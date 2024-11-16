KVAC All-Academic Football Team

KVAC All-Academic Football Team

Photo Chris Popper

Congratulations to these student-athletes who were recognized for their work in the classroom while playing football in the Kennebec Valley Athletic Conference this season.

2024 KVAC Football All Academic
First NameLast NameHigh School
IanBlackwellBangor High School
IsaiahAlvarezBelfast Area HS
RykerEvansBelfast Area HS
TrevorGerrishBrunswick High School
LiamSchollBrunswick High School
HunterBeveridge
Camden HIlls Regional High School
IsaacDutille
Camden HIlls Regional High School
CaydenFowler
Camden HIlls Regional High School
AidanGreeley
Camden HIlls Regional High School
VincentMainella
Camden HIlls Regional High School
RiverPinkham
Camden HIlls Regional High School
JordanBenedictCony
JedBillingsCony
MattBostonCony
AmielSookmaCony
JacksonVeilleuxCony
BenDuboisEdward Little
ZackGarryEdward Little
JacksonLandryEdward Little
ChaseScammonEdward Little
EvanAhearnGardiner Area High School
ChaseBurgessGardiner Area High School
BenTobeyGardiner Area High School
AndrewCoteHampden Academy
TylerDuntonHampden Academy
JoshuaJean-JacquesHampden Academy
AidenKochendoerferHampden Academy
KaysenWildmanHampden Academy
NashCorsonLawrence
GabrielFairbrotherLawrence
MichaelHamlinLawrence
LucasProctorLawrence
PrestonRoyLawrence
LevesqueAidenLeavitt Area High School
NickersonAldenLeavitt Area High School
PoulinBrockLeavitt Area High School
CabralDaneLeavitt Area High School
RenyKeeganLeavitt Area High School
BraidenBlaisLewiston H.S.
MichaelCaronLewiston H.S.
SpencerChartierLewiston H.S.
JosephDubeLewiston H.S.
GageParentLewiston H.S.
JeffreyRandallLewiston H.S.
ThomasChoMaine Central Institute
CalebKennedyMaine Central Institute
OscarKereseyMaine Central Institute
DrewShoreyMaine Central Institute
PorterGahaganMedomak Valley
DonaldHavenerMedomak Valley
GabeLashMedomak Valley
ConnerLeachMedomak Valley
DrakeBrunelleMessalonskee High School
EthanMillerMessalonskee High School
AnthonyPickellMessalonskee High School
TreyBaileyMt. Blue
StephenGalkowskiMt. Blue
BodeMarkhamMt. Blue
AidanAndersonNokomis Regional High
LandonRowellNokomis Regional High
BradyProctorOceanside High School
LoganBottomleyOxford Hills
BradyDelamaterOxford Hills
ShaneFarrarOxford Hills
EliLaverdiereOxford Hills
ClarkeFrederickSkowhegan High School
AidenMcKennaSkowhegan High School
