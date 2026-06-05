2026 Final Maine High School Softball Heal Point Standings

2026 Final Maine High School Softball Heal Point Standings

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The 2026 Maine High School Softball Regular Season is over. Here are the final Heal Point Standings.

Best of luck to everyone in the playoffs.

Class A North Top 8 Teams Qualified

  1. Oxford Hills 14-2  171.484
  2. Lewiston 13-3  155.469
  3. Skowhegan 11-5  111.484
  4. Edward Little 10-6  111.406
  5. Hampden Academy 10-6  96.016
  6. Brewer 8-8  86.641
  7. Mt. Blue 8-8  78.047
  8. Bangor 8-8  65.547
  9. Camden Hills 9-7  57.656
  10. Mt. Ararat 5-11  7.891
  11. Messalonskee 1-15  0.625
  12. Brunswick 0-16  0.000

Class A South Top 11 Teams Qualified

  1. Cheverus 16-0  185.938
  2. Bonny Eagle 13-3  142.188
  3. Westbrook 13-3  128125
  4. Gorham 13-3  123.438
  5. Windham 11-5  104.688
  6. Scarborough 10-6  75.00
  7. South Portland 10-6  71.875
  8. Biddeford 8-8  54.688
  9. Massabesic 7-9  40.625
  10. Marshwood 6-10  26.563
  11. Thornton Academy 4-12  15.625
  12. Kennebunk 5-11  14.063
  13. Deering/Portland 2-14  12.500
  14. Sanford 1-15  3.125
  15. Noble 1-15  1.563
  16. Cape Elizabeth/Falmouth 0-16  0.000

Class B North Top 10 Teams Qualified

  1. Hermon 14-2  156.172
  2. Gardiner 13-3  152.266
  3. Belfast 13-3  115.000
  4. Old Town 12-4  109.766
  5. Lawrence 11-5  84.844
  6. Ellsworth 8-8  82.891
  7. Presque Isle 8-8  74.137
  8. Nokomis 9-7  71.1172
  9. Cony  8-8  64.609
  10. MDI 8-8  58.828
  11. John Bapst 6-10  32.109
  12. Caribou 4-12  22.578
  13. Foxcroft Academy 2-14  17.656
  14. Waterville 2-14  9.531
  15. Oceanside 0-16  0.000

Class B South Top 11 Teams Qualified

  1. Medomak Valley 15-1  143.750
  2. York 15-1  131.094
  3. Lake Region 12-4  128.594
  4. Leavitt 10-6  122.109
  5. Poland 10-6  93.438
  6. Erskine Academy 10-6  87.891
  7. Mountain Valley 10-6  84.193
  8. Greely 11-5  73.828
  9. Yarmouth 8-8  50.469
  10. Fryeburg Academy 8-8  46.797
  11. Spruce Mountain 7-8  39.000
  12. Freeport 7-9  30.457
  13. Morse 5-11  28.281
  14. Gray-New Gloucester 4-12  20.234
  15. Lincoln Academy 3-13  8.828
  16. Wells 1-15  0.625

Class C North Top 10 Teams Qualified

  1. Bucksport 15-1  160.536
  2. Mattanawcook Academy 14-2  153.756
  3. Washington Academy 13-3  130.325
  4. Narraguagus 11-5  97.277
  5. Orono 11-5  92.266
  6. Central 13-3  87.422
  7. Houlton/GHCA 9-4 81.250
  8. Sumner 9-5  72.156
  9. Winslow 8-8  53.047
  10. Dexter 5-11  35.983
  11. Mount View 5-11  26.953
  12. MCI 5-11  26.953
  13. Fort Kent 3-13  15.268
  14. Calais 3-12  3.661
  15. GSA 0-15  0.000

Class C South Top 8 Teams Qualified

  1. Dirigo 15-1  141.901
  2. Monmouth Academy 14-2  139.661
  3. Lisbon 13-3  100.833
  4. Telstar/Gould 13-3  97.228
  5. Old Orchard Beach 9-7  69.849
  6. Oak Hill 7-9  59.167
  7. Carrabec  8-8  55.880
  8. Sacopee Valley 6-10 54.788
  9. Hall-Dale 5-11  24.063
  10. Winthrop/Kents Hill 5-11  21.250
  11. Maranacook 1-15  7.188
  12. Mt. Abram 2-14  2.813

Class D North Top 14 Teams Qualified

  1. Penobscot Valley 14-0  156.556
  2. Katahdin 14-0  147.449
  3. Wisdom 11-3  93.673
  4. Fort Fairfield 11-3  88.469
  5. Penquis Valley 9-7  73.694
  6. Machias 9-5  72.908
  7. Stearns 10-6  70.647
  8. Schenck 9-5  65.740
  9. Ashland 8-6  62.449
  10. Jonesport-Beals 8-6  62.321
  11. Bangor Christian 6-10 58.192
  12. Deerr Isle-Stonington 7-9  38.683
  13. Washburn/Easton 7-7  38.163
  14. Woodland 8-8  37.522
  15. Lee Academy 6-8  25.676
  16. Southern Aroostook 4-10  22.551
  17. Central Aroostook 4-10  15.612
  18. Hodgdon 1-13  6.939
  19. Shead 1-13  3.469
  20. Madawaska 2-12  3.469
  21. Piscataquis 1-15  3.036

Class D South Top 8 Teams Qualified

  1. Buckfield 14-2  147.972
  2. NYA 14-1  135.833
  3. Forest Hills 13-2  81.855
  4. Vinalhaven 12-3  76785
  5. Madison 7-9  39.141
  6. Valley 5-11  20.112
  7. Richmond 5-9  18.047
  8. Temple Academy 6-10  12.610
  9. Rangeley Lakes 2-11  3.736
  10. Searsport 2-12  3.253
  11. Greenville 1-13  1.735
  12. Wiscasset/Boothbay 1-13  1.735
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