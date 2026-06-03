Maine High School Baseball, Softball, Tennis and Lacrosse Scores &#8211; June 2

Maine High School Baseball, Softball, Tennis and Lacrosse Scores – June 2

Photo Chris Popper

Here are the Maine High School Baseball, Softball, Tennis (Playoff) and Lacrosse scores for games played and reported on  Tuesday, June 2nd.

There are just a few games left in the regular season! Best of luck to all the teams.

Check back every Tuesday-Sunday as we report all the scores!

Baseball

  • Bangor 17 Camden Hills 1
  • Belfast 15 Mount View 4
  • Bonny Eagle 7 Noble 2
  • Buckfield 10 Vinalhaven/North Haven 0
  • Carrabec 14 Temple Academy 4
  • Cony 17 Gardiner 6
  • Ellsworth 5 MDI 1
  • Forest Hills 4 Valley 0
  • Gorham 11 Windham 0
  • Hall-Dale 11 Spruce Mountain 2
  • Hampden Academy 1 Hermon 0
  • John Bapst 10 Foxcroft Academy 0
  • Jonesport-Beals 7 Shead 3
  • Leavitt 11 Erskine Academy 0
  • Mount Ararat 8 Brunswick 5
  • Old Orchard Beach 9 Traip Academy 2
  • Orono 9 Dexter/PCHS 2
  • Oxford Hills 11 Skowhegan 1
  • Portland 2 Marshwood 1
  • Presque Isle 5 Caribou 1
  • Sacopee Valley 12 Buckfield 3
  • Sanford 5 Falmouth 1
  • South Portland 5 Massabesic 0
  • Southern Aroostook 12 Ashland 2
  • Telstar 15 Greenville 0
  • Thornton Academy 9 Deering 0
  • Washburn/Easton/Central Aroostook 4 Madawaska 3
  • Waterville 4 Winslow 2

Softball

  • Ashland 13 Southern Aroostook 6
  • Bangor 6 Camden Hills 5
  • Belfast 8 Mount View 0
  • Bonny Eagle 2 Gorham 0
  • Buckfield 11 Vinalhaven 0
  • Buckfield 9 Sacoppe Valley 3
  • Carrabec 13 Temple Academy 3
  • Cheverus 9 Thornton Academy 0
  • Deer Isle-Stonington 3 Bangor Christian 0
  • Forest Hills 12 Valley 4
  • Fort Kent 11 Lee Academy 7
  • Gardiner 8 Cony 4
  • Hampden Academy 1 Hermon 0
  • John Bapst 5 Foxcroft Academy 3
  • Jonesport-Beals 16 Shead 0
  • Leavitt 11 Erskine Academy 8
  • Massabesic 10 Sanford 1
  • Morse 26 Oceanside 2
  • Mount Ararat 15 Brunswick 0
  • MDI 10 Ellsworth 0
  • Orono 15 Dexter 0
  • Oxford Hills 3 Skowhegan 2
  • Presque Isle 18 Caribou 5
  • Richmond 22 Wiscasset/Boothbay 1
  • South Portland 15 Deering/Portland 0
  • Spruce Mountain 10 Hall-Dale 9
  • Telstar/Gould 21 Greenville 6
  • Washburtn/Easton 17 Madawaska 2
  • Winslow 16 Waterville 1
  • Woodland 22 Searsport 11
  • Yarmouth 13 Wells 3

Girls Tennis (Playoffs)

  • Brewer 3 Camden Hills 2
  • Presque Isle 3 Foxcroft Academy 2
  • Waterville 4 Ellsworth 1

Boys Tennis (Playoffs)

  • Camden Hills 4 Mt. Ararat 1
  • Cape Elizabeth 3 Lincoln Academy 2
  • Hermon 4 Presque Isle 1
  • Waynflete 5 Winthrop 0

Girls Lacrosse

  • Brunswick 16 Mt. Ararat 4
  • Camden Hills 14 Messalonskee 12
  • Fryeburg Academy 8 Gray-New Gloucester/Poland 7
  • Gardiner/Hall-Dale 18 Winslow/Lawrence 3
  • Kennebunk 15 Marshwood 1
  • Lewiston/Oak Hill 16 Edward Little 4
  • Windham 23 Portland 3

Boys Lacrosse

  • Deering 14 Windham 6
  • Falmouth 11 Thornton Academy 3
  • Gardiner 21 Lewiston 3
  • Gorham 15 Noble 6
  • Gray-New Gloucester 22 Traip Academy 2
  • John Bapst/Hermon/Old Town/Orono 6 Cony 5
  • Kennebunk 13 South Porltand 12
  • Lawrence/Winslow/Skowhegan 11 Brewer 10
  • Lincoln Academy 11 Oak Hill 3
  • Marshwood 15 Massabesic 6
  • NYA 10 Fryeburg Academy 6
  • York 11 Cape Elizabeth 3
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Filed Under: High School Scores
Categories: High School Baseball, High School Lacrosse, High School Softball, High School Sports, High School Tennis

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