2026 Final Maine High School Baseball Heal Point Standings

2026 Final Maine High School Baseball Heal Point Standings

Photo Chris Popper

The 2026 Maine High School Baseball Regular Season is over. Here are the final Heal Point Standings.

Best of luck to everyone in the playoffs.

Class A North Top 8 Teams Qualified

  1. Oxford Hills 15-1  165.078
  2. Mt Ararat 13-3  147.031
  3. Bangor 13-3  133.750
  4. Hampden Academy 11-5  123.203
  5. Messalonskee 9-7  81.797
  6. Mt. Blue  10-6  72.031
  7. Edward Little 8-8  56.016
  8. Brunswick 6-10  46.719
  9. Camden Hills 5-11  27.734
  10. Brewer 2-14  17.656
  11. Skowhegan 4-12  16.250
  12. Lewiston 0-16  0.000

Class A South Top 12 Teams Qualified

  1. Gorham 15-1  173.438
  2. South Portland 15-1  165.625
  3. Cheverus 13-3  129.688
  4. Thornton Academy 12-4  109.375
  5. Scarborough 11-4-1  102.734
  6. Sanford 11-5  98.438
  7. Massabesic 10-6  85.156
  8. Falmouth 10-6  80.469
  9. Bonny Eagle 9-7  61.719
  10. Noble 7-8-1  51.172
  11. Kennebunk 6-10  28.906
  12. Marshwood 5-11 25.000
  13. Biddeford 3-12  10.938
  14. Portland 1-15  7.814
  15. Deering 3-13  6.250
  16. Windham 2-14  3.125
  17. Westbrook 1-14  1.563

Class B North Top 10 Teams Qualified

  1. Ellsworth 15-1  175.781
  2. Cony 14-2  145.547
  3. MDI 11-5  122.422
  4. Hermon 11-5  120.313
  5. Old Town 11-5  97.266
  6. Nokomis 12-4  78.984
  7. Lawrence 11-5  78.615
  8. Belfast 11-5  68.359
  9. John Bapst 7-9  45.938
  10. Gardiner 6-10  44.844
  11. Oceanside 6-10  38.203
  12. Presque Isle 6-10  33.828
  13. Foxcroft Academy 3-13  30.547
  14. Caribou 6-10  27.813
  15. Waterville 4-12  17.188

Class B South Top 12 Teams Qualified

  1. Fryeburg Academy 13-3  164.063
  2. Leavitt 14-2  139.297
  3. Greely  11-5  138.828
  4. Cape Elizabeth 11-5  135.781
  5. Lake Region 11-5  117.615
  6. Yarmouth 9-7  106.797
  7. Morse 12-4  103.281
  8. York 9-7  88.396
  9. Wells 7-9  72.068
  10. Freeport 7-9  62.578
  11. Poland 7-9  61.953
  12. Mountain Valley 7-9  46.406
  13. Gray-New Gloucester 3-13  43.203
  14. Medomak Valley 6-10  38.906
  15. Lincoln Academy 3-13 22.266
  16. Erskine Academy 4-12  19.609
  17. Spruce Mountain 3-13  20.938

Class C North  Top 10 Teams Qualified

  1. Washington Academy 15-1  160.781
  2. Mattanawcook Academy 13-3  155.469
  3. Dexter/PCHS 13-3  118.594
  4. GSA 11-5  110.112
  5. Bucksport 10-6  96.518
  6. Sumner 6-8  61.781
  7. Calais 12-4  60.387
  8. Orono 6-10  57.813
  9. Narraguagus 6-10  40.275
  10. Mount View 5-11  33.984
  11. Fort Kent 5-11  19.554
  12. Central 3-13  14.810
  13. MCI 4-12  9.688
  14. Houlton/GHCA 0-13  0.000
  15. Winslow 0-16  0.000

Class C South Top 9 Teams Qualified 

  1. Monmouth Academy 15-1  144.531
  2. Maranacook 14-2  130.938
  3. Old Orchard Beach 12-4  111.714
  4. Sacopee Vally 8-8  97.661
  5. Waynflete/NYA 10-6  79.682
  6. Dirigo 8-8  76.875
  7. Lisbon 9-7  69.141
  8. Mt. Abram 8-8  67.344
  9. Winthrop 8-8  59.063
  10. Hall-Dale 8-8  58.984
  11. Oak Hill 7-9  46.797
  12. Carrabec 5-11  30.708
  13. Traip Academy 2-13  11.500

Class D North Top 12 Teams Qualified

  1. Fort Fairfield 14-0  148.367
  2. Bangor Christian 13-3  133.103
  3. Katahdin 12-2  98.776
  4. Stearns 12-4  91.540
  5. Penobscot Valley 9-5  70.6898
  6. Washburn/Easton/Central Aroostook 7-7  46.633
  7. Hodgdon 7-7  45.000
  8. Wisdom 5-9  40.714
  9. Madawaska 4-10  37.258
  10. Machias 7-7  33.899
  11. Schenck 7-7  33.304
  12. Southern Aroostook 5-9  29.286
  13. Woodland 5-11  21.994
  14. Lee Academy 4-10  18.776
  15. Penquis Valley 3-11  8.367
  16. Jonesport-Beals 2-10  1.667
  17. Ashland 0-10  0.000
  18. Shead 0-14  0.000

Class D South Top 8 Teams Qualified

  1. Richmond 14-1  131.433
  2. Telstar 13-3  98.250
  3. Buckfield 10-6  82.208
  4. Valley 6-6  48.417
  5. Forest Hills 6-9  42.000
  6. Vinalhaven/North Haven 4-8  33.611
  7. Madison 4-12  27.031
  8. Temple Academy 2-10  20.778
  9. Greenville 3-9  18.403
  10. Boothbay 2-14  15.469
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