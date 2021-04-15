Jackie Robinson Day 2021 [VIDEO]

All players, managers, coaches and umpires will wear No. 42 to celebrate Jackie Robinson Day, marking the anniversary of the date the Brooklyn Dodgers Hall of Famer made his Major League Baseball debut and broke the sport's color barrier in 1947.

A video produced by MLB Network titled "Thank You, Jackie" narrated by former star Curtis Granderson will present Robinson's impact as a champion on and off the field and be shown at ballparks. Teams that are off Thursday will honor Robinson when they play Friday.

Granderson is president of The Players Alliance, an organization of current and former MLB players advocating for Black representation in the sport. Jason Heyward, Jackie Bradley Jr. and David Price will be among the 100-plus players donating either all of part of their game-day salaries on Jackie Robinson Day to support The Players Alliance.