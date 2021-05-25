Is it Fanboy Fiction Or Could The Pats Land Julio Jones?

Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones said he is out of Atlanta, and wants to go somewhere he can win. That immediately had many listing off locations where he could end up and that included the New England Patriots.

But is that realistic? Or is that bar talk and fan speculation?

We talked with Ryan Spagnoli of SB Nation's Pats Pulpit, and he thinks the asking price may end up too high, but don't count New England out.

It may not be the most obvious choice, or it may be the easiest thing to make happen and while the odds may end up being slim but to quote Lloyd Christmas from Dumb and Dumber " So You're telling me there's a chance", and that may be the only thing New England fans need.

We talk about the potential cost, and the potential impact with Spags who's been on top of it all through these conversations on his social media account.