Here are the Maine High School Baseball, Softball, Tennis (Playoff) and Lacrosse scores for games played and reported on Tuesday, June 2nd.

There are just a few games left in the regular season! Best of luck to all the teams.

Check back every Tuesday-Sunday as we report all the scores!

Baseball

Bangor 17 Camden Hills 1

Belfast 15 Mount View 4

Bonny Eagle 7 Noble 2

Buckfield 10 Vinalhaven/North Haven 0

Carrabec 14 Temple Academy 4

Cony 17 Gardiner 6

Ellsworth 5 MDI 1

Forest Hills 4 Valley 0

Gorham 11 Windham 0

Hall-Dale 11 Spruce Mountain 2

Hampden Academy 1 Hermon 0

John Bapst 10 Foxcroft Academy 0

Jonesport-Beals 7 Shead 3

Leavitt 11 Erskine Academy 0

Mount Ararat 8 Brunswick 5

Old Orchard Beach 9 Traip Academy 2

Orono 9 Dexter/PCHS 2

Oxford Hills 11 Skowhegan 1

Portland 2 Marshwood 1

Presque Isle 5 Caribou 1

Sacopee Valley 12 Buckfield 3

Sanford 5 Falmouth 1

South Portland 5 Massabesic 0

Southern Aroostook 12 Ashland 2

Telstar 15 Greenville 0

Thornton Academy 9 Deering 0

Washburn/Easton/Central Aroostook 4 Madawaska 3

Waterville 4 Winslow 2

Softball

Ashland 13 Southern Aroostook 6

Bangor 6 Camden Hills 5

Belfast 8 Mount View 0

Bonny Eagle 2 Gorham 0

Buckfield 11 Vinalhaven 0

Buckfield 9 Sacoppe Valley 3

Carrabec 13 Temple Academy 3

Cheverus 9 Thornton Academy 0

Deer Isle-Stonington 3 Bangor Christian 0

Forest Hills 12 Valley 4

Fort Kent 11 Lee Academy 7

Gardiner 8 Cony 4

Hampden Academy 1 Hermon 0

John Bapst 5 Foxcroft Academy 3

Jonesport-Beals 16 Shead 0

Leavitt 11 Erskine Academy 8

Massabesic 10 Sanford 1

Morse 26 Oceanside 2

Mount Ararat 15 Brunswick 0

MDI 10 Ellsworth 0

Orono 15 Dexter 0

Oxford Hills 3 Skowhegan 2

Presque Isle 18 Caribou 5

Richmond 22 Wiscasset/Boothbay 1

South Portland 15 Deering/Portland 0

Spruce Mountain 10 Hall-Dale 9

Telstar/Gould 21 Greenville 6

Washburtn/Easton 17 Madawaska 2

Winslow 16 Waterville 1

Woodland 22 Searsport 11

Yarmouth 13 Wells 3

Girls Tennis (Playoffs)

Brewer 3 Camden Hills 2

Presque Isle 3 Foxcroft Academy 2

Waterville 4 Ellsworth 1

Boys Tennis (Playoffs)

Camden Hills 4 Mt. Ararat 1

Cape Elizabeth 3 Lincoln Academy 2

Hermon 4 Presque Isle 1

Waynflete 5 Winthrop 0

Girls Lacrosse

Brunswick 16 Mt. Ararat 4

Camden Hills 14 Messalonskee 12

Fryeburg Academy 8 Gray-New Gloucester/Poland 7

Gardiner/Hall-Dale 18 Winslow/Lawrence 3

Kennebunk 15 Marshwood 1

Lewiston/Oak Hill 16 Edward Little 4

Windham 23 Portland 3

Boys Lacrosse

Deering 14 Windham 6

Falmouth 11 Thornton Academy 3

Gardiner 21 Lewiston 3

Gorham 15 Noble 6

Gray-New Gloucester 22 Traip Academy 2

John Bapst/Hermon/Old Town/Orono 6 Cony 5

Kennebunk 13 South Porltand 12

Lawrence/Winslow/Skowhegan 11 Brewer 10

Lincoln Academy 11 Oak Hill 3

Marshwood 15 Massabesic 6

NYA 10 Fryeburg Academy 6

York 11 Cape Elizabeth 3

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