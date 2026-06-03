Maine High School Softball Heal Point Standings &#8211; June 3

Maine High School Softball Heal Point Standings – June 3

Photo Chris Popper

With the majority of the teams having finished the regular season, the Maine High School Softball playoff picture is firming. Here are the Heal Point Standings as of Wednesday morning June 3rd.

Remember there are still a handful of games still to be played as teams complete their 16, or in some cases 14 game regular season.

Class A North Top 8 Teams Qualify

  1. Oxford Hills 14-2  169.922
  2. Lewiston 13-3  150859
  3. Skowhegan 11-5  109.922
  4. Edward Little 10-6  109.844
  5. Hampden Academy 10-6  94.453
  6. Brewer 8-8  86.641
  7. Mt. Blue 7-8  75.000
  8. Bangor 8-8  63.984
  9. Camden Hills 9-7   57.656
  10. Mt. Ararat 5-11  7.891
  11. Messalonskee 1-14  0625
  12. Brunswick 0-16  0.000

Class A South Top 11 Teams Qualify

  1. Cheverus 16-0  182.813
  2. Bonny Eagle 13-3  140.625
  3. Westbrook 12-3  123.438
  4. Gorham 13-3  120.313
  5. Windham 11-4  101.563
  6. Scarborough 10-6  73.438
  7. South Portland 10-6  70.313
  8. Massabesic 7-9  39.063
  9. Biddeford 7-8   37.500
  10. Marshwood 6-10  26.63
  11. Thornton Academy 4-12  15.625
  12. Kennebunk 5-11  14.063
  13. Deering/Portland 2-13  12.500
  14. Sanford 1-15  3.125
  15. Noble 1-15  1.563
  16. Cape Elizabeth/Falmouth 0-16  0.000

Class B North Top 10 Teams Qualify

  1. Hermon 14-2  153.359
  2. Gardiner 13-3  149.475
  3. Belfast 12-3  107.422
  4. Old Town 11-4  94.219
  5. Lawrence 11-5  84.844
  6. Ellsworth 8-8  81.484
  7. Presque Isle 8-8  74.417
  8. Nokomis 8-8  61.797
  9. Cony 8-8  61.797
  10. MDI 8-8  58.828
  11. John Bapst 6-10  32.109
  12. Caribou 4-12  22.578
  13. Foxcroft Academy 2-14  17.656
  14. Waterville 2-14  9.531
  15. Oceanside 0-16  0.000

Class B South Top 11 Teams Qualify

  1. York 14-1  127.813
  2. Medomak Valley 14-1  127. 422
  3. Lake Region 12-4  125.625
  4. Leavitt 10-5  122.109
  5. Poland 10-6  90.469
  6. Erskine Academy 10-6  86.406
  7. Greely 11-5  72.344
  8. Mountain Valley 9-5  71.458
  9. Yarmouth 8-7  44.453
  10. Fryeburg Academy 8-8  43.984
  11. Spruce Mountain 7-6  37.500
  12. Freeport 7-8  29.063
  13. Morse 5-10  28.281
  14. Gray-New Gloucester 4-11 20.234
  15. Lincoln Academy 3-13  8828
  16. Wells 1-15  0.625

Class C North Top 10 Teams Qualify

  1. Bucksport 15-1  159.129
  2. Mattanawcook Academy 13-2  132.266
  3. Washington Academy 12-3  115.325
  4. Narraguagus 11-4  97.277
  5. Orono 11-4  88.047
  6. Houlton/GHCA 9-3  79.519
  7. Central 12-3  75.313
  8. Sumner 9-4  70.458
  9. Winslow 8-8  53.047
  10. Dexter 5-10  34.566
  11. Mount View 5-11  25.625
  12. MCI 5-11  25.547
  13. Fort Kent 3-13  15.268
  14. Calais  3-12   3.661
  15. GSA  0-15  0.000

Class C South Top 8 Teams Qualify

  1. Dirigo 14-0  118.932
  2. Monmouth Academy 13-2  109.427
  3. Telstar/Gould 13-3  96.335
  4. Lisbon 12-3  84.714
  5. Old Orchard Beach 8-7  60.302
  6. Carrabec 8-7  55.880
  7. Sacopee Valley 6-10  53.460
  8. Oak Hill 6-8  47.344
  9. Hall-Dale 5-10  22.578
  10. Winthrop/Kents Hill 4-11  14.219
  11. Maranacook 1-15   7.188
  12. Mt. Abram 2-14  2.813

Class D North Top 14 Teams Qualify

  1. Penobscot Valley 13-0  130.051
  2. Katahdin 13-0  124.898
  3. Wisdom 11-3  91.939
  4. Fort Fairfield 11-2  85.000
  5. Machias 9-5  69.694
  6. Penquis Valley 8-7  68.036
  7. Stearns 10-5  66.145
  8. Ashland  7-6 60.714
  9. Jonesport-Beals 8-6  59.107
  10. Schenck 8-5  52.194
  11. Bangor Christian 5-10  45.893
  12. Washburn/Easton 7-7  36.429
  13. Woodland 8-7  36.194
  14. Lee Academy 6-7  24.069
  15. Southern Aroostook 4-10  22.009
  16. Deer Isle-Stonington 6-9  22.009
  17. Central Aroostook 4-10  15.612
  18. Hodgdon 1-12  6.939
  19. Shead 2-12  3.469
  20. Piscataquis 1-14  3.036

Class D South Top 8 Teams Qualify

  1. Buckfield 14-2  145.751
  2. NYA 13-1  121.583
  3. Forest Hills 12-2  80.903
  4. Vinalhaven 12-3  74.889
  5. Madison 7-9  36.406
  6. Valley 5-10  19.219
  7. Richmond 5-9  16.007
  8. Temple Academy 6-10 10.824
  9. Searsport 2-12  3.253
  10. Rangeley Lakes 2-11  1.538
  11. Greenville 1-12  0.714
  12. Wiscasset/Boothbay 0-13  0.000
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Gallery Credit: Chris Sedenka

Categories: High School Softball, High School Sports

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