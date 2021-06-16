Jack Cosgrove Reflects On His 20+ Years As Maine Football Coach

Earlier this week, the University of Maine announced the school's Sports Hall of Fame Class of 2021, highlighted by 10-year NHL vet Gustav Nyquist and former-football coach Jack Cosgrove.

We caught up with the longest serving head coach in program history Wednesday on The Drive.

Cosgrove recalled his more than two decades in Orono, his favorite memories and filled us in on what he's up to these days as the head coach at Colby College.