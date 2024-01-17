John Bapst’s Claire Gaetani Repeats as Big East Girls Player of the Week – Week 5
Congratulations to John Bapst's Claire Gaetani who was named the Big East Girl's Player of the Week for Week 5 by the Big East Girl's Basketball Coaches. It was her 2nd consecutive week winning the award.
Gaetani played 2 games, scoring 40 points while ripping down 11 rebounds and dishing 8 assists and having 14 steals and 5 blocked shots..
Named to the Week 5 Honor Roll were
- Grace Jaffray - Ellsworth 2 games, 39 points, 10 rebounds, 4 steals
- Abby Radel - Ellsworth 2 games, 29 points, 7 rebounds, 4 assists and 5 steals
- Lizzie Boles - Ellsworth 2 games, 25 points, 7 assists
- Stella Goetz - John Bapst 2 games, 12 rebounds, 1 assist, 2 steals, 1 block
- Mollie Gray - MDI 1 game, 13 points, 8 rebounds, 5 assists 2 steals
- Saige Evans - Old Town 1 game 17 points, 9 rebounds, 1 assist, 3 steals
- Georganna Curtis - Presque Isle 1 game, 12 points, 8 rebounds, 3 assists 5 steals
- Addison Clairmont - Presque Isle 1 game, 11 points, 2 rebounds, 1 assist, 3 steals
- Marion Young - Presque Isle 1 game, 3 points, 13 rebounds, 3 assists, 1 steal
Gaetani now joins the following as Big East Girl's Player of the Week
- Week 1 Madelynn Deprey - Caribou
- Week 2 Madelynn Deprey - Caribou and Grace Jaffray - Ellsworth
- Week 3 Madelynn Deprey - Caribou
- Week 4 Claire Gaetani - John Bapst
