Keys To Victory For Patriots In Week 3 vs. Vegas

Jim McBride of The Boston Globe joined The Drive on Friday to give his preview of this weekend's tilt with the Raiders.

The last time Jon Gruden brought the Raiders to Foxborough, a dynasty was born. That's right, you have to go all the way back to the infamous "Tuck Rule" game in the snow during the 2001 playoffs (Jan. '02).

This time around, Vegas comes to town fresh off their Monday night upset vs. the Saints, while the Patriots are hoping to bag a victory before a supremely tough road test at Arrowhead Stadium in week 4.

Jim shared his keys to this Sunday's clash, as well as what he's liked, and disliked, from the Pats through the first two games.