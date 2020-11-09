In Defense Of The Patriots…

Not a lot has gone right for the New England Patriots through the first seven games of the 2020 season. Currently in the midst of a 4-game losing skid, the Patriots threaten to run that skid to 5-straight, which would be their longest losing streak since 1995, if they fail to beat the win-less New York Jets on Monday Night Football.

Despite the doom and gloom the month of October brought the Pats, those within the organization, notably quarterback Cam Newton, are still maintaining a sense of optimism for what the season has in store.

Monday on The Drive, Jim Churchill tried to offer a rosier outlook on the road ahead for the Pats. He was immediately called out by fans from around the AFC East that jumped at the opportunity to pile on the 2-5 Patriots, who find themselves down for the first time in 20 years.