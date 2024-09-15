John Bapst Girls and Houlton Boys Cross Country Teams Wildcat Invite

The John Bapst Girls and Houlton Boys Cross Country Teams won the Wildcat Cross Country Invite on Friday September 13th. Teams from Caribou, Ellsworth, Hermon, Houlton, John Bapst, Limestone, Old Town, Presque Isle and Washburn competed.

Aedyn Hughes won the Boy's race with a time of 17:28.09 while Aleah Rideout won the Girl's race with a time of 21:46.67

The Boy's Team results were

Houlton 43 Caribou 56 John Bapst 75 Ellsworth 91 Washburn 135 Old Town 143 Hermon 156 Limeston/MSSM 184

The Girl's Team results were

John Bapst 47 Old Town 48 Presque Isle 55 Caribou 85 Houlton 123 Ellsworth 132

