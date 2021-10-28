HS Sports Playoff Scoreboard Through 10/27

There are 8 games left in the quarterfinal round to be played to set up the semifinals in Soccer and Field Hockey

Class B Field Hockey Quarterfinals

#6 Winslow at #3 Belfast- 10/28 3 PM

Class A Girls Soccer Quarterfinals

#6 Mt. Blue at #3 Brunswick- 10/28 6 PM

Class B Girls Soccer Quarterfinals

#13 Caribou at #12 Oceanside- 10/28 2:30 PM

#6 John Bapst at #3 Ellsworth- 10/28 6:30 PM

Class C Girls Soccer Quarterfinals

#9 Orono at #1 Bucksport- 10/28 4 PM

#6 Mattanawcook at #3 MCI- 10/28 1:30 PM

Class D Girls Soccer Quarterfinals

G12- #5 Fort Fairfield at #4 Madawaska- Wednesday 10/27 at 6 PM

Class C Boys Soccer Quarterfinals

G9- #5 Penquis at #4 Bucksport- 10/28 6:30 PM played at Hampden Academy

Here are the current results and schedules for the high school soccer (boys & girls) and field hockey postseasons

To find the full brackets from the Maine Principals Association check this link, and then choose the specific sport and class you are looking for.

FIELD HOCKEY PLAYOFFS

Class A

Prelim Round

G1 – #9 Hampden 0 at #8 Camden Hills 1

G2- #12 Edward Little 0 at #5 Messalonskee 2

G3- #11 Brewer 3 at #6 Brunswick 2

G4- #10 Bangor 0 at #7 Mt. Blue 5

Quarterfinals (10/26 or 10/27)

G5- #8 Camden Hills 0 at #1 Skowhegan 5

G6- #5 Messalonskee 2 at #4 Lewiston 1

G7- #11 Brewer 0 at #3 Oxford Hills 2

G8- #7 Mt. Blue 0 at #2 Mt. Ararat 2

Semifinals (Sat 10/30)

G9- #5 Messalonskee at #1 Skowhegan

G10- #3 Oxford Hills at #2 Mt. Ararat

Regional Final (Wed 11/3)

G9 winner vs. G10 winner

State championship (Sat 11/6)

North Champion vs. South Champion

Class B

Prelim Round

G1 – #9 Hermon 1 at #8 Gardiner 4

G2- #11 Waterville 0 at #6 Winslow 1

G3- #10 Oceanside 0 at #7 John Bapst 1

Quarterfinals (10/26 or 10/27)

G4- #8 Gardiner 1 at #1 Lawrence 2

G5- #5 Cony 2 at #4 Nokomis 1

G6- #6 Winslow at #3 Belfast- 10/28 3 PM

G7- #7 John Bapst 0 at #2 Old Town 5

Semifinals (Sat 10/30)

G8- #5 Cony at #1 Lawrence

G9- G6 winner at #2 Old Town

Regional final (Wed 11/3)

G8 winner vs. G9 winner

State championship (Sat 11/6)

North Champion vs. South Champion

Class C

Prelim Round

G1 – #9 Dexter 1 at #8 Spruce Mountain 2

G2- #12 Mattanawcook 0 at #5 Mountain Valley 7

G3- #11 Central 0 at #6 PCHS 5

G4- #10 Mount View 2 at #7 Stearns 1

Quarterfinals (10/26 or 10/27)

G5- #8 Spruce Mountain 0 at #1 MCI 6

G6- #5 Mountain Valley 2 at #4 Orono 1 Final in Penalty Corners

G7- #6 PCHS 1 at #3 Dirigo 2

G8- #10 Mt. View 0 at #2 Foxcroft 2

Semifinals (Sat 10/30)

G9- #5 Mountain Valley at #1 MCI

G10- #3 Dirigo at #2 Foxcroft Academy

Regional final (Wed 11/3)

G9 winner vs. G10 winner

State championship (Sat 11/6)

North Champion vs. South Champion

Girls Soccer Playoffs

Class A

Prelim Round

G1 – #9 Oxford Hills 3 at #8 Brewer 2

G2- #12 Lewiston 0 at #5 Messalonskee 3

G3- #11 Skowhegan 0 at #6 Mt. Blue 2

G4- #10 Edward Little 0 at #7 Hamdpen 2

Quarterfinals (10/26 or 10/27)

G5- #9 Oxford Hills 1 at #1 Bangor 4

G6- #5 Messalonskee 3 at #4 Mt. Ararat 1

G7- #6 Mt. Blue at #3 Brunswick- 10/28 6 PM

G8- #7 Hampden 0 at #2 Camden Hills 5

Semifinals (Sat 10/30)

G9- #5 Messolonskee at #1 Bangor

G10- G7 winner at #2 Camden Hills

Regional final (Wed 11/3 at Messalonskee HS in Oakland 4pm)

G9 winner vs. G10 winner

State championship (Sat 11/6 Massabesic HS in Waterboro 4pm)

North Champion vs. South Champion

Class B

Prelim Round

G1 – #9 Cony 1 at #8 Nokomis 2

G2- #13 Caribou 2 at #4 Winslow 0

G3- #12 Oceanside 1 at #5 Waterville 0

G4- #14 Presque Isle 1 at #3 Ellsworth 5

G5 – #11 Foxcroft 0 at #6 John Bapst 1

G6- #15 Lawrence 0 at #2 Old Town 2

G7- #10 MDI 3 at #7 Belfast 0

Quarterfinals (10/27 or 10/28)

G8- #8 Nokomis 0 at #1 Hermon 12

G9- #13 Caribou at #12 Oceanside- 10/28 2:30 PM

G10- #6 John Bapst at #3 Ellsworth- 10/27 6:30 PM

G11- #10 MDI 1 at #2 Old Town 0

Semifinals (Sat 10/30)

G12- #1 Hermon VS G9 winner

G10- G10 winner VS #10 MDI

Regional final (Wed 11/3 at Hampden Academy 4pm)

G9 winner vs. G10 winner

State championship (Sat 11/6 at Massabesic HS in Waterboro 4pm)

North Champion vs. South Champion

Class C

Prelim Round

G1 -#16 Narraguagus 0 at #1 Bucksport 16

G2 – #9 Orono 5 at #8 Calais 4

G3- #13 Sumner 0 at #4 Central 16

G4- #12 George Stevens 1 at #5 Houlton 8

G5- #14 PCHS 0 at #3 MCI 5

G6 – #11 Mount View 1 at #6 Mattanawcook 5

G7- #15 Penquis 0 at #2 Fort Kent 7

G8- #10 Dexter 3 at #7 Washington Academy 1

Quarterfinals (10/26 or 10/27)

G9- #9 Orono at #1 Bucksport- 10/28 4 PM

G10- #5 Houlton 1 at #4 Central 2

G11- #6 Mattanawcook at #3 MCI- 10/28 1:30 PM

G12- #10 Dexter 0 at #2 Fort Kent 2

Semifinals (Sat 10/30)

G13- G9 winner VS #4 Central

G14- G11 winner VS #2 Fort Kent

Regional final (Tues 11/2 at Hampden Academy 4pm)

G15 - G13 winner vs. G14 winner

State championship (Sat 11/6 at Presque Isle MS 4pm)

North Champion vs. South Champion

Class D

Play-In Round

G1-#17 East Grand 1 at #16 Washburn 2

G2- #18 Lee 0 at #15 MSSM 2

Prelim Round

G3- #16 Washburn 0 at #1 Wisdom 12

G4- #9 Woodland 2 at #8 Schenck 6

G5- #13 Katahdin 1 at #4 Madawaska 4

G6- #12 Bangor Christian 0 at #5 Fort Fairfield 1

G7- #14 Easton 0 at #3 Ashland 7

G8- #11 Central Aroostook 0 at #6 Southern Aroostook 3

G9- #15 MSSM 0 at #2 PVHS 6

G10- #10 Shead 2 at #7 Hodgdon 3

Quarterfinals (10/26 or 10/27)

G11- #8 Schenck 0 at #1 Wisdom 6

G12- #5 Fort Fairfield at #4 Madawaska- 10/27 6 PM

G13- #6 Southern Aroostook 3 at #3 Ashland 14

G14- #7 Hodgdon 0 at #2 PVHS 1 Final in Penalty Kicks

Semifinals (Sat 10/30)

G15 - #1 Wisdom vs. Game 12 winner

G16 - #3 Ashland at #2 PVHS

Regional final (Tues 11/2 at Presque Isle MS 4pm)

G17 - G15 winner vs. G16 winner

State championship (Sat 11/6 - at Presque Isle MS 4pm)

North Champion vs. South Champion

Boys Soccer Playoffs

Class A

Prelim Round

G1 – #9 Skowhegan 1 at #8 Messalonskee 2

G2- #12 Mt. Blue 2 at #5 Brunswick 4

G3- #11 Oxford Hills 2 at #6 Edward Little 5

G4- #10 Hamdpen 0 at #7 Mt. Ararat 1

Quarterfinals (10/26 or 10/27)

G5 - #8 Messalonskee 0 at #1 Lewiston 7

G6 - #5 Brunswick 4 at #4 Bangor 0

G7 - #6 Edward Little 2 at #3 Brewer 3 - Double Overtime

G8- #7 Mt. Ararat 0 at #2 Camden Hills 1

Semifinals (Sat 10/30)

G9- #5 Brunswick at #1 Lewiston

G10- #3 Brewer at #2 Camden Hills

Regional final

(Wed 11/3 at Messalonskee HS in Oakland 6:30pm)

G17 - G9 winner vs. G10 winner

State championship

(Sat 11/6 at Massabesic HS in Waterboro 6:30pm)

North Champion vs. South Champion

Class B

Prelim Round

G1 – #9 MDI 3 at #8 Waterville 0

G2- #13 Lawrence 0 at #4 John Bapst 7

G3- #12 Old Town 1 at #5 Foxcroft 2

G4- #14 Hermon 1 at #3 Ellsworth 2

G5 – #11 Oceanside 0 at #6 Cony 2

G6- #15 Caribou 0 at #2 Winslow 10

G7- #10 Nokomis 1 at #7 Belfast 2

Quarterfinals (10/26 or 10/27)

G8- #9 MDI 0 at #1 Presque Isle 1

G9- #5 Foxcroft 0 at #4 John Bapst 3

G10- #6 Cony 0 at #3 Ellsworth 1

G11- #7 Belfast 0 at #2 Winslow 9

Semifinals (Sat 10/30)

G12- #4 John Bapst at #1 Presque Isle

G13- #3 Ellsworth at #2 Winslow

Regional final (Wed 11/3 at Hampden Academy 6:30pm)

G14 - G13 winner vs. G12 winner

State championship (Sat 11/6 at Massabesic HS in Waterboro 6:30pm)

North Champion vs. South Champion

Class C

Prelim Round

G1 – #9 Washington Academy 12 at #8 Narraguagus 1

G2- #13 Calais 0 at #4 Bucksport 17

G3- #12 PCHS 0 at #5 Penquis 8

G4- #14 Houlton 0 at #3 Mount View 8

G5 – #11 MCI 0 at #6 Sumner 4

G6- #15 Mattanawcook 0 at #2 Fort Kent 7

G7- #10 Central 0 at #7 George Stevens 6

Quarterfinals (10/26 or 10/27)

G8- #9 Washington Academy 2 at #1 Orono 3

G9- #5 Penquis at #4 Bucksport- 10/28 6:30 PM played at Hampden Academy

G10- #6 Sumner 1 at #3 Mount View 5

G11- #7 George Stevens 0 at #2 Fort Kent 5

Semifinals (Fri 10/29 or Sat 10/30)

G12- G9 winner at #1 Orono - Friday 10/29 4pm at Hampden Academy

G13- #3 Mount View at #2 Fort Kent

Regional final (Tues 11/2 at Hampden Academy 6:30pm)

G14 - G13 winner vs. G12 winner

State championship (Sat 11/6 at Presque Isle HS 6:30pm)

North Champion vs. South Champion

Class D

Prelim Round

G1 – #9 Machias 2 at #8 PVHS 1

G2- #11 Fort Fairfield 0 at #6 Easton 4

G3- #10 Woodland 0 at #7 Hodgdon 5

G4- #16 Washburn 1 at #1 Bangor Christian 3

G5- #12 Schenck/Stearns 2 at #5 Madawaska 7

G6- #13 Katahdin 1 at #4 Wisdom 8

G7- #15 MSSM 2 at #2 Lee 9

G8- #14 Central Aroostook 2 at #3 Van Buren 7

Quarterfinals (10/26 or 10/27)

G9 - #9 Machias 3 at #1 Bangor Christian 4

G10 - #5 Madawaska 1 at #4 Wisdom 2

G11 - #7 Hodgdon 0 at #2 Lee 6

G12 - #6 Easton 2 at #3 Van Buren 3

Semifinals (Sat 10/30)

G13 - #4 Wisdom at #1 Bangor Christian

G14 - #3 Van Buren at #2 Lee Academy

Regional final (Tues 11/2 at Presque Isle MS 6:30pm)

G15 - G14 winner vs. G13 winner

State championship (Sat 11/6 at Presque Isle MS 6:30pm)

North Champion vs. South Champion