Of course, everyone is on high alert today as places, celebrities, and friends are all trying to pull a prank for April Fools' Day.

Retired New England Patriot, Julian Edelman, is one individual that tried to fool New Englanders (and the world) today. He signed in and took to Twitter to try to fool everyone, by writing "Onto the next chapter."

I get that Edelman may miss Tom Brady, but really, this is just harsh. There were already people speculating that Edleman may come out of retirement, and of course, we would want him to come back and stay with the New England Patriots.

Edelman seems to be teasing us by saying that he would come out of retirement to go to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Luckily his Twitter post has "*april fools," written in small text. So we know that he is joking, however, it would be nice to see him back on the field.

This joke is a little too close to home. According to ESPN, last month Tom Brady, whose retirement only lasted six weeks, and Julian Edelman were seen tossing the ball around and training together.

This makes Edelman's attempt at an April Fools' Day joke even more real.

Edelman will always be a New England Patriot, it would be sad to see him in any other uniform and I know that I am not the only one that would argue that. ESPN states that Edelman played all of his 12 seasons as a Patriot until retiring after the 2021 season.

