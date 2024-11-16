KVAC All-Academic Football Team
Congratulations to these student-athletes who were recognized for their work in the classroom while playing football in the Kennebec Valley Athletic Conference this season.
|2024 KVAC Football All Academic
|First Name
|Last Name
|High School
|Ian
|Blackwell
|Bangor High School
|Isaiah
|Alvarez
|Belfast Area HS
|Ryker
|Evans
|Belfast Area HS
|Trevor
|Gerrish
|Brunswick High School
|Liam
|Scholl
|Brunswick High School
|Hunter
|Beveridge
Camden HIlls Regional High School
|Isaac
|Dutille
Camden HIlls Regional High School
|Cayden
|Fowler
Camden HIlls Regional High School
|Aidan
|Greeley
Camden HIlls Regional High School
|Vincent
|Mainella
Camden HIlls Regional High School
|River
|Pinkham
Camden HIlls Regional High School
|Jordan
|Benedict
|Cony
|Jed
|Billings
|Cony
|Matt
|Boston
|Cony
|Amiel
|Sookma
|Cony
|Jackson
|Veilleux
|Cony
|Ben
|Dubois
|Edward Little
|Zack
|Garry
|Edward Little
|Jackson
|Landry
|Edward Little
|Chase
|Scammon
|Edward Little
|Evan
|Ahearn
|Gardiner Area High School
|Chase
|Burgess
|Gardiner Area High School
|Ben
|Tobey
|Gardiner Area High School
|Andrew
|Cote
|Hampden Academy
|Tyler
|Dunton
|Hampden Academy
|Joshua
|Jean-Jacques
|Hampden Academy
|Aiden
|Kochendoerfer
|Hampden Academy
|Kaysen
|Wildman
|Hampden Academy
|Nash
|Corson
|Lawrence
|Gabriel
|Fairbrother
|Lawrence
|Michael
|Hamlin
|Lawrence
|Lucas
|Proctor
|Lawrence
|Preston
|Roy
|Lawrence
|Levesque
|Aiden
|Leavitt Area High School
|Nickerson
|Alden
|Leavitt Area High School
|Poulin
|Brock
|Leavitt Area High School
|Cabral
|Dane
|Leavitt Area High School
|Reny
|Keegan
|Leavitt Area High School
|Braiden
|Blais
|Lewiston H.S.
|Michael
|Caron
|Lewiston H.S.
|Spencer
|Chartier
|Lewiston H.S.
|Joseph
|Dube
|Lewiston H.S.
|Gage
|Parent
|Lewiston H.S.
|Jeffrey
|Randall
|Lewiston H.S.
|Thomas
|Cho
|Maine Central Institute
|Caleb
|Kennedy
|Maine Central Institute
|Oscar
|Keresey
|Maine Central Institute
|Drew
|Shorey
|Maine Central Institute
|Porter
|Gahagan
|Medomak Valley
|Donald
|Havener
|Medomak Valley
|Gabe
|Lash
|Medomak Valley
|Conner
|Leach
|Medomak Valley
|Drake
|Brunelle
|Messalonskee High School
|Ethan
|Miller
|Messalonskee High School
|Anthony
|Pickell
|Messalonskee High School
|Trey
|Bailey
|Mt. Blue
|Stephen
|Galkowski
|Mt. Blue
|Bode
|Markham
|Mt. Blue
|Aidan
|Anderson
|Nokomis Regional High
|Landon
|Rowell
|Nokomis Regional High
|Brady
|Proctor
|Oceanside High School
|Logan
|Bottomley
|Oxford Hills
|Brady
|Delamater
|Oxford Hills
|Shane
|Farrar
|Oxford Hills
|Eli
|Laverdiere
|Oxford Hills
|Clarke
|Frederick
|Skowhegan High School
|Aiden
|McKenna
|Skowhegan High School
