The 2026 Maine High School Softball Regular Season is over. Here are the final Heal Point Standings.

Best of luck to everyone in the playoffs.

Class A North Top 8 Teams Qualified

Oxford Hills 14-2 171.484 Lewiston 13-3 155.469 Skowhegan 11-5 111.484 Edward Little 10-6 111.406 Hampden Academy 10-6 96.016 Brewer 8-8 86.641 Mt. Blue 8-8 78.047 Bangor 8-8 65.547 Camden Hills 9-7 57.656 Mt. Ararat 5-11 7.891 Messalonskee 1-15 0.625 Brunswick 0-16 0.000

Class A South Top 11 Teams Qualified

Cheverus 16-0 185.938 Bonny Eagle 13-3 142.188 Westbrook 13-3 128125 Gorham 13-3 123.438 Windham 11-5 104.688 Scarborough 10-6 75.00 South Portland 10-6 71.875 Biddeford 8-8 54.688 Massabesic 7-9 40.625 Marshwood 6-10 26.563 Thornton Academy 4-12 15.625 Kennebunk 5-11 14.063 Deering/Portland 2-14 12.500 Sanford 1-15 3.125 Noble 1-15 1.563 Cape Elizabeth/Falmouth 0-16 0.000

Class B North Top 10 Teams Qualified

Hermon 14-2 156.172 Gardiner 13-3 152.266 Belfast 13-3 115.000 Old Town 12-4 109.766 Lawrence 11-5 84.844 Ellsworth 8-8 82.891 Presque Isle 8-8 74.137 Nokomis 9-7 71.1172 Cony 8-8 64.609 MDI 8-8 58.828 John Bapst 6-10 32.109 Caribou 4-12 22.578 Foxcroft Academy 2-14 17.656 Waterville 2-14 9.531 Oceanside 0-16 0.000

Class B South Top 11 Teams Qualified

Medomak Valley 15-1 143.750 York 15-1 131.094 Lake Region 12-4 128.594 Leavitt 10-6 122.109 Poland 10-6 93.438 Erskine Academy 10-6 87.891 Mountain Valley 10-6 84.193 Greely 11-5 73.828 Yarmouth 8-8 50.469 Fryeburg Academy 8-8 46.797 Spruce Mountain 7-8 39.000 Freeport 7-9 30.457 Morse 5-11 28.281 Gray-New Gloucester 4-12 20.234 Lincoln Academy 3-13 8.828 Wells 1-15 0.625

Class C North Top 10 Teams Qualified

Bucksport 15-1 160.536 Mattanawcook Academy 14-2 153.756 Washington Academy 13-3 130.325 Narraguagus 11-5 97.277 Orono 11-5 92.266 Central 13-3 87.422 Houlton/GHCA 9-4 81.250 Sumner 9-5 72.156 Winslow 8-8 53.047 Dexter 5-11 35.983 Mount View 5-11 26.953 MCI 5-11 26.953 Fort Kent 3-13 15.268 Calais 3-12 3.661 GSA 0-15 0.000

Class C South Top 8 Teams Qualified

Dirigo 15-1 141.901 Monmouth Academy 14-2 139.661 Lisbon 13-3 100.833 Telstar/Gould 13-3 97.228 Old Orchard Beach 9-7 69.849 Oak Hill 7-9 59.167 Carrabec 8-8 55.880 Sacopee Valley 6-10 54.788 Hall-Dale 5-11 24.063 Winthrop/Kents Hill 5-11 21.250 Maranacook 1-15 7.188 Mt. Abram 2-14 2.813

Class D North Top 14 Teams Qualified

Penobscot Valley 14-0 156.556 Katahdin 14-0 147.449 Wisdom 11-3 93.673 Fort Fairfield 11-3 88.469 Penquis Valley 9-7 73.694 Machias 9-5 72.908 Stearns 10-6 70.647 Schenck 9-5 65.740 Ashland 8-6 62.449 Jonesport-Beals 8-6 62.321 Bangor Christian 6-10 58.192 Deerr Isle-Stonington 7-9 38.683 Washburn/Easton 7-7 38.163 Woodland 8-8 37.522 Lee Academy 6-8 25.676 Southern Aroostook 4-10 22.551 Central Aroostook 4-10 15.612 Hodgdon 1-13 6.939 Shead 1-13 3.469 Madawaska 2-12 3.469 Piscataquis 1-15 3.036

Class D South Top 8 Teams Qualified

Buckfield 14-2 147.972 NYA 14-1 135.833 Forest Hills 13-2 81.855 Vinalhaven 12-3 76785 Madison 7-9 39.141 Valley 5-11 20.112 Richmond 5-9 18.047 Temple Academy 6-10 12.610 Rangeley Lakes 2-11 3.736 Searsport 2-12 3.253 Greenville 1-13 1.735 Wiscasset/Boothbay 1-13 1.735

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