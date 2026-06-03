Maine High School Baseball, Softball, Tennis and Lacrosse Scores – June 2
Here are the Maine High School Baseball, Softball, Tennis (Playoff) and Lacrosse scores for games played and reported on Tuesday, June 2nd.
There are just a few games left in the regular season! Best of luck to all the teams.
Check back every Tuesday-Sunday as we report all the scores!
Baseball
- Bangor 17 Camden Hills 1
- Belfast 15 Mount View 4
- Bonny Eagle 7 Noble 2
- Buckfield 10 Vinalhaven/North Haven 0
- Carrabec 14 Temple Academy 4
- Cony 17 Gardiner 6
- Ellsworth 5 MDI 1
- Forest Hills 4 Valley 0
- Gorham 11 Windham 0
- Hall-Dale 11 Spruce Mountain 2
- Hampden Academy 1 Hermon 0
- John Bapst 10 Foxcroft Academy 0
- Jonesport-Beals 7 Shead 3
- Leavitt 11 Erskine Academy 0
- Mount Ararat 8 Brunswick 5
- Old Orchard Beach 9 Traip Academy 2
- Orono 9 Dexter/PCHS 2
- Oxford Hills 11 Skowhegan 1
- Portland 2 Marshwood 1
- Presque Isle 5 Caribou 1
- Sacopee Valley 12 Buckfield 3
- Sanford 5 Falmouth 1
- South Portland 5 Massabesic 0
- Southern Aroostook 12 Ashland 2
- Telstar 15 Greenville 0
- Thornton Academy 9 Deering 0
- Washburn/Easton/Central Aroostook 4 Madawaska 3
- Waterville 4 Winslow 2
Softball
- Ashland 13 Southern Aroostook 6
- Bangor 6 Camden Hills 5
- Belfast 8 Mount View 0
- Bonny Eagle 2 Gorham 0
- Buckfield 11 Vinalhaven 0
- Buckfield 9 Sacoppe Valley 3
- Carrabec 13 Temple Academy 3
- Cheverus 9 Thornton Academy 0
- Deer Isle-Stonington 3 Bangor Christian 0
- Forest Hills 12 Valley 4
- Fort Kent 11 Lee Academy 7
- Gardiner 8 Cony 4
- Hampden Academy 1 Hermon 0
- John Bapst 5 Foxcroft Academy 3
- Jonesport-Beals 16 Shead 0
- Leavitt 11 Erskine Academy 8
- Massabesic 10 Sanford 1
- Morse 26 Oceanside 2
- Mount Ararat 15 Brunswick 0
- MDI 10 Ellsworth 0
- Orono 15 Dexter 0
- Oxford Hills 3 Skowhegan 2
- Presque Isle 18 Caribou 5
- Richmond 22 Wiscasset/Boothbay 1
- South Portland 15 Deering/Portland 0
- Spruce Mountain 10 Hall-Dale 9
- Telstar/Gould 21 Greenville 6
- Washburtn/Easton 17 Madawaska 2
- Winslow 16 Waterville 1
- Woodland 22 Searsport 11
- Yarmouth 13 Wells 3
Girls Tennis (Playoffs)
- Brewer 3 Camden Hills 2
- Presque Isle 3 Foxcroft Academy 2
- Waterville 4 Ellsworth 1
Boys Tennis (Playoffs)
- Camden Hills 4 Mt. Ararat 1
- Cape Elizabeth 3 Lincoln Academy 2
- Hermon 4 Presque Isle 1
- Waynflete 5 Winthrop 0
Girls Lacrosse
- Brunswick 16 Mt. Ararat 4
- Camden Hills 14 Messalonskee 12
- Fryeburg Academy 8 Gray-New Gloucester/Poland 7
- Gardiner/Hall-Dale 18 Winslow/Lawrence 3
- Kennebunk 15 Marshwood 1
- Lewiston/Oak Hill 16 Edward Little 4
- Windham 23 Portland 3
Boys Lacrosse
- Deering 14 Windham 6
- Falmouth 11 Thornton Academy 3
- Gardiner 21 Lewiston 3
- Gorham 15 Noble 6
- Gray-New Gloucester 22 Traip Academy 2
- John Bapst/Hermon/Old Town/Orono 6 Cony 5
- Kennebunk 13 South Porltand 12
- Lawrence/Winslow/Skowhegan 11 Brewer 10
- Lincoln Academy 11 Oak Hill 3
- Marshwood 15 Massabesic 6
- NYA 10 Fryeburg Academy 6
- York 11 Cape Elizabeth 3
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