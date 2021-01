John Wagoner of ABC7/FOX22 joined The Morning Line to talk about the start of the winter high school sports season.

Basketball and hockey got underway Monday, and until the clock started running there were many who were unsure if the seasons would happen or not.

But it did happen, and there is still a feeling surrounding teams of being happy they can still play.

We talked about all of that and more with John, and you can listen to it again.