomis 2
G2- #13 Caribou 2 at #4 Winslow 0
G3- #12 Oceanside 1 at #5 Waterville 0
G4- #14 Presque Isle 1 at #3 Ellsworth 5
G5 – #11 Foxcroft 0 at #6 John Bapst 1
G6- #15 Lawrence 0 at #2 Old Town 2
G7- #10 MDI 3 at #7 Belfast 0
- Quarterfinals (10/27 or 10/28)
G8- #8 Nokomis 0 at #1 Hermon 12
G9- #13 Caribou at #12 Oceanside- 10/28 2:30 PM
G10- #6 John Bapst at #3 Ellsworth- 10/27 6:30 PM
G11- #10 MDI 1 at #2 Old Town 0
- Semifinals (Sat 10/30)
G12- #1 Hermon VS G9 winner
G10- G10 winner VS #10 MDI
- Regional final (Wed 11/3 at Hampden Academy 4pm)
G9 winner vs. G10 winner
- State championship (Sat 11/6 at Massabesic HS in Waterboro 4pm)
North Champion vs. South Champion
Class C
- Prelim Round
G1 -#16 Narraguagus 0 at #1 Bucksport 16
G2 – #9 Orono 5 at #8 Calais 4
G3- #13 Sumner 0 at #4 Central 16
G4- #12 George Stevens 1 at #5 Houlton 8
G5- #14 PCHS 0 at #3 MCI 5
G6 – #11 Mount View 1 at #6 Mattanawcook 5
G7- #15 Penquis 0 at #2 Fort Kent 7
G8- #10 Dexter 3 at #7 Washington Academy 1
- Quarterfinals (10/26 or 10/27)
G9- #9 Orono at #1 Bucksport- 10/28 4 PM
G10- #5 Houlton 1 at #4 Central 2
G11- #6 Mattanawcook at #3 MCI- 10/28 1:30 PM
G12- #10 Dexter 0 at #2 Fort Kent 2
- Semifinals (Sat 10/30)
G13- G9 winner VS #4 Central
G14- G11 winner VS #2 Fort Kent
- Regional final (Tues 11/2 at Hampden Academy 4pm)
G15 - G13 winner vs. G14 winner
- State championship (Sat 11/6 at Presque Isle MS 4pm)
North Champion vs. South Champion
Class D
- Play-In Round
G1-#17 East Grand 1 at #16 Washburn 2
G2- #18 Lee 0 at #15 MSSM 2
- Prelim Round
G3- #16 Washburn 0 at #1 Wisdom 12
G4- #9 Woodland 2 at #8 Schenck 6
G5- #13 Katahdin 1 at #4 Madawaska 4
G6- #12 Bangor Christian 0 at #5 Fort Fairfield 1
G7- #14 Easton 0 at #3 Ashland 7
G8- #11 Central Aroostook 0 at #6 Southern Aroostook 3
G9- #15 MSSM 0 at #2 PVHS 6
G10- #10 Shead 2 at #7 Hodgdon 3
- Quarterfinals (10/26 or 10/27)
G11- #8 Schenck 0 at #1 Wisdom 6
G12- #5 Fort Fairfield at #4 Madawaska- 10/27 6 PM
G13- #6 Southern Aroostook 3 at #3 Ashland 14
G14- #7 Hodgdon 0 at #2 PVHS 1 Final in Penalty Kicks
- Semifinals (Sat 10/30)
G15 - #1 Wisdom vs. Game 12 winner
G16 - #3 Ashland at #2 PVHS
- Regional final (Tues 11/2 at Presque Isle MS 4pm)
G17 - G15 winner vs. G16 winner
- State championship (Sat 11/6 - at Presque Isle MS 4pm)
North Champion vs. South Champion
- Boys Soccer Playoffs
Class A
- Prelim Round
G1 – #9 Skowhegan 1 at #8 Messalonskee 2
G2- #12 Mt. Blue 2 at #5 Brunswick 4
G3- #11 Oxford Hills 2 at #6 Edward Little 5
G4- #10 Hamdpen 0 at #7 Mt. Ararat 1
- Quarterfinals (10/26 or 10/27)
G5 - #8 Messalonskee 0 at #1 Lewiston 7
G6 - #5 Brunswick 4 at #4 Bangor 0
G7 - #6 Edward Little 2 at #3 Brewer 3 - Double Overtime
G8- #7 Mt. Ararat 0 at #2 Camden Hills 1
- Semifinals (Sat 10/30)
G9- #5 Brunswick at #1 Lewiston
G10- #3 Brewer at #2 Camden Hills
- Regional final
(Wed 11/3 at Messalonskee HS in Oakland 6:30pm)
G17 - G9 winner vs. G10 winner
- State championship
(Sat 11/6 at Massabesic HS in Waterboro 6:30pm)
North Champion vs. South Champion
Class B
- Prelim Round
G1 – #9 MDI 3 at #8 Waterville 0
G2- #13 Lawrence 0 at #4 John Bapst 7
G3- #12 Old Town 1 at #5 Foxcroft 2
G4- #14 Hermon 1 at #3 Ellsworth 2
G5 – #11 Oceanside 0 at #6 Cony 2
G6- #15 Caribou 0 at #2 Winslow 10
G7- #10 Nokomis 1 at #7 Belfast 2
- Quarterfinals (10/26 or 10/27)
G8- #9 MDI 0 at #1 Presque Isle 1
G9- #5 Foxcroft 0 at #4 John Bapst 3
G10- #6 Cony 0 at #3 Ellsworth 1
G11- #7 Belfast 0 at #2 Winslow 9
- Semifinals (Sat 10/30)
G12- #4 John Bapst at #1 Presque Isle
G13- #3 Ellsworth at #2 Winslow
- Regional final (Wed 11/3 at Hampden Academy 6:30pm)
G14 - G13 winner vs. G12 winner
- State championship (Sat 11/6 at Massabesic HS in Waterboro 6:30pm)
North Champion vs. South Champion
Class C
- Prelim Round
G1 – #9 Washington Academy 12 at #8 Narraguagus 1
G2- #13 Calais 0 at #4 Bucksport 17
G3- #12 PCHS 0 at #5 Penquis 8
G4- #14 Houlton 0 at #3 Mount View 8
G5 – #11 MCI 0 at #6 Sumner 4
G6- #15 Mattanawcook 0 at #2 Fort Kent 7
G7- #10 Central 0 at #7 George Stevens 6
- Quarterfinals (10/26 or 10/27)
G8- #9 Washington Academy 2 at #1 Orono 3
G9- #5 Penquis at #4 Bucksport- 10/28 6:30 PM played at Hampden Academy
G10- #6 Sumner 1 at #3 Mount View 5
G11- #7 George Stevens 0 at #2 Fort Kent 5
- Semifinals (Fri 10/29 or Sat 10/30)
G12- G9 winner at #1 Orono - Friday 10/29 4pm at Hampden Academy
G13- #3 Mount View at #2 Fort Kent
- Regional final (Tues 11/2 at Hampden Academy 6:30pm)
G14 - G13 winner vs. G12 winner
- State championship (Sat 11/6 at Presque Isle HS 6:30pm)
North Champion vs. South Champion
Class D
- Prelim Round
G1 – #9 Machias 2 at #8 PVHS 1
G2- #11 Fort Fairfield 0 at #6 Easton 4
G3- #10 Woodland 0 at #7 Hodgdon 5
G4- #16 Washburn 1 at #1 Bangor Christian 3
G5- #12 Schenck/Stearns 2 at #5 Madawaska 7
G6- #13 Katahdin 1 at #4 Wisdom 8
G7- #15 MSSM 2 at #2 Lee 9
G8- #14 Central Aroostook 2 at #3 Van Buren 7
- Quarterfinals (10/26 or 10/27)
G9 - #9 Machias 3 at #1 Bangor Christian 4
G10 - #5 Madawaska 1 at #4 Wisdom 2
G11 - #7 Hodgdon 0 at #2 Lee 6
G12 - #6 Easton 2 at #3 Van Buren 3
- Semifinals (Sat 10/30)
G13 - #4 Wisdom at #1 Bangor Christian
G14 - #3 Van Buren at #2 Lee Academy
- Regional final (Tues 11/2 at Presque Isle MS 6:30pm)
G15 - G14 winner vs. G13 winner
- State championship (Sat 11/6 at Presque Isle MS 6:30pm)
North Champion vs. South Champion