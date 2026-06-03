With the majority of the teams having finished the regular season, the Maine High School Softball playoff picture is firming. Here are the Heal Point Standings as of Wednesday morning June 3rd.

Remember there are still a handful of games still to be played as teams complete their 16, or in some cases 14 game regular season.

Class A North Top 8 Teams Qualify

Oxford Hills 14-2 169.922 Lewiston 13-3 150859 Skowhegan 11-5 109.922 Edward Little 10-6 109.844 Hampden Academy 10-6 94.453 Brewer 8-8 86.641 Mt. Blue 7-8 75.000 Bangor 8-8 63.984 Camden Hills 9-7 57.656 Mt. Ararat 5-11 7.891 Messalonskee 1-14 0625 Brunswick 0-16 0.000

Class A South Top 11 Teams Qualify

Cheverus 16-0 182.813 Bonny Eagle 13-3 140.625 Westbrook 12-3 123.438 Gorham 13-3 120.313 Windham 11-4 101.563 Scarborough 10-6 73.438 South Portland 10-6 70.313 Massabesic 7-9 39.063 Biddeford 7-8 37.500 Marshwood 6-10 26.63 Thornton Academy 4-12 15.625 Kennebunk 5-11 14.063 Deering/Portland 2-13 12.500 Sanford 1-15 3.125 Noble 1-15 1.563 Cape Elizabeth/Falmouth 0-16 0.000

Class B North Top 10 Teams Qualify

Hermon 14-2 153.359 Gardiner 13-3 149.475 Belfast 12-3 107.422 Old Town 11-4 94.219 Lawrence 11-5 84.844 Ellsworth 8-8 81.484 Presque Isle 8-8 74.417 Nokomis 8-8 61.797 Cony 8-8 61.797 MDI 8-8 58.828 John Bapst 6-10 32.109 Caribou 4-12 22.578 Foxcroft Academy 2-14 17.656 Waterville 2-14 9.531 Oceanside 0-16 0.000

Class B South Top 11 Teams Qualify

York 14-1 127.813 Medomak Valley 14-1 127. 422 Lake Region 12-4 125.625 Leavitt 10-5 122.109 Poland 10-6 90.469 Erskine Academy 10-6 86.406 Greely 11-5 72.344 Mountain Valley 9-5 71.458 Yarmouth 8-7 44.453 Fryeburg Academy 8-8 43.984 Spruce Mountain 7-6 37.500 Freeport 7-8 29.063 Morse 5-10 28.281 Gray-New Gloucester 4-11 20.234 Lincoln Academy 3-13 8828 Wells 1-15 0.625

Class C North Top 10 Teams Qualify

Bucksport 15-1 159.129 Mattanawcook Academy 13-2 132.266 Washington Academy 12-3 115.325 Narraguagus 11-4 97.277 Orono 11-4 88.047 Houlton/GHCA 9-3 79.519 Central 12-3 75.313 Sumner 9-4 70.458 Winslow 8-8 53.047 Dexter 5-10 34.566 Mount View 5-11 25.625 MCI 5-11 25.547 Fort Kent 3-13 15.268 Calais 3-12 3.661 GSA 0-15 0.000

Class C South Top 8 Teams Qualify

Dirigo 14-0 118.932 Monmouth Academy 13-2 109.427 Telstar/Gould 13-3 96.335 Lisbon 12-3 84.714 Old Orchard Beach 8-7 60.302 Carrabec 8-7 55.880 Sacopee Valley 6-10 53.460 Oak Hill 6-8 47.344 Hall-Dale 5-10 22.578 Winthrop/Kents Hill 4-11 14.219 Maranacook 1-15 7.188 Mt. Abram 2-14 2.813

Class D North Top 14 Teams Qualify

Penobscot Valley 13-0 130.051 Katahdin 13-0 124.898 Wisdom 11-3 91.939 Fort Fairfield 11-2 85.000 Machias 9-5 69.694 Penquis Valley 8-7 68.036 Stearns 10-5 66.145 Ashland 7-6 60.714 Jonesport-Beals 8-6 59.107 Schenck 8-5 52.194 Bangor Christian 5-10 45.893 Washburn/Easton 7-7 36.429 Woodland 8-7 36.194 Lee Academy 6-7 24.069 Southern Aroostook 4-10 22.009 Deer Isle-Stonington 6-9 22.009 Central Aroostook 4-10 15.612 Hodgdon 1-12 6.939 Shead 2-12 3.469 Piscataquis 1-14 3.036

Class D South Top 8 Teams Qualify

Buckfield 14-2 145.751 NYA 13-1 121.583 Forest Hills 12-2 80.903 Vinalhaven 12-3 74.889 Madison 7-9 36.406 Valley 5-10 19.219 Richmond 5-9 16.007 Temple Academy 6-10 10.824 Searsport 2-12 3.253 Rangeley Lakes 2-11 1.538 Greenville 1-12 0.714 Wiscasset/Boothbay 0-13 0.000

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