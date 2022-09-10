John Bapst Boys 1st Ellsworth Boys Cross Country 2nd at Presque Isle Invitational

The John Bapst Boys' Cross Country Team finished 1st with the Ellsworth Boys finishing 2nd in the Presque Isle High School Invitational held at the University of Maine - Presque Isle on Friday, September 9th

The Team scores were

John Bapst 30 Ellsworth 69 Old Town 77 Caribou 89 Limestone 124 Houlton 129 Hermon 165

The Top 10 individual times were

Ethan Roach - John Bapst 17:46.50 George Ferlnd - Caribou 18:00.51 Lucas Gagnon - John Bapst 18:01.72 Griffin Merrill - John Bapst 18:02.35 Aedyn Hughes - Ellsworth 18:05.61 Ephraim Willey - Caribou 18:17.57 Spencer Gordon - Old Town 19:36.86 Matthew Cormier - Ellsworth 19:50.09 Wyatt Byther - Old Town 20:01.49 Gilman Taylor - John Bapst 20:05.21

To see all the individual times click HERE. To see the JV Boys times click HERE

