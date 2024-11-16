KVAC All-Academic Football Team

Congratulations to these student-athletes who were recognized for their work in the classroom while playing football in the Kennebec Valley Athletic Conference this season.

2024 KVAC Football All Academic First Name Last Name High School Ian Blackwell Bangor High School Isaiah Alvarez Belfast Area HS Ryker Evans Belfast Area HS Trevor Gerrish Brunswick High School Liam Scholl Brunswick High School Hunter Beveridge Camden HIlls Regional High School Isaac Dutille Camden HIlls Regional High School Cayden Fowler Camden HIlls Regional High School Aidan Greeley Camden HIlls Regional High School Vincent Mainella Camden HIlls Regional High School River Pinkham Camden HIlls Regional High School Jordan Benedict Cony Jed Billings Cony Matt Boston Cony Amiel Sookma Cony Jackson Veilleux Cony Ben Dubois Edward Little Zack Garry Edward Little Jackson Landry Edward Little Chase Scammon Edward Little Evan Ahearn Gardiner Area High School Chase Burgess Gardiner Area High School Ben Tobey Gardiner Area High School Andrew Cote Hampden Academy Tyler Dunton Hampden Academy Joshua Jean-Jacques Hampden Academy Aiden Kochendoerfer Hampden Academy Kaysen Wildman Hampden Academy Nash Corson Lawrence Gabriel Fairbrother Lawrence Michael Hamlin Lawrence Lucas Proctor Lawrence Preston Roy Lawrence Levesque Aiden Leavitt Area High School Nickerson Alden Leavitt Area High School Poulin Brock Leavitt Area High School Cabral Dane Leavitt Area High School Reny Keegan Leavitt Area High School Braiden Blais Lewiston H.S. Michael Caron Lewiston H.S. Spencer Chartier Lewiston H.S. Joseph Dube Lewiston H.S. Gage Parent Lewiston H.S. Jeffrey Randall Lewiston H.S. Thomas Cho Maine Central Institute Caleb Kennedy Maine Central Institute Oscar Keresey Maine Central Institute Drew Shorey Maine Central Institute Porter Gahagan Medomak Valley Donald Havener Medomak Valley Gabe Lash Medomak Valley Conner Leach Medomak Valley Drake Brunelle Messalonskee High School Ethan Miller Messalonskee High School Anthony Pickell Messalonskee High School Trey Bailey Mt. Blue Stephen Galkowski Mt. Blue Bode Markham Mt. Blue Aidan Anderson Nokomis Regional High Landon Rowell Nokomis Regional High Brady Proctor Oceanside High School Logan Bottomley Oxford Hills Brady Delamater Oxford Hills Shane Farrar Oxford Hills Eli Laverdiere Oxford Hills Clarke Frederick Skowhegan High School Aiden McKenna Skowhegan High School

