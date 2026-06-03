Maine High School Softball Heal Point Standings – June 3
With the majority of the teams having finished the regular season, the Maine High School Softball playoff picture is firming. Here are the Heal Point Standings as of Wednesday morning June 3rd.
Remember there are still a handful of games still to be played as teams complete their 16, or in some cases 14 game regular season.
Class A North Top 8 Teams Qualify
- Oxford Hills 14-2 169.922
- Lewiston 13-3 150859
- Skowhegan 11-5 109.922
- Edward Little 10-6 109.844
- Hampden Academy 10-6 94.453
- Brewer 8-8 86.641
- Mt. Blue 7-8 75.000
- Bangor 8-8 63.984
- Camden Hills 9-7 57.656
- Mt. Ararat 5-11 7.891
- Messalonskee 1-14 0625
- Brunswick 0-16 0.000
Class A South Top 11 Teams Qualify
- Cheverus 16-0 182.813
- Bonny Eagle 13-3 140.625
- Westbrook 12-3 123.438
- Gorham 13-3 120.313
- Windham 11-4 101.563
- Scarborough 10-6 73.438
- South Portland 10-6 70.313
- Massabesic 7-9 39.063
- Biddeford 7-8 37.500
- Marshwood 6-10 26.63
- Thornton Academy 4-12 15.625
- Kennebunk 5-11 14.063
- Deering/Portland 2-13 12.500
- Sanford 1-15 3.125
- Noble 1-15 1.563
- Cape Elizabeth/Falmouth 0-16 0.000
Class B North Top 10 Teams Qualify
- Hermon 14-2 153.359
- Gardiner 13-3 149.475
- Belfast 12-3 107.422
- Old Town 11-4 94.219
- Lawrence 11-5 84.844
- Ellsworth 8-8 81.484
- Presque Isle 8-8 74.417
- Nokomis 8-8 61.797
- Cony 8-8 61.797
- MDI 8-8 58.828
- John Bapst 6-10 32.109
- Caribou 4-12 22.578
- Foxcroft Academy 2-14 17.656
- Waterville 2-14 9.531
- Oceanside 0-16 0.000
Class B South Top 11 Teams Qualify
- York 14-1 127.813
- Medomak Valley 14-1 127. 422
- Lake Region 12-4 125.625
- Leavitt 10-5 122.109
- Poland 10-6 90.469
- Erskine Academy 10-6 86.406
- Greely 11-5 72.344
- Mountain Valley 9-5 71.458
- Yarmouth 8-7 44.453
- Fryeburg Academy 8-8 43.984
- Spruce Mountain 7-6 37.500
- Freeport 7-8 29.063
- Morse 5-10 28.281
- Gray-New Gloucester 4-11 20.234
- Lincoln Academy 3-13 8828
- Wells 1-15 0.625
Class C North Top 10 Teams Qualify
- Bucksport 15-1 159.129
- Mattanawcook Academy 13-2 132.266
- Washington Academy 12-3 115.325
- Narraguagus 11-4 97.277
- Orono 11-4 88.047
- Houlton/GHCA 9-3 79.519
- Central 12-3 75.313
- Sumner 9-4 70.458
- Winslow 8-8 53.047
- Dexter 5-10 34.566
- Mount View 5-11 25.625
- MCI 5-11 25.547
- Fort Kent 3-13 15.268
- Calais 3-12 3.661
- GSA 0-15 0.000
Class C South Top 8 Teams Qualify
- Dirigo 14-0 118.932
- Monmouth Academy 13-2 109.427
- Telstar/Gould 13-3 96.335
- Lisbon 12-3 84.714
- Old Orchard Beach 8-7 60.302
- Carrabec 8-7 55.880
- Sacopee Valley 6-10 53.460
- Oak Hill 6-8 47.344
- Hall-Dale 5-10 22.578
- Winthrop/Kents Hill 4-11 14.219
- Maranacook 1-15 7.188
- Mt. Abram 2-14 2.813
Class D North Top 14 Teams Qualify
- Penobscot Valley 13-0 130.051
- Katahdin 13-0 124.898
- Wisdom 11-3 91.939
- Fort Fairfield 11-2 85.000
- Machias 9-5 69.694
- Penquis Valley 8-7 68.036
- Stearns 10-5 66.145
- Ashland 7-6 60.714
- Jonesport-Beals 8-6 59.107
- Schenck 8-5 52.194
- Bangor Christian 5-10 45.893
- Washburn/Easton 7-7 36.429
- Woodland 8-7 36.194
- Lee Academy 6-7 24.069
- Southern Aroostook 4-10 22.009
- Deer Isle-Stonington 6-9 22.009
- Central Aroostook 4-10 15.612
- Hodgdon 1-12 6.939
- Shead 2-12 3.469
- Piscataquis 1-14 3.036
Class D South Top 8 Teams Qualify
- Buckfield 14-2 145.751
- NYA 13-1 121.583
- Forest Hills 12-2 80.903
- Vinalhaven 12-3 74.889
- Madison 7-9 36.406
- Valley 5-10 19.219
- Richmond 5-9 16.007
- Temple Academy 6-10 10.824
- Searsport 2-12 3.253
- Rangeley Lakes 2-11 1.538
- Greenville 1-12 0.714
- Wiscasset/Boothbay 0-13 0.000
Get our free mobile app
Look at Maine's 10 Longest Rivers
According to WorldAtlas.com, Maine has one of the largest systems in the United States, with the top 10 rivers all being over 75 miles.
Here is that list, which includes many nationally-known rivers.
Gallery Credit: Chris Sedenka