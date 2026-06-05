2026 Final Maine High School Softball Heal Point Standings
The 2026 Maine High School Softball Regular Season is over. Here are the final Heal Point Standings.
Best of luck to everyone in the playoffs.
Class A North Top 8 Teams Qualified
- Oxford Hills 14-2 171.484
- Lewiston 13-3 155.469
- Skowhegan 11-5 111.484
- Edward Little 10-6 111.406
- Hampden Academy 10-6 96.016
- Brewer 8-8 86.641
- Mt. Blue 8-8 78.047
- Bangor 8-8 65.547
- Camden Hills 9-7 57.656
- Mt. Ararat 5-11 7.891
- Messalonskee 1-15 0.625
- Brunswick 0-16 0.000
Class A South Top 11 Teams Qualified
- Cheverus 16-0 185.938
- Bonny Eagle 13-3 142.188
- Westbrook 13-3 128125
- Gorham 13-3 123.438
- Windham 11-5 104.688
- Scarborough 10-6 75.00
- South Portland 10-6 71.875
- Biddeford 8-8 54.688
- Massabesic 7-9 40.625
- Marshwood 6-10 26.563
- Thornton Academy 4-12 15.625
- Kennebunk 5-11 14.063
- Deering/Portland 2-14 12.500
- Sanford 1-15 3.125
- Noble 1-15 1.563
- Cape Elizabeth/Falmouth 0-16 0.000
Class B North Top 10 Teams Qualified
- Hermon 14-2 156.172
- Gardiner 13-3 152.266
- Belfast 13-3 115.000
- Old Town 12-4 109.766
- Lawrence 11-5 84.844
- Ellsworth 8-8 82.891
- Presque Isle 8-8 74.137
- Nokomis 9-7 71.1172
- Cony 8-8 64.609
- MDI 8-8 58.828
- John Bapst 6-10 32.109
- Caribou 4-12 22.578
- Foxcroft Academy 2-14 17.656
- Waterville 2-14 9.531
- Oceanside 0-16 0.000
Class B South Top 11 Teams Qualified
- Medomak Valley 15-1 143.750
- York 15-1 131.094
- Lake Region 12-4 128.594
- Leavitt 10-6 122.109
- Poland 10-6 93.438
- Erskine Academy 10-6 87.891
- Mountain Valley 10-6 84.193
- Greely 11-5 73.828
- Yarmouth 8-8 50.469
- Fryeburg Academy 8-8 46.797
- Spruce Mountain 7-8 39.000
- Freeport 7-9 30.457
- Morse 5-11 28.281
- Gray-New Gloucester 4-12 20.234
- Lincoln Academy 3-13 8.828
- Wells 1-15 0.625
Class C North Top 10 Teams Qualified
- Bucksport 15-1 160.536
- Mattanawcook Academy 14-2 153.756
- Washington Academy 13-3 130.325
- Narraguagus 11-5 97.277
- Orono 11-5 92.266
- Central 13-3 87.422
- Houlton/GHCA 9-4 81.250
- Sumner 9-5 72.156
- Winslow 8-8 53.047
- Dexter 5-11 35.983
- Mount View 5-11 26.953
- MCI 5-11 26.953
- Fort Kent 3-13 15.268
- Calais 3-12 3.661
- GSA 0-15 0.000
Class C South Top 8 Teams Qualified
- Dirigo 15-1 141.901
- Monmouth Academy 14-2 139.661
- Lisbon 13-3 100.833
- Telstar/Gould 13-3 97.228
- Old Orchard Beach 9-7 69.849
- Oak Hill 7-9 59.167
- Carrabec 8-8 55.880
- Sacopee Valley 6-10 54.788
- Hall-Dale 5-11 24.063
- Winthrop/Kents Hill 5-11 21.250
- Maranacook 1-15 7.188
- Mt. Abram 2-14 2.813
Class D North Top 14 Teams Qualified
- Penobscot Valley 14-0 156.556
- Katahdin 14-0 147.449
- Wisdom 11-3 93.673
- Fort Fairfield 11-3 88.469
- Penquis Valley 9-7 73.694
- Machias 9-5 72.908
- Stearns 10-6 70.647
- Schenck 9-5 65.740
- Ashland 8-6 62.449
- Jonesport-Beals 8-6 62.321
- Bangor Christian 6-10 58.192
- Deerr Isle-Stonington 7-9 38.683
- Washburn/Easton 7-7 38.163
- Woodland 8-8 37.522
- Lee Academy 6-8 25.676
- Southern Aroostook 4-10 22.551
- Central Aroostook 4-10 15.612
- Hodgdon 1-13 6.939
- Shead 1-13 3.469
- Madawaska 2-12 3.469
- Piscataquis 1-15 3.036
Class D South Top 8 Teams Qualified
- Buckfield 14-2 147.972
- NYA 14-1 135.833
- Forest Hills 13-2 81.855
- Vinalhaven 12-3 76785
- Madison 7-9 39.141
- Valley 5-11 20.112
- Richmond 5-9 18.047
- Temple Academy 6-10 12.610
- Rangeley Lakes 2-11 3.736
- Searsport 2-12 3.253
- Greenville 1-13 1.735
- Wiscasset/Boothbay 1-13 1.735
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