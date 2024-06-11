The 2024 Ticket Awards – 92.9 FM Ticket Play of the Year (radio)

Coming Monday, June 24, it's the first annual Ticket Awards live from Hero's Sports Grille & Entertainment Center in downtown Bangor and streaming right here on Ticket TV.

Doors open at 5pm with the awards show from 6-8pm. The Ticket Awards will honor outstanding student-athletes, coaches, teams and fans from our listening area, capping the 2023-24 local sports season with a celebration of sports in our area from Maine's Sports Leader.

Make sure to tune into The Morning Roast (6-8am) and The Drive (4-6pm) this week and next for your chance to win free tickets to attend the awards show while enjoying great food free of charge from Hero's.

Audio highlights:

- Maine hockey beats No. 1 Boston College on Nov. 10 at a sold-out Alfond Arena, the first-ever home win for Maine hockey over a No. 1 ranked team in the country.

- Maine hockey beats UNH 5-0 in the Hockey East quarterfinal to return to The Garden for the first time since 2011-12.

- Maine women's basketball captures their 10th America East title and punches ticket to the NCAA Tournament.

- The Orono Red Riots boys basketball team repeats as Class B State Champions.

- PVHS Freshman Brooklyn Raymond matches the Class C High School Basketball Tournament record with her 6th made 3-pointer of the game.

- Old Town girls basketball wins north semifinal game vs. MDI in the final second.

- Old Town girls basketball knocks off previously unbeaten Ellsworth to win the Regional Championship.