The 2026 Maine High School Baseball Regular Season is over. Here are the final Heal Point Standings.

Best of luck to everyone in the playoffs.

Class A North Top 8 Teams Qualified

Oxford Hills 15-1 165.078 Mt Ararat 13-3 147.031 Bangor 13-3 133.750 Hampden Academy 11-5 123.203 Messalonskee 9-7 81.797 Mt. Blue 10-6 72.031 Edward Little 8-8 56.016 Brunswick 6-10 46.719 Camden Hills 5-11 27.734 Brewer 2-14 17.656 Skowhegan 4-12 16.250 Lewiston 0-16 0.000

Class A South Top 12 Teams Qualified

Gorham 15-1 173.438 South Portland 15-1 165.625 Cheverus 13-3 129.688 Thornton Academy 12-4 109.375 Scarborough 11-4-1 102.734 Sanford 11-5 98.438 Massabesic 10-6 85.156 Falmouth 10-6 80.469 Bonny Eagle 9-7 61.719 Noble 7-8-1 51.172 Kennebunk 6-10 28.906 Marshwood 5-11 25.000 Biddeford 3-12 10.938 Portland 1-15 7.814 Deering 3-13 6.250 Windham 2-14 3.125 Westbrook 1-14 1.563

Class B North Top 10 Teams Qualified

Ellsworth 15-1 175.781 Cony 14-2 145.547 MDI 11-5 122.422 Hermon 11-5 120.313 Old Town 11-5 97.266 Nokomis 12-4 78.984 Lawrence 11-5 78.615 Belfast 11-5 68.359 John Bapst 7-9 45.938 Gardiner 6-10 44.844 Oceanside 6-10 38.203 Presque Isle 6-10 33.828 Foxcroft Academy 3-13 30.547 Caribou 6-10 27.813 Waterville 4-12 17.188

Class B South Top 12 Teams Qualified

Fryeburg Academy 13-3 164.063 Leavitt 14-2 139.297 Greely 11-5 138.828 Cape Elizabeth 11-5 135.781 Lake Region 11-5 117.615 Yarmouth 9-7 106.797 Morse 12-4 103.281 York 9-7 88.396 Wells 7-9 72.068 Freeport 7-9 62.578 Poland 7-9 61.953 Mountain Valley 7-9 46.406 Gray-New Gloucester 3-13 43.203 Medomak Valley 6-10 38.906 Lincoln Academy 3-13 22.266 Erskine Academy 4-12 19.609 Spruce Mountain 3-13 20.938

Class C North Top 10 Teams Qualified

Washington Academy 15-1 160.781 Mattanawcook Academy 13-3 155.469 Dexter/PCHS 13-3 118.594 GSA 11-5 110.112 Bucksport 10-6 96.518 Sumner 6-8 61.781 Calais 12-4 60.387 Orono 6-10 57.813 Narraguagus 6-10 40.275 Mount View 5-11 33.984 Fort Kent 5-11 19.554 Central 3-13 14.810 MCI 4-12 9.688 Houlton/GHCA 0-13 0.000 Winslow 0-16 0.000

Class C South Top 9 Teams Qualified

Monmouth Academy 15-1 144.531 Maranacook 14-2 130.938 Old Orchard Beach 12-4 111.714 Sacopee Vally 8-8 97.661 Waynflete/NYA 10-6 79.682 Dirigo 8-8 76.875 Lisbon 9-7 69.141 Mt. Abram 8-8 67.344 Winthrop 8-8 59.063 Hall-Dale 8-8 58.984 Oak Hill 7-9 46.797 Carrabec 5-11 30.708 Traip Academy 2-13 11.500

Class D North Top 12 Teams Qualified

Fort Fairfield 14-0 148.367 Bangor Christian 13-3 133.103 Katahdin 12-2 98.776 Stearns 12-4 91.540 Penobscot Valley 9-5 70.6898 Washburn/Easton/Central Aroostook 7-7 46.633 Hodgdon 7-7 45.000 Wisdom 5-9 40.714 Madawaska 4-10 37.258 Machias 7-7 33.899 Schenck 7-7 33.304 Southern Aroostook 5-9 29.286 Woodland 5-11 21.994 Lee Academy 4-10 18.776 Penquis Valley 3-11 8.367 Jonesport-Beals 2-10 1.667 Ashland 0-10 0.000 Shead 0-14 0.000

Class D South Top 8 Teams Qualified

Richmond 14-1 131.433 Telstar 13-3 98.250 Buckfield 10-6 82.208 Valley 6-6 48.417 Forest Hills 6-9 42.000 Vinalhaven/North Haven 4-8 33.611 Madison 4-12 27.031 Temple Academy 2-10 20.778 Greenville 3-9 18.403 Boothbay 2-14 15.469

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