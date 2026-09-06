September 5th wrapped up the first week of Fall sports statewide in the State of Maine. It was a busy day, with a full slate of games.

Check back everyday Tuesday-Sunday as we will post all the scores reported.

Here are the scores for games reported for September 5th.

Field Hockey

Gardiner 7 Lincoln Academy 0

MCI 2 Erskine Academy 0

Messalonskee 2 Oxford Hills 0

Nokomis 15 Oceanside 0

Winslow 5 Morse 1

Football

Freeport 42 Mattanawcook Academy 6

Maranacook 60 Traip Academy 14

Old Orchard Beach 48 Sacopee Valley 0

Spruce Mountain 30 Telstar 18

Waterville 32 Mount View 18

Girls Soccer

Bangor 11 Lewiston 0

Edward Little 3 Oxford Hills 2

Foxcroft Academy 3 Caribou 2

Hermon 9 Ellsworth 1

MDI 2 Old Town 0

Mount Ararat 3 Mount Blue 1

North Yarmouth Academy 4 Fryeburg Academy 0

Old Orchard Beach 8 Sacopee Valley 0

Poland 1 Lake Region 0

Presque Isle 3 Orono 0

Boys Soccer

Bangor Christian 10 Machias 1

Bucksport 2 Calais 1

Dexter 8 Shead 0

Ellsworth 2 Hermon 1

Fort Kent 3 Washington Academy 1

Foxcroft Academy 2 Caribou 2

Fryeburg Academy 4 North Yarmouth Academy 2

Easton 3 Penobscot Christian 0

Lake Region 4 Poland 3

Lewiston 3 Bangor 1

Maranacook 3 Richmond 0

Mount Ararat 1 Mount Blue 0

MDI 7 Old Town 0

Noble 2 Sanford 1

Orono 2 Presque Isle 1

Volleyball

Brunswick 3 Cony 1

Bucksport 3 Wiscasset/Morse 0

Cape Elizabeth 3 Camden Hills 0

Edward Little 3 Hampden Academy 0

Gardiner 3 Ellsworth 1

GSA 3 Calais 0

Lake Region 3 Orono/John Bapst 0

Lewiston/Lisbon 3 Brewer 0

Mount Ararat 3 Nokomis 0

Sumner 3 Lee/Mattanawcook 1

Woodland 3 Jonesport-Beals 0

We are resuming our High School Athlete of the Week.

In the Greater Bangor area, there is the 92.9 The Ticket Hammond Lumber Athlete of the Week. You can nominate someone for games/matches played during the week August 31-September 5th. Please send your nominee to Chris Popper including the student's name, high school, sport and why they should be nominated by Sunday, September 6th. Voting will take place Monday-September 7th thru Thursday September 10th at 11:59 p.m. and the winner will be announced on Friday, September 11th.

Thanks to Hammond Lumber we are starting the Hammond Lumber-WDEA Downeast High School Athlete of the Week, for schools in Hancock and Washington County. You can nominate someone for games/matches played during the week August 31-September 5th. Please send your nominee to Chris Popper including the student's name, high school, sport and why they should be nominated by Sunday, September 6th. Voting will take place Monday-September 7th thru Thursday September 10th at 11:59 p.m. and the winner will be announced on Friday, September 11th.

And in Aroostook County, you can nominate someone for the High School Athlete of the Week HERE