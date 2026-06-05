2026 Final Maine High School Baseball Heal Point Standings
The 2026 Maine High School Baseball Regular Season is over. Here are the final Heal Point Standings.
Best of luck to everyone in the playoffs.
Class A North Top 8 Teams Qualified
- Oxford Hills 15-1 165.078
- Mt Ararat 13-3 147.031
- Bangor 13-3 133.750
- Hampden Academy 11-5 123.203
- Messalonskee 9-7 81.797
- Mt. Blue 10-6 72.031
- Edward Little 8-8 56.016
- Brunswick 6-10 46.719
- Camden Hills 5-11 27.734
- Brewer 2-14 17.656
- Skowhegan 4-12 16.250
- Lewiston 0-16 0.000
Class A South Top 12 Teams Qualified
- Gorham 15-1 173.438
- South Portland 15-1 165.625
- Cheverus 13-3 129.688
- Thornton Academy 12-4 109.375
- Scarborough 11-4-1 102.734
- Sanford 11-5 98.438
- Massabesic 10-6 85.156
- Falmouth 10-6 80.469
- Bonny Eagle 9-7 61.719
- Noble 7-8-1 51.172
- Kennebunk 6-10 28.906
- Marshwood 5-11 25.000
- Biddeford 3-12 10.938
- Portland 1-15 7.814
- Deering 3-13 6.250
- Windham 2-14 3.125
- Westbrook 1-14 1.563
Class B North Top 10 Teams Qualified
- Ellsworth 15-1 175.781
- Cony 14-2 145.547
- MDI 11-5 122.422
- Hermon 11-5 120.313
- Old Town 11-5 97.266
- Nokomis 12-4 78.984
- Lawrence 11-5 78.615
- Belfast 11-5 68.359
- John Bapst 7-9 45.938
- Gardiner 6-10 44.844
- Oceanside 6-10 38.203
- Presque Isle 6-10 33.828
- Foxcroft Academy 3-13 30.547
- Caribou 6-10 27.813
- Waterville 4-12 17.188
Class B South Top 12 Teams Qualified
- Fryeburg Academy 13-3 164.063
- Leavitt 14-2 139.297
- Greely 11-5 138.828
- Cape Elizabeth 11-5 135.781
- Lake Region 11-5 117.615
- Yarmouth 9-7 106.797
- Morse 12-4 103.281
- York 9-7 88.396
- Wells 7-9 72.068
- Freeport 7-9 62.578
- Poland 7-9 61.953
- Mountain Valley 7-9 46.406
- Gray-New Gloucester 3-13 43.203
- Medomak Valley 6-10 38.906
- Lincoln Academy 3-13 22.266
- Erskine Academy 4-12 19.609
- Spruce Mountain 3-13 20.938
Class C North Top 10 Teams Qualified
- Washington Academy 15-1 160.781
- Mattanawcook Academy 13-3 155.469
- Dexter/PCHS 13-3 118.594
- GSA 11-5 110.112
- Bucksport 10-6 96.518
- Sumner 6-8 61.781
- Calais 12-4 60.387
- Orono 6-10 57.813
- Narraguagus 6-10 40.275
- Mount View 5-11 33.984
- Fort Kent 5-11 19.554
- Central 3-13 14.810
- MCI 4-12 9.688
- Houlton/GHCA 0-13 0.000
- Winslow 0-16 0.000
Class C South Top 9 Teams Qualified
- Monmouth Academy 15-1 144.531
- Maranacook 14-2 130.938
- Old Orchard Beach 12-4 111.714
- Sacopee Vally 8-8 97.661
- Waynflete/NYA 10-6 79.682
- Dirigo 8-8 76.875
- Lisbon 9-7 69.141
- Mt. Abram 8-8 67.344
- Winthrop 8-8 59.063
- Hall-Dale 8-8 58.984
- Oak Hill 7-9 46.797
- Carrabec 5-11 30.708
- Traip Academy 2-13 11.500
Class D North Top 12 Teams Qualified
- Fort Fairfield 14-0 148.367
- Bangor Christian 13-3 133.103
- Katahdin 12-2 98.776
- Stearns 12-4 91.540
- Penobscot Valley 9-5 70.6898
- Washburn/Easton/Central Aroostook 7-7 46.633
- Hodgdon 7-7 45.000
- Wisdom 5-9 40.714
- Madawaska 4-10 37.258
- Machias 7-7 33.899
- Schenck 7-7 33.304
- Southern Aroostook 5-9 29.286
- Woodland 5-11 21.994
- Lee Academy 4-10 18.776
- Penquis Valley 3-11 8.367
- Jonesport-Beals 2-10 1.667
- Ashland 0-10 0.000
- Shead 0-14 0.000
Class D South Top 8 Teams Qualified
- Richmond 14-1 131.433
- Telstar 13-3 98.250
- Buckfield 10-6 82.208
- Valley 6-6 48.417
- Forest Hills 6-9 42.000
- Vinalhaven/North Haven 4-8 33.611
- Madison 4-12 27.031
- Temple Academy 2-10 20.778
- Greenville 3-9 18.403
- Boothbay 2-14 15.469
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